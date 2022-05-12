Vehicle Access Control Market: 35% of Growth to Originate from Europe | By Technology (RFID, NFC, Bluetooth, and others) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vehicle Access Control Market value is set to grow by USD 4.59 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 8.71% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vehicle Access Control Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Landscape

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Continental AG- The company offers access systems such as Start Stop Button, Immobilizer, that reliably protect machines against unauthorized access with features from immobilizers to central locks. Through the tires segment, the company offers digital tire monitoring and management systems.

Axis Communications AB-

BIODIT AD

DENSO Corp.

FEIG ELECTRONIC GmbH

Fingerprint Cards AB

HELLA GmbH and Co. KG

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

Lear Corp.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nortech Access Control Ltd.

Nuance Communications Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Robert Bosch GmbH

STid

Synaptics Inc.

Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.

Valeo SA

VOXX International Corp.

The vehicle access control market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Global Vehicle Access Control Market

Market Driver:

According to the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program, there was an estimated 721,885 thefts of motor vehicles in the US in 2019. For instance, in the UK, the rate of motor vehicle thefts from 71 vehicles per 1,000 cars in 2015 increased to 115 cars per 1000 cars in 2019. Moreover, technological advancements have resulted in the creation of modern vehicle access control systems to give an excellent driving platform which is also driving consumers to choose a vehicle with the most up-to-date access control system. Thus, growing car theft incidences in developed countries such as the US and the UK are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Trend:

The digital key architecture uses standardized interfaces to ensure interoperability between implementations by mobile device manufacturers and vehicle manufacturers, and it uses standard-based public key infrastructure to establish end-to-end security. Mobile devices create and store digital keys insecure elements that provide the highest level of protection from hardware or software-based attacks. The architecture is also designed to allow vehicle owners to access their vehicles without internet connectivity while also allowing vehicle manufacturers to add features that require internet connectivity for specialized features. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the global vehicle access control market during the forecast period.

Our Vehicle Access Control Market Report Covers the Following Areas:

Key Market Segmentation

By Technology:

The vehicle access control market share growth by the RFID segment will be significant during the forecast period. The RFID segment captured the largest market share in the global vehicle access control market in 2021. This is attributed to its low cost, easy installation on vehicles, and quick access authorization for vehicle owners compared to other segments. Furthermore, the RFID application is comprised of residential buildings, commercial buildings, tollways, and others. The access control system uses RFID technology for entry or exit at tollways and highways. These systems help to mitigate traffic congestion problems at tollways. Thus, the continuous expansion of road infrastructure in the region will lead to the installation of more new toll gates, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

The vehicle access control market is segmented geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 35% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key markets for the vehicle access control market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising sales of automobiles will facilitate the vehicle access control market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Vehicle Access Control Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist Vehicle Access Control Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Vehicle Access Control Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Vehicle Access Control Market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Vehicle Access Control Market vendors

Vehicle Access Control Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.71% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Axis Communications AB, BIODIT AD, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., FEIG ELECTRONIC GmbH, Fingerprint Cards AB, HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Lear Corp., MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nortech Access Control Ltd., Nuance Communications Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, STid, Synaptics Inc., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, and VOXX International Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Technology

5.3 RFID - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 NFC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Continental AG

10.4 DENSO Corp.

10.5 Fingerprint Cards AB

10.6 HELLA GmbH and Co. KG

10.7 Lear Corp.

10.8 Nuance Communications Inc.

10.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.10 Synaptics Inc.

10.11 Valeo SA

10.12 VOXX International Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

