Vehicle Access Control Market: 35% of Growth to Originate from Europe | By Technology (RFID, NFC, Bluetooth, and others) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

·15 min read

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vehicle Access Control Market value is set to grow by USD 4.59 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 8.71% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vehicle Access Control Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Landscape

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Continental AG- The company offers access systems such as Start Stop Button, Immobilizer, that reliably protect machines against unauthorized access with features from immobilizers to central locks. Through the tires segment, the company offers digital tire monitoring and management systems.

  • Axis Communications AB-

  • BIODIT AD

  • DENSO Corp.

  • FEIG ELECTRONIC GmbH

  • Fingerprint Cards AB

  • HELLA GmbH and Co. KG

  • Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

  • Lear Corp.

  • MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • Nortech Access Control Ltd.

  • Nuance Communications Inc.

  • NXP Semiconductors NV

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • STid

  • Synaptics Inc.

  • Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.

  • Valeo SA

  • VOXX International Corp.

The vehicle access control market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Download Report to know about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Global Vehicle Access Control Market

  • Market Driver:

According to the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program, there was an estimated 721,885 thefts of motor vehicles in the US in 2019. For instance, in the UK, the rate of motor vehicle thefts from 71 vehicles per 1,000 cars in 2015 increased to 115 cars per 1000 cars in 2019. Moreover, technological advancements have resulted in the creation of modern vehicle access control systems to give an excellent driving platform which is also driving consumers to choose a vehicle with the most up-to-date access control system. Thus, growing car theft incidences in developed countries such as the US and the UK are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

  • Market Trend:

The digital key architecture uses standardized interfaces to ensure interoperability between implementations by mobile device manufacturers and vehicle manufacturers, and it uses standard-based public key infrastructure to establish end-to-end security. Mobile devices create and store digital keys insecure elements that provide the highest level of protection from hardware or software-based attacks. The architecture is also designed to allow vehicle owners to access their vehicles without internet connectivity while also allowing vehicle manufacturers to add features that require internet connectivity for specialized features. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the global vehicle access control market during the forecast period.

Download sample report to find additional information about various other market drivers & trends

Our Vehicle Access Control Market Report Covers the Following Areas:

Key Market Segmentation

  • By Technology:

The vehicle access control market share growth by the RFID segment will be significant during the forecast period. The RFID segment captured the largest market share in the global vehicle access control market in 2021. This is attributed to its low cost, easy installation on vehicles, and quick access authorization for vehicle owners compared to other segments. Furthermore, the RFID application is comprised of residential buildings, commercial buildings, tollways, and others. The access control system uses RFID technology for entry or exit at tollways and highways. These systems help to mitigate traffic congestion problems at tollways. Thus, the continuous expansion of road infrastructure in the region will lead to the installation of more new toll gates, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Download Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments

Regional Market Outlook

The vehicle access control market is segmented geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 35% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key markets for the vehicle access control market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising sales of automobiles will facilitate the vehicle access control market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Download our sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Speak to Our Analyst Now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Vehicle Access Control Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist Vehicle Access Control Market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the Vehicle Access Control Market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the Vehicle Access Control Market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Vehicle Access Control Market vendors

Related Reports:

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe by Speed and Geography - Forecast and Analysis: The electric vehicle charging connectors market size in Europe has the potential to grow by USD 22.02 million and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

On-Board Diagnostics Telematics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis: The on-board diagnostics telematics market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.74 billion and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Vehicle Access Control Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.71%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 4.59 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.89

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Axis Communications AB, BIODIT AD, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., FEIG ELECTRONIC GmbH, Fingerprint Cards AB, HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Lear Corp., MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nortech Access Control Ltd., Nuance Communications Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, STid, Synaptics Inc., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, and VOXX International Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 5.3 RFID - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 NFC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Continental AG

  • 10.4 DENSO Corp.

  • 10.5 Fingerprint Cards AB

  • 10.6 HELLA GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.7 Lear Corp.

  • 10.8 Nuance Communications Inc.

  • 10.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.10 Synaptics Inc.

  • 10.11 Valeo SA

  • 10.12 VOXX International Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vehicle-access-control-market-35-of-growth-to-originate-from-europe--by-technology-rfid-nfc-bluetooth-and-others-and-geography--global-forecast-to-2026-301543902.html

SOURCE Technavio

