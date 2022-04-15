U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,389.00
    -53.25 (-1.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,389.00
    +31.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,892.25
    -329.25 (-2.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,001.10
    -21.30 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0814
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • Vix

    22.70
    +0.88 (+4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3060
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.3780
    +0.4880 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,969.96
    -1,371.66 (-3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    937.93
    -31.50 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.93
    -66.07 (-0.24%)
     

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market size to Grow by USD 14.25 billion | Cohda Wireless Pty. Ltd. and Capgemini SE Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK , April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market size is expected to grow by USD 14.25 bn, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 20.58% during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Use our report analysis and competitive benchmarking insights for effective decision making: Download Free Sample Report

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market Analysis Report by Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Forecasts,2022-2026". View our Report Snapshot

Driver and Challenge

The growing demand for smart road infrastructure is driving the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market growth. In the Netherlands, the adoption of autonomous vehicles is expected to be high owing to the availability of adequate infrastructure. Intelligent transportation system corridors are the sections of highways that have connecting services and enable communication between vehicles and infrastructure (V2I). In addition, national authorities and truck companies have the right to decide the choice of routes based on a mutual agreement. Currently, the NordicWay corridor and Rotterdam-Frankfurt-Vienna corridor are being considered. Such smart road infrastructure developments should help promote the adoption of V2X communication systems.

The need to maintain compliance with stringent standards is challenging the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market growth. Manufacturers are impacted by stringent government regulations that control the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sales of V2X communication systems. These regulations are different for various applications of V2X communication systems, which makes it difficult for global market players operating in international markets. For instance, IEEE 802.11p standards for V2X communication recommend the availability of features in the V2X communication system and technology used. Similarly, many new standards have been developed and are expected to be developed during the forecast period. Thus, the need to maintain strict standards and update offerings in accordance with the advances in network technology will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Companies:

  • Cohda Wireless Pty. Ltd.

  • Capgemini SE

  • Continental AG

  • DENSO Corp.

  • General Motors Co.

  • Harman International Industries Inc.

  • Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Kapsch TrafficCom AG

  • Kymeta Corp.

  • NXP Semiconductors NV

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • TomTom International BV

  • Unex Technology Corp.

  • Qualcomm Inc.

  • Autotalks Ltd.

  • BMW AG

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Passenger vehicles

  • Commercial vehicles

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Do you want to learn about the contribution of each segment of the market? View an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Europe will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The sale of autonomous vehicles will facilitate the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market growth in Europe over the forecast period. Germany is the key country for the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Related Reports:

Public Safety Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Ultra Wideband Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.58%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 14.25 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

17.11

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Cohda Wireless Pty. Ltd., Capgemini SE, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co., Harman International Industries Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Kymeta Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom International BV, Unex Technology Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Autotalks Ltd., BMW AG, and Cisco Systems Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

  • 5.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Capgemini SE

  • 10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.5 Continental AG

  • 10.6 General Motors Co.

  • 10.7 Harman International Industries Inc.

  • 10.8 Infineon Technologies AG

  • 10.9 NXP Semiconductors NV

  • 10.10 Qualcomm Inc.

  • 10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.12 Unex Technology Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vehicle-to-everything-v2x-communication-system-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-14-25-billion--cohda-wireless-pty-ltd-and-capgemini-se-among-key-vendors--technavio-301525582.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Putin tells Europe: You still need Russian gas but we're turning east

    Russia supplies around 40% of the EU's natural gas, and western sanctions over what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine have hit its energy exports by complicating the financing and logistics of existing deals. While the EU debates whether to slap sanctions on Russian gas and oil and member states seek supplies from elsewhere, the Kremlin has been forging closer ties with China, the world's top energy consumer, and other Asian countries. "The so-called partners from unfriendly countries concede themselves that they won't be able to make do without Russian energy resources, including without natural gas, for example," Putin told a televised government meeting.

  • Elon Musk’s eccentric Twitter behavior got him saddled with SEC oversight 4 years ago. Mark Cuban says he may be trolling the agency with his takeover bid for the social media giant

    Hours after a hostile bid for Twitter, Musk told TED’s Chris Anderson he might not be able to do it.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Judge upholds Tesla ruling, Amazon adds surcharge for sellers, Apple Macbook shipments delayed

    Notable business heading include a judge upholding a ruling in a racial discrimination lawsuit against Tesla, cutting the awarded payout to $15 million, Amazon adding a 5% fuel and inflation surcharge for third-party sellers, and Apple shipments of its MacBook being delayed amid China lockdowns.

  • Amazon CEO Andy Jassy releases first shareholder letter

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details the takeaways from Amazon CEO Andy Jassy's first shareholder letter, including the retailer's progress in building fulfillment centers and improving working conditions for Amazon laborers.

  • Indian Backdoor for Russian Oil Weakens Calls for European Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing calls for the European Union to ban Russian oil imports may be overlooking a crucial flaw in its strategy to punish Moscow: India.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarThe South

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • Big electric trucks and SUVs are the new gas guzzlers

    New EV models like Tesla’s Cybertruck, Ford’s F-150 Lightning, Rivian’s R1T pickup truck, and GM’s Hummer EV can produce carbon emissions comparable to some gas-powered cars and hybrids.

  • Alibaba Seems Attractive Following Sell-Off

    The stock's butchering creates an attractive entry point

  • Top Utilities Stocks for April 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Ripple Lawsuit Victory Looms After Big Win Versus SEC

    A judge ruling in the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit could reveal improper conduct by SEC officials, who may now settle.

  • Sherwin-Williams gets a big boost from its packaging coatings division

    Sherwin-Williams got into the packaging coatings business in 2017 by acquiring Valspar Corp. in Minneapolis for $11.3 billion.

  • EU Warns Putin’s Rubles-for-Gas Demand Would Break Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union has warned member states that President Vladimir Putin’s demand that “unfriendly countries” effectively pay for Russian gas in rubles would violate sanctions imposed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseUkraine Update: Biden Weighs Send

  • Elon Musk offering to buy Twitter is ‘a significant premium’ to the company: Analyst

    AB Bernstein Senior Analyst Mark Shmulik joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Twitter's outlook amid Tesla CEO Elon Musk offering to buy the platform, what shareholders should be aware of, and the social media space.

  • 2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Buying a stock and holding it forever is madness, isn't it? It's true that companies come and go, and it's rare to see a stock thrive for decades at a time. Here are two buy and hold "forever" stocks that each trade for less than $100.

  • Top Energy Stocks for April 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp (DVN). Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC), which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers.

  • Analysis-Russian workers face new reality as Ukraine war sanctions sap job prospects

    The phone call telling Oleksandr Kyryliuk he was losing his job came just hours after Russian troops stormed into Ukraine. "On Feb. 24, we all woke up to a new reality," said 33-year-old Kyryliuk, who had worked for the British company since 2018, growing sales of its bottled beers across Russia, Ukraine and neighbouring countries. Ironically, Kyryliuk is Ukrainian, one of millions of people from across the ex-Soviet Union who moved to Moscow to seek work but are now caught up in the aftermath of the Vladimir Putin's invasion.

  • Why A Lithium Battery Shortage May Wreck The Great EV Race

    Automakers are scrambling as lithium battery and rare earth shortages may wreck the great EV race. There's no quick fix.

  • In Kentucky, Ford is looking for partnerships

    As it gets set to build its massive electric vehicle battery plant in Hardin County, Ford Motor Co. says it's looking to connect with business.

  • Facebook parent Meta set to take nearly 50% cut from virtual sales — and Apple is calling it out

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.'s intent to take a nearly 50% cut of digital asset sales within its emerging metaverse is drawing widespread criticism from developers and longtime nemesis Apple Inc.