Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market size to Grow by USD 14.25 billion | Cohda Wireless Pty. Ltd. and Capgemini SE Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK , April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market size is expected to grow by USD 14.25 bn, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 20.58% during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market Analysis Report by Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Forecasts,2022-2026". View our Report Snapshot

Driver and Challenge

The growing demand for smart road infrastructure is driving the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market growth. In the Netherlands, the adoption of autonomous vehicles is expected to be high owing to the availability of adequate infrastructure. Intelligent transportation system corridors are the sections of highways that have connecting services and enable communication between vehicles and infrastructure (V2I). In addition, national authorities and truck companies have the right to decide the choice of routes based on a mutual agreement. Currently, the NordicWay corridor and Rotterdam-Frankfurt-Vienna corridor are being considered. Such smart road infrastructure developments should help promote the adoption of V2X communication systems.

The need to maintain compliance with stringent standards is challenging the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market growth. Manufacturers are impacted by stringent government regulations that control the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sales of V2X communication systems. These regulations are different for various applications of V2X communication systems, which makes it difficult for global market players operating in international markets. For instance, IEEE 802.11p standards for V2X communication recommend the availability of features in the V2X communication system and technology used. Similarly, many new standards have been developed and are expected to be developed during the forecast period. Thus, the need to maintain strict standards and update offerings in accordance with the advances in network technology will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Companies:

Cohda Wireless Pty. Ltd.

Capgemini SE

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

General Motors Co.

Harman International Industries Inc.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Kymeta Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Robert Bosch GmbH

TomTom International BV

Unex Technology Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Autotalks Ltd.

BMW AG

Cisco Systems Inc.

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Passenger vehicles

Commercial vehicles

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Analysis

Europe will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The sale of autonomous vehicles will facilitate the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market growth in Europe over the forecast period. Germany is the key country for the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 14.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.11 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Cohda Wireless Pty. Ltd., Capgemini SE, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co., Harman International Industries Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Kymeta Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom International BV, Unex Technology Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Autotalks Ltd., BMW AG, and Cisco Systems Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

5.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Capgemini SE

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.5 Continental AG

10.6 General Motors Co.

10.7 Harman International Industries Inc.

10.8 Infineon Technologies AG

10.9 NXP Semiconductors NV

10.10 Qualcomm Inc.

10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.12 Unex Technology Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

