Vehicle to Grid Market: North America to Occupy 33% Market Share|Power Electronics Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vehicle-to-grid market size is set to grow by USD 16.86 billion from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report projects the market to decelerate at a CAGR of 31.28%. 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the vehicle to grid market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in all other regions. The US is the leading market for vehicles to grid in North America. This growth is attributed to rapid investments in the development and deployment of the vehicle to grid infrastructure, which will facilitate the vehicle to grid market growth in North America over the forecast period

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vehicle to Grid Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vehicle To Grid Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the vehicle-to-grid market by Technology (power electronics and software) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The vehicle to grid market share growth by the power electronic segment will be significant for revenue generation. The sales of drive systems will increase exponentially during the forecast period. This is due to car manufacturers such as Nissan, Honda, and Tesla planning to launch EVs with vehicle grid capabilities.

Vehicle to Grid Market: Improvements in EV battery technology to drive growth

Improvements in EV battery technology are a key driving factor impacting the global vehicle to grid market growth. The global rise in the number of EVs is driven by the need for energy independence and support by governments. With the increase in the adoption of EVs, existing technologies are being pushed to the limits of their functionalities. Therefore, a high amount of investments is being made in R&D.

Over the years, technological advancements in EVs have enabled the reduction of battery costs while increasing their energy densities. Moreover, improvements in energy density in EVs result in higher capacity batteries. The growing number of EVs has resulted in infrastructure for battery charging that is widespread and easily available. Better energy storage options and easy integration into the grid are driving the need for grid integration

.Some vendors are focusing on opening new EV battery facilities. For instance, in December 2019, General Motors announced the setting up of a joint venture with South Korea's LG Chem to mass-produce batteries for electric cars. Both companies plan to invest a total of $2.3 billion to build a new facility, which will be located in Lordstown, Ohio, US.

Vehicle To Grid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 31.28% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 16.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 45.12 Performing market contribution North America at 33% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AC Propulsion Inc., Coritech Services, Daimler AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Liikennevirta Oy Ltd., NUVVE Corp., Qualcomm Inc., and Tesla Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

