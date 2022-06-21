U.S. markets closed

Vehicle to Grid Market: North America to Occupy 33% Market Share|Power Electronics Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vehicle-to-grid market size is set to grow by USD 16.86 billion from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report projects the market to decelerate at a CAGR of  31.28%.  33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the vehicle to grid market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in all other regions. The US is the leading market for vehicles to grid in North America. This growth is attributed to rapid investments in the development and deployment of the vehicle to grid infrastructure, which will facilitate the vehicle to grid market growth in North America over the forecast period

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vehicle to Grid Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vehicle to Grid Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more highlights on the region - Request a Sample Report

Vehicle To Grid Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the vehicle-to-grid market by Technology (power electronics and software) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The vehicle to grid market share growth by the power electronic segment will be significant for revenue generation. The sales of drive systems will increase exponentially during the forecast period. This is due to car manufacturers such as Nissan, Honda, and Tesla planning to launch EVs with vehicle grid capabilities.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab a sample report

Vehicle to Grid Market: Improvements in EV battery technology to drive growth

  • Improvements in EV battery technology are a key driving factor impacting the global vehicle to grid market growth. The global rise in the number of EVs is driven by the need for energy independence and support by governments. With the increase in the adoption of EVs, existing technologies are being pushed to the limits of their functionalities. Therefore, a high amount of investments is being made in R&D.

  • Over the years, technological advancements in EVs have enabled the reduction of battery costs while increasing their energy densities. Moreover, improvements in energy density in EVs result in higher capacity batteries. The growing number of EVs has resulted in infrastructure for battery charging that is widespread and easily available. Better energy storage options and easy integration into the grid are driving the need for grid integration

  • .Some vendors are focusing on opening new EV battery facilities. For instance, in December 2019, General Motors announced the setting up of a joint venture with South Korea's LG Chem to mass-produce batteries for electric cars. Both companies plan to invest a total of $2.3 billion to build a new facility, which will be located in Lordstown, Ohio, US.

To know about other drivers along with the market challenges - Request a Sample Research Report

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Vehicle To Grid Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Vehicle To Grid Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Vehicle To Grid Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

 

Vehicle To Grid Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 31.28%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 16.86 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

45.12

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AC Propulsion Inc., Coritech Services, Daimler AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Liikennevirta Oy Ltd., NUVVE Corp., Qualcomm Inc., and Tesla Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

 

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Market characteristics

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 5.3 Power electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AC Propulsion Inc.

  • 10.4 Coritech Services

  • 10.5 Daimler AG

  • 10.6 DENSO Corp.

  • 10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.8 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Liikennevirta Oy Ltd.

  • 10.10 NUVVE Corp.

  • 10.11 Qualcomm Inc.

  • 10.12 Tesla Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vehicle-to-grid-market-north-america-to-occupy-33-market-sharepower-electronics-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generationtechnavio-301570807.html

SOURCE Technavio

