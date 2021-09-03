U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

COMING UP:

Economists look for decelerating job gains in August amid Delta spread

Check back for August jobs results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Vehicle to Grid Market to Record Growth Worth $ 16.86 Bn | Top Vendors Including Daimler AG and DENSO Corp. Will Contribute to Growth in Communications Equipment Industry | Technavio

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vehicle to Grid Market by End-user, Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Latest market research report titled Vehicle to Grid Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Vehicle to Grid Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The potential growth difference for the vehicle to grids market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 16.86 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The improvements in EV battery technology and evolution of grid structure allowing decentralized power generation are some of the key market drivers notably influencing the market positively. However, interoperability issues might cause a hindrance to the market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The vehicle to grid market report is segmented by technology (power electronics and software) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Moreover, North America will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is one of the key economies contributing to the vehicle to grid market growth in North America due to rapid investments in the deployment of vehicle to grid infrastructure

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • AC Propulsion Inc.

  • Coritech Services

  • Daimler AG

  • DENSO Corp.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • To Gain Access to more Vendor Profiles with their Key Offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Information Technology Industry Include:

Smart Grid Sensors Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Smart Grid Communications Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/vehicle-to-grid-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vehicle-to-grid-market-to-record-growth-worth--16-86-bn--top-vendors-including-daimler-ag-and-denso-corp-will-contribute-to-growth-in-communications-equipment-industry--technavio-301368569.html

SOURCE Technavio

