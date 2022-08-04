U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,149.82
    -5.35 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,758.22
    -54.28 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,648.46
    -19.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.49
    -7.43 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.08
    -1.58 (-1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.30
    +24.90 (+1.40%)
     

  • Silver

    20.11
    +0.22 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0210
    +0.0038 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6740
    -0.0740 (-2.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2110
    -0.0036 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1920
    -0.6390 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,880.05
    -416.78 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.63
    -8.01 (-1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,443.66
    -2.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market to Reach US$ 12.75 billion by 2031: TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·6 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Stakeholders leveraging vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology for improving deployment of renewable energy sources; V2G solution providers capitalizing on rise in use of electric vehicles (EVs) for boosting energy storage capacity

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The study on the vehicle-to-grid technology market found that V2G technology enables efficient utilization of the battery technology in electric vehicles, whereby V2G services providers witness vast revenue possibilities. Rise in sales of electric vehicles and hybrids and the deployment of renewable energy sources in multiple applications are reinforcing the expansion of the vehicle-to-grid technology market size. The global market was estimated to be worth US$ 2.78 Bn in 2021.

An in-depth analysis on the vehicle-to-grid technology market status and challenges found that V2G technology is still in nascent stage, and there is a need to strengthen needed infrastructure that will allow the use of V2G-enabled vehicles. Of note, stakeholders are likely to circumvent the challenge of technology integration. Moreover, players in the vehicle-to-grid technology market are spending sizably on turbo charging stations for EVs.

The analysts observed that vehicle to grid technology in the U.K. is witnessing substantial investments on electric mobility and smart energy management. V2G, of note, is expected to play a key role in reducing the volatility in energy systems. Furthermore, across the Europe, economies are expected to witness rise in R&D on electric vehicle charging stations.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=56052

Key Findings of Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market Study

  • Deployment of Renewable Energy Sources to Spur Adoption: The trend of rise in number of zero-emission vehicles will continue to impel decarbonization of transportation sector. Adoption of renewables for powering such vehicles is gathering massive attention among industry players. The study on the vehicle-to-grid technology market size finds that the technology has demonstrated potential for energy systems to balance and storage energy storage. Of note, the application of car to grid technologies for balancing out electricity demands is likely to grow, thereby opening up profitable avenues for players in the vehicle-to-grid technology market.

  • Rise in Number of V2G Compatible Vehicles Expanding Avenues: Rise in spending on vehicle charging stations will extend the horizon for stakeholders in the vehicle-to-grid technology market. Indeed, makers of V2G compatible cars 2022 are geared toward unlocking revenues by partnering with EV charging platform manufacturers. Rise in usage of electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) for V2G is bolstering revenue prospects.

  • Massive Demand for PHEVs for Energy Storage Presents Profitable Avenues: Multinational automobile manufacturers are expected to garner steady revenue gains from the growing demand for EVs and hybrids that are V2G compatible. Of note, the EV segment has accounted for massive revenues, mainly on account of rise in ownership of EVs in recent years. On the other hand, use of V2G technology in plug-in hybrid electric vehicles is expected to generate substantial revenues in the near future, found the study on the vehicle-to-grid technology market.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=56052

Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market: Key Drivers

  • Steadily increasing numbers of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles is a key driver for industry spending on vehicle-to-grid technology. Thus, adoption of these vehicles in the transportation sector is a key driver of the vehicle-to-grid technology market.

  • Vehicle-to-grid companies are increasingly capitalizing on enormous opportunities on the back of continuous efforts in the deployment of renewable energy sources. Moreover, increased preference of using natural resources to power electric vehicles will expand the avenue for players in the vehicle-to-grid technology market.

Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a key revenue share of the global vehicle-to-grid technology market in 2021. Prominent automotive manufacturers and global vehicle makers are increasingly unveiling V2G compatible cars, notably in the U.S. This has fueled the prospects vehicle-to-grid technology market size. A case in point is Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan having launched V2G compatible cars 2022. V2G solution providers are expected to capture sizable revenues from the rise in number of such vehicles.

Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the vehicle-to-grid technology market are EnerDel, Inc., OVO Energy Ltd., ENGIE Group, NUVVE Corporation, Denso Corporation, Groupe Renault, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Hitachi Energy Ltd., Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, and Nissan Motor Corporation.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=56052

Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market Segmentation

  • Component

    • Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE)

    • Home Energy Management (HEM)

    • Smart Meters

    • Software

  • Charging Type

    • Unidirectional Charging

    • Bidirectional Charging

  • Vehicle Type

    • Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

    • Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

    • Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCVs)

Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South America

Countries

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Germany

  • U.K.

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Russia & CIS

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • ASEAN

  • South Korea

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • GCC

  • South Africa

Automotive Research Reports 

Automotive Retrofit Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market- Automotive Retrofit Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market to Reach US$ $ 117.9 Bn by the end of 2031

Automotive Engine Management System Market- Automotive Engine Management System Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 95.4 Bn by the end of 2031

Automotive Thermal System Market- Automotive Thermal System Market is expected to reach value of US$ 50.38 Bn by the end of 2031

Two-wheeler Shock Absorber Market- The global two-wheeler shock absorber market is expected to reach US$ 4.6 Bn by the end of 2031
Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Market- Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Market is expected to exceed the value of US$ 13.84 Bn by the end of 2031

Trailer Wheel Market- Trailer Wheel Market to surpass value of US$ 1.5 Billion by the end of 2031

Caster Wheels Market - The global caster wheels market is expected to reach US$ 13.2 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 5.40% from 2022 to 2031

Yacht Charter Market - The global yacht charter market is expected to reach value of US$ 40.5 Mn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market intelligence company provides syndicated research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel – 
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

    Recently, Cracker Barrel announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Plant based foods being featured as a part of classic menu items, or as new standalone products, is not unheard of.

  • Chip makers have a message for car makers: Your turn to pay

    The shortages of computer chips that forced global automakers to scrap production plans for millions of cars over the past two years are easing - at a new and permanent cost to the car companies. What had been “war room operations” to manage chip shortages are becoming embedded features of vehicle development, say executives in both industries. Newly created teams at the likes of General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co are negotiating directly with chipmakers.

  • Can Autos Keep This Steelmaker's Results Rising?

    Cleveland-Cliffs is dealing with supply chain troubles in the auto sector, which reduced demand for its steel. That could change.

  • Generac Suffers a Power Outage

    Generac Holdings reported a Q2 earnings beat Wednesday morning and reaffirmed their guidance, but the stock looks like it has made a key reversal to the downside. Let's check and see what the indicators are saying.

  • Ford follows through on July EV deliveries, McLaren and APL partner in sneaker design

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford's July sales and its push into the EV space, and also shares details about McLaren and APL's new sneaker partnership.

  • FTSE 100: Rolls Royce shares tumble as inflation and Ukraine war hit profits

    The FTSE 100-listed engine maker said it remained on track to meet full-year targets.

  • Rivian Says Senate Climate Deal Puts It at Disadvantage

    The electric-vehicle startup is warning that most of its vehicles would be ineligible for a $7,500 tax credit under the proposed changes.

  • U.S. proposes new consumer protection rules for airline passengers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday proposed new rules to strengthen airline passenger protection and require airlines to provide vouchers that do not expire when passengers are unable to fly for certain pandemic-related reasons. The rules would codify the Transportation Department’s longstanding interpretation that failing to provide refunds when an airline cancels or significantly changes a U.S. flight constitutes an unfair practice. Those requirements would include offering refunds if airlines made changes that impact departure or arrival times by three hours or more for a domestic flight or six hours or more for an international flight if passengers did not accept alternative arrangements.

  • Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices for Asia to Record Levels

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for buyers in Asia to record levels, a sign the world’s largest exporter sees the region’s market remaining tight.Despite indications that slowing economies are starting to hit global demand for crude, state producer Saudi Aramco increased its Arab Light grade for next month’s shipments to Asian refineries to $9.80 a barrel above the Middle Eastern benchmark. That’s 50 cents more than in August.Still, traders and refiners had expected a bigger jump o

  • Some Analysts Just Cut Their Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) Estimates

    One thing we could say about the analysts on Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company ( NASDAQ:HZNP ) - they aren't...

  • Oil falls to nearly 6-month lows after surprise U.S. crude, gasoline build

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices slid about 4% on Wednesday to almost six-month lows, after U.S. data showed crude and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly surged last week and as OPEC+ said it would raise its oil output target by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $3.76, or 4%, to $90.66, the lowest settlement since Feb. 10. The same premium for WTI futures neared a four-month low.

  • Rosneft says Sakhalin-1 oil, gas project output has not resumed

    Russia accused U.S. energy major ExxonMobil on Thursday of unilaterally stopping oil production at a Pacific joint venture, raising the stakes in a standoff with the western oil company which is pulling out of the country. Western countries and their allies imposed a variety of sanctions on Russia after Moscow sent its troops to Ukraine for a "special military operation". Moscow retaliated by blocking foreign investors assets and seizing them in some cases.

  • When can you retire? This beginner’s guide can help you find the answer.

    Savings is only half the equation to figure out when you can stop working and relax. There's another important number to know—here's 5 steps to calculating it.

  • More Governments Are Warming to Rare Earths Funding, Lynas Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. said more developed nations could invest in new capacity for the critical minerals, after the US government agreed $120 million of funding for the company’s planned facility there.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanGovernments in Western Europe, the US, and Japan are newly focused on creating mor

  • Walmart to cut hundreds of corporate jobs - WSJ

    Around 200 jobs are being cut, the WSJ said, adding that the retailer notified employees in its Bentonville, Arkansas headquarters and other corporate offices of its restructuring move. Several companies, including Tesla Inc, Netflix Inc, and Coinbase Global Inc have also been cutting jobs and slowing hiring as global economic growth slows due to higher interest rates, inflation and an energy crisis in Europe.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Shrinking U.S. exports likely to build oil stocks at Cushing storage hub

    The shrinking discount of U.S. crude to Brent and rising Canadian oil imports this month will send more barrels to the top U.S. oil storage hub, continuing a recent supply build, oil dealers and traders said. Rising storage levels at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. crude oil futures, are putting pressure on futures prices, which could help ease U.S. inflation. After running up to $122.11 per barrel, U.S. oil futures on Wednesday settled at $90.66, down more than 25% in the last two months.

  • Bill Ackman says Visa ‘tomorrow could shut down MindGeek,’ Pornhub’s parent company that’s facing a lawsuit for profiting off child pornography

    Bill Ackman alleged Tuesday that in "one of the most egregious corporate governance failures," Visa processed payments for Pornhub's parent company and knowingly helped MindGeek to profit from child pornography.

  • Canadian Natural Resources profit soars 125%, announces special dividend

    The Calgary-based Canadian Natural Resources said profit in the second quarter more than doubled from a year ago.

  • Enterprise Products to start three new Permian Basin projects

    Enterprise did not specify how much it plans to spend on the new plants and pipeline expansion, but the company is not adjusting the expectations shared with investors around how much it plans to spend in coming years, co-CEO Jim Teague said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call on Aug. 3.