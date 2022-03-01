U.S. markets open in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,361.00
    -7.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,826.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,162.50
    -65.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.50
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.59
    +2.87 (+3.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.90
    +16.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    +0.22 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1233
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.00
    +2.41 (+8.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3431
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8640
    -0.1260 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,374.41
    +4,983.26 (+12.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.82
    +114.09 (+13.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,477.32
    +19.07 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

The in-vehicle infotainment market is projected to grow from USD 20.8 billion in 2021 to USD 38.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.8%

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The growing congestion and traffic on roads have increased the average commute time of passengers around the world. According to the US Census Bureau, the average 1-way commute went up to 27. 6 minutes in 2019 compared to average travel time of 25 minutes in 2006.

New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "In-vehicle Infotainment Market by Component, OS, Service, Connectivity, Form, Location, Vehicle Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05064746/?utm_source=GNW
This has driven the importance of safety of people, thereby making it a core feature being developed and deployed extensively in all in-vehicle infotainment. Enhancement in ADAS features in cars is the primary driver for the in-vehicle infotainment market as these features ensure improved levels of safety. As the associated ADAS technologies got developed and refined, and as car manufacturers look to appeal to customers with an increasing range of safety- and convenience-focused features, it is expected to push the OEMs for in-vehicle infotainment systems. Governments in various countries are also focusing on mandating various ADAS and safety features. There are various ADAS features mandated in Europe and the US. For instance, features such as e-call are mandatory in all new cars sold within the EU since April 2018.
The various features in in-vehicle infotainment would also offer comfort and convenience additional to safety.The infotainment category combines all kinds of data usage for pleasure and information reasons such as music streaming and social media interaction.

Infotainment services such as navigation and traffic update are among the highest in demand.Most of them require real-time information and are listed in the traffic efficiency section.

In-vehicle infotainment technologies can also be used to decrease post-purchase costs by implementing usage-based insurance (UBI) models or smart battery charging solutions for electric vehicles.

Various ADAS and other safety related in-vehicle infotainment features are mandated by governments, along with the rising need for developments in the entertainment, safety, and navigation services, which would drive the in-vehicle infotainment market in the coming years.

The display unit/infotainment unit segment is expected to lead the component segment.
The display unit/infotainment unit is made of TFT (Thin Film Transistors) or LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) and provides the user with different kinds of information (navigation, weather forecast, internet, etc.) and entertainment (video and audio). Generally, the size of the display/infotainment unit ranges from 2–20 inches. The entry-level car display unit ranges from 3–5 inches. Most mid-segment cars have an average screen size of 7 inches. However, the need for safety features, navigation, vehicle diagnostics, and other entertainment services has increased, which offer customers access by using a simple touch screen and sometimes with audio-video interfaces. Further, with every new model launch, the screen size of infotainment systems is getting bigger as it adds a premium quotient to the vehicle and becomes an important aspect for consideration while purchasing a new vehicle. Further, premium vehicle producers are putting efforts for infotainment systems to the next level altogether. Moreover, the screen size of >8 inches is mainly found in premium and luxury cars. For instance, Mercedes-Benz launched the 2021 S-Class with a 12.8-inch OLED screen with haptic feedback. Further, Lexus RX SUV is coming up with a 12.3-inch touch screen system. BMW’s latest infotainment system, iDrive 7, comes with a standard or as an optional feature in most of the latest models. There are also some vehicles coming in with more than one screen to offer a more personalized experience and comfort. All these factors are expected to drive the installation of infotainment/display units across all vehicle categories.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest regional market
According to MarketsandMarkets global IoT market report, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest global market for IoT in terms of revenue and connections by 2025.For the in-vehicle infotainment market analysis, Asia Pacific includes China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific.

In addition, factors such as increasing GDP, infrastructure investments, rising per capita income, growing inclination toward comfort and leisure, and government initiatives for FDIs have created more opportunities for advanced infotainment services in Asia Pacific. The tech-savvy population in these countries demands a better and more connected driving experience.
Key automotive manufacturers in this region, along with prominent semiconductor manufacturers, are focusing on developing and innovating advanced electronic and semiconductor solutions to deliver reliable, safe, and performance-oriented in-vehicle infotainment to customers. Even the mid-ranged vehicles in the Asia Pacific market are being equipped with the best-in-class infotainment
The governments in Asia Pacific are focusing on manufacturing automobile components and vehicles in their own countries.For instance, China started “Made in China 2025,” which is backing companies in this country to compete with global automobile players.

This will boost the quality of infotainment and upsurge the demand for infotainment units in the region.

In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation and strategy directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in this market.
• By Company Type: In-vehicle infotainment suppliers – 45%, automotive OEMs-35% and Others– 20%
• By Designation: C Level - 35%, Directors- 35%, and Others – 30%
• By Region: Asia Pacific - 40%, Europe - 30%, and North America –30%
The in-vehicle Infotainment market is led by established players such as Harman International (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Alps Alpine Co Ltd (Japan), Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany), and Continental AG (Germany).

Research Coverage:
The study segments the In-vehicle infotainment market and forecasts the market size based on Vehicle Type {Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)}, Component (Infotainment/Display Unit, Control Panel, Telematics Control Unit, and Head-Up Display), Operating System (Android, Linux, QNX, Microsoft, and Others), Services (Entertainment Services, Navigation Services, E-call, Vehicle Diagnostics, and Others), Location (Front Row and Rear Row), Connectivity (3G/4G and 5G), Form (Embedded, Tethered, and Integrated), Retrofit, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), Electric Vehicle, By Vehicle Type (Battery Electric vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicle), and region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World [RoW]).
The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the major In-vehicle infotainment manufacturers in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall In-vehicle infotainment market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the market’s pulse and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05064746/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Bitcoin Demand Explodes As Russian Ruble Collapses to Less Than $0.01

    The value of the Ruble falling along with the imposed sanctions is expected to have a catastrophic reaction on the country’s economy.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Show Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsThe VanEck Russia ETF

  • Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia escalated shelling overnight of key cities in Ukraine as its troops on the ground move slowly in a large convoy toward the capital, Kyiv. The mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said residential areas were being bombed and “this is a war to destroy the Ukrainian people.”Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian At

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car leader Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped in early trading Monday after the company announced, Sunday night, that it will conduct a secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Nio stock is up a solid 7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. Nio says its shares will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10, in lots of 10 shares.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy Are Soaring Today

    While many stocks are rising and falling today due to the reports of quarterly earnings, this isn't the case with fuel cell stocks Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE). As of 10:37 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy are up 12.2%, 13.7%, and 14.3%, respectively. Futures for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, are up 4.5%, and Brent crude futures have exceeded $100 per barrel.

  • Plug Power Skyrocketed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The market is high on this hydrogen stock today. Does that mean that fuel-cell investors should stay away?

  • University of California loses breakthrough CRISPR patent in PTO ruling

    The decision — centering on the gene-editing technology CRISPR and its initial cutting protein, called Cas9 — shifts the invention of the system to two other institutions.

  • Lucid slashed its production targets by up to 40%, sending its shares tumbling

    Lucid Group Inc.'s shares swelled Monday on anticipation of its fourth-quarter results — before losing all their gains and more in the wake of its actual report. The Newark company also announced results that missed analysts' expectation and its previous forecasts.

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Popped Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Investors are optimistic about the loan approval platform company again, and there are more than a few reasons why.

  • Russia’s Sberbank plunges amid warnings over collapse

    Shares in Russia’s biggest state-controlled lender Sberbank have plunged as much as 74pc, as the European Central Bank warned it faced collapse. London-listed shares in Sberbank hit a record low on Monday, after The Sunday Telegraph revealed that City law firms were preparing for the sanctions against the bank this week. The European Central Bank warned that “owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation”, Sberbank and its subsidiaries were “failing or likely to fail”.

  • Apple Is Working On a Mysterious New Product

    While the iPad was once presented as the middle ground between a phone and a computer, the ultra-noncommittal among us may soon have yet one more option: Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPad/MacBook hybrid. Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young was the first to write that Apple has been exploring the option of a "foldable notebook" alongside the foldable iPhone that was rumored to hit shelves in 2023. While the news has never been mentioned by Apple and no photos publicly exist, DSCC reports it have a 20-inch screen that could transform from a monitor to a keyboard depending on its position.

  • Kimberly-Clark buys majority stake in reusable period underwear company

    It's a step into the sustainability market for the maker of feminine care brands including Kotex.

  • Russia’s Swift Exclusion Could Spur Cyber Attacks. 10 Stocks That Could Benefit.

    Russia already has launched digital attacks on Ukraine in this conflict. Tough new financial sanctions from the West could spur wider cyber aggression.

  • Lucid Stock Sinks As Tesla Rival Slashes 2022 Production Outlook

    Lucid Motors significantly missed earnings estimates for its fourth quarter late Monday and slashed 2022 production outlook. Earlier, Lordstown Motors joined Nikola in reporting smaller-than-feared losses. Lucid stock fell hard in afterhours trade.

  • Warren Buffett’s Preferred Equity Allocation Is 100%. Why the Berkshire CEO Hates Bonds.

    Warren Buffett’s preferred equity allocation is 100%, and he has adopted that strategy both personally and at Berkshire Hathaway in a way that is radically different from other companies in the insurance business. Buffett dislikes bonds, and that is apparent in the tiny fixed-income weighting in the company’s insurance investment portfolio. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) CEO wrote in his annual shareholder letter that his penchant for stocks goes back a long way.