In-Vehicle infotainment Market Size is projected to reach USD 50.64 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.3%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·10 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global In-Vehicle infotainment market size was valued at USD 20.96 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 50.64 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period (2023-2031). North America is the largest contributor in the global In-Vehicle infotainment market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

New York, United States, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information and entertainment services are provided to the driver and passengers inside the vehicle by in-vehicle infotainment systems. Music, games, videos, social networking, apps, and other audio and visual content make up the infotainment services. Additionally, navigation systems and vehicle diagnostics help drivers have safer journeys. The automotive industry embraces technological advancements in all areas, including in-car infotainment, engine performance, and vehicle safety, in order to facilitate effective modes of transportation. In developing nations, rising consumer disposable income and straightforward financing options have made it possible for people to purchase passenger cars, which has raised the demand for technologically advanced cars with practical and useful infotainment systems. Important automakers are focusing on advanced cooperative technologies like augmented reality real-time data collection , driver assistance, and the Internet of Things in order to enhance the functionality of infotainment systems (IoT).


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/in-vehicle-infotainment-market/request-sample


Technological Advancements in Cloud Technology Drives the Market

Cloud technology in cars comes in a variety of forms. In order to avoid collisions and update traffic information and maps, cars will be able to communicate with one another through the cloud. Though cloud technology in automobiles is not new, it is advancing quickly as a result of cooperation and partnerships between the software development community and the automotive industry. Most electric cars are capable of exchanging data with data centers, which allows them to assist the driver and provide real-time information on weather and traffic. Currently, one example is the Tesla Model S. All the information needed to remotely and immediately assist the driver with almost any vehicle-related issue is sent to the Tesla cloud, eliminating the need for the driver to physically be there. Customer feature and service updates are possible with a connected infotainment system. In order to give customers a seamless experience across the cloud, car, and smartphone, O.E.M. software development is undertaken. The automotive industry, and the infotainment market, in particular, is moving in the direction of trends that are user-friendly, and cloud technologies are important factors that are playing a crucial role in improvements in in-vehicle infotainment.

Regulations for Enhanced Vehicle Safety gives Opportunity for Exponential Growth

It is anticipated that infotainment advancements will improve commuter security and safety in the future. The initial stages of development and implementation for these technologies are currently underway. The regulatory bodies are eager to establish rules governing the use of telematics solutions. The U.S., Brazil, Russia, and the E.U. are just a few examples of industrialized and developing countries that have already implemented or intend to implement telematics-related regulations for services like emergency calls and stolen vehicle tracking (SVT). The market for infotainment solutions will grow as a result of laws relating to passenger safety and security being implemented in developing countries like China and India. Therefore, it is anticipated that the market for in-vehicle infotainment will experience growth opportunities as a result of the adoption of such government regulations that ensure the safety of drivers and passengers through features like navigation, voice control, driver assistance, and other features.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 50.64 Billion by 2031

CAGR

10.3% (2023-2031)

Historical Data

2020-2021

Base Year

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2031

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

by Component, Vehicle Type, Fitting

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Alpine Electronics, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsubishi Motors, DENSO, Harman International, and Continental are some of the leading global suppliers of infotainment systems in the market. Other companies include Panasonic Corp., Clarion Corporation, Sin Seiki Co., Ltd., and JVC Kenwood

Key Market Opportunities

Increasing Government Regulations for Traffic Safety

Key Market Drivers

Increasing Smartphone Penetration
Rapid Advancements in Cloud Technology

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/in-vehicle-infotainment-market


Regional Analysis

North America is the largest contributor in the global In-Vehicle infotainment market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The main factor driving the rapid expansion of the regional market is the U.S. consumer demand for high-end vehicles. With the popularity of voice recognition and driver distraction technologies, local businesses will become more in demand. Another interesting development in the local market for in-vehicle entertainment systems is the preference of end users for high-definition in-gauss screens. The Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol (H.E.L.P.) creator Emergency Safety Solutions, Inc. (E.S.S.), will reportedly work with Tesla to implement a new vehicle hazard warning system. Emergency Safety Solutions, Inc. (E.S.S.) revolutionized vehicle hazard warning systems with the Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol (H.E.L.P.®) to help avoid collisions with vulnerable and disabled vehicles and their occupants. A global agreement between E.S.S. and Tesla, Inc. was signed today, allowing for the initial rollout of H.E.L.P. on Tesla models in North America.

The In-Vehicle Infotainment System is predicted to feature Europe prominently. Due in large part to the presence of several upscale automakers, including BMW, Mercedes, and Audi, Europe is one of the leading regions in the in-car entertainment market. Additionally, the European Union's decision to include eCall technology in all new cars sold starting in 2018 is encouraging market growth. It establishes a phone connection with the appropriate emergency call center and sends information about the accident, including its location. Galileo, the European version of G.P.S., allows for incredibly precise positioning of the distress signal. With eCall, emergency response times can be cut in half in rural areas and by 40% in urban areas. It can reduce fatalities by at least 4% and serious injuries by at least 6%.

Due to a rise in local consumers' disposable income and a high demand for automobile infotainment systems, Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth in the in-vehicle entertainment market during the forecast period. People preferred augmented reality technology-based solutions because they worked better, which is what's causing the market for automotive infotainment systems to grow. The region has shown increased use of auto infotainment systems in a number of nations. Additionally, this region exhibits high profitability for auto infotainment manufacturers, driving the market's expansion.

Due to the increasing emphasis that automakers are placing on creating cutting-edge solutions internally, the L.A.M.E.A. region is predicted to experience healthy growth in the in-vehicle infotainment market. Advanced automotive infotainment systems will enhance user experience and possibly performance.


Key Highlights

  • The global In-Vehicle infotainment market size is projected to reach USD 50.64 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

  • Based on components, the global In-Vehicle infotainment market is bifurcated into software, hardware, and services. The software segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period

  • Based on vehicle type, the global In-Vehicle infotainment market is bifurcated into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger car segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

  • Based on fitting, the global In-Vehicle infotainment market is bifurcated into O.E. fitted and aftermarket. The O.E. fitted segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

  • North America is the largest contributor in the global In-Vehicle infotainment market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players in the Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market

  • Alpine Electronics, Inc

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Mitsubishi Motors

  • D.E.N.S.O.

  • Harman International

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Clarion Corporation

  • Sin Seiki Co., Ltd

  • JVC Kenwood


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/in-vehicle-infotainment-market/request-sample


Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market: Segmentation

By Component

  • Software

  • Hardware

  • Services

By Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Cars

  • Commercial Vehicle

By Fitting

  • OE Fitted

  • Aftermarket

By Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA


TABLE OF CONTENT

  1. Introduction

    1. Market Definition

    2. Market Scope

  2. Research Methodology

    1. Primary Research

    2. Research Methodology

    3. Assumptions & Exclusions

    4. Secondary Data Sources

  3. Market Overview

    1. Report Segmentation & Scope

    2. Value Chain Analysis: In-Vehicle Infotainment Market

    3. Key Market Trends

      1. Drivers

      2. Restraints

      3. Opportunities

    4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

      1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

      2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

      3. Threat of Substitution

      4. Threat of New Entrants

      5. Competitive Rivalry

    5. Market Share Analysis

  4. Component Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. Software

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Hardware

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  5. Vehicle Type Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. Passenger Car

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Commercial Vehicle

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  6. Regional Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. America

      1. North America

      2. U.S.

        1. By Component

        2. By Vehicle Type

      3. Canada

        1. By Component

        2. By Vehicle Type

      4. Mexico

        1. By Component

        2. By Vehicle Type

      5. Latin America

        1. By Component

        2. By Vehicle Type

    3. Europe

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Germany

        1. By Component

        2. By Vehicle Type

      3. France

        1. By Component

        2. By Vehicle Type

      4. U.K.

        1. By Component

        2. By Vehicle Type

      5. Italy

        1. By Component

        2. By Vehicle Type

      6. Spain

        1. By Component

        2. By Vehicle Type

      7. Rest of Europe

        1. By Component

        2. By Vehicle Type

    4. Asia Pacific

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Japan

        1. By Component

        2. By Vehicle Type

      3. China

        1. By Component

        2. By Vehicle Type

      4. Australia

        1. By Component

        2. By Vehicle Type

      5. India

        1. By Component

        2. By Vehicle Type

      6. South Korea

        1. By Component

        2. By Vehicle Type

      7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

        1. By Component

        2. By Vehicle Type

    5. Middle East & Africa

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Saudi Arabia

        1. By Component

        2. By Vehicle Type

      3. South Africa

        1. By Component

        2. By Vehicle Type

      4. Kuwait

        1. By Component

        2. By Vehicle Type

      5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

        1. By Component

        2. By Vehicle Type

  7. Company Profile

    1. Alpine Electronics Inc

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    2. Robert Bosch GmbH

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    3. Mitsubishi Motors

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

  8. Conclusion & Recommendation

  9. Acronyms & Abbreviations


Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/in-vehicle-infotainment-market/toc


Market News:

  • In September 2022, Harman International acquired CAARESYS to enhance safety through cabin monitoring, A.D.A.S. solutions, and meet several other consumer demands.

  • In January 2022, Panasonic Automotive showcases driveable AR HUD 2.0 with an in-house eye-tracking system.

  • In April 2022, Mitsubishi Motors launched Inca Jay digital cockpit, which comes with improved Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (A.D.A.S.)


News Media

Increasing Sales of Passenger Cars is Expected to Bring Forth Significant Opportunities for the In-Vehicle Infotainment Market

The Passenger car Segment is Expected to Revolutionize the Growth of the Global Automotive HVAC Market

Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Electric Vehicle Infotainment Market: information by System Type (Multimedia, Navigation Unit), Connectivity Type (Bluetooth, Cellular), End Use (BEV, HEV), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Adaptive Cruise Control Market: Information by Technology Type (Lidar, Radar), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles), End Use (OEMs) and Regional Outlook — Forecast Till 2026

Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market: Information by Application (Body Parts, Engine Parts), Vehicle Type (Heavy and Light Commercial Vehicles) and Regions-Forecast till 2030

Automotive HVAC Market: Information by Technology (Manual, Automatic), Vehicle-Type (Cars, Light (LCVs) and Heavy (HCVs) Commercial Vehicle, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Automotive Interiors Market: Information by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), Component Type (Instrument Panels, Infotainment Systems), and Region — Forecast till 2030


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.


For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


