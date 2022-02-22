U.S. markets open in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,292.00
    -51.50 (-1.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,658.00
    -349.00 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,722.25
    -273.75 (-1.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,984.40
    -22.20 (-1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.61
    +4.54 (+4.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.90
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.56
    +2.45 (+8.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3581
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7780
    +0.0790 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,166.74
    -1,859.33 (-4.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    845.69
    -91.09 (-9.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,455.46
    -28.87 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

In-Vehicle Infotainment Market worth $38.4 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·7 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Component (Display unit, Control Panel, TCU, HUD), OS (Linux, QNX, MS, Others), Service (Entertainment, Navigation, e-call, Diagnostics), Connectivity, Form, Location, Vehicle Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market size is projected to grow from USD 20.8 billion in 2021 to USD 38.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.8%. Government mandates on telematics and e-call services and emergence of various technologies such as 5G and AI would create growth opportunities for the In-Vehicle Infotainment Market.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "In-Vehicle Infotainment Market"
317 – Tables
58 – Figures
308 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id= 538

By form type, the embedded segment is estimated to account for the major market share in 2021

By form type, the embedded segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of ~48-50% in 2021. The integrated segment is estimated to be the second-largest form segment with a ~32% market share in 2021. The growth in embedded technology is mainly driven by regulatory mandates in the EU, which mandated that all new car models in member states must have embedded technology as part of its European eCall system. The embedded form type is prevalent in Europe and North America, while the integrated form type is growing in popularity in Asia Pacific and RoW. The major driver for this trend is the cost-sensitive nature of the regions (Asia Pacific and RoW), which prefer integrated connectivity as it is more economical than the embedded form. The market for the integrated form type, whose adoption is growing rapidly in the aforementioned regions, is projected to register a CAGR of 12.4% globally.

The android automotive OS segment to register a highest growth rate

The operating system segment of the In-Vehicle Infotainment Market is driven by Linux OS at present. However, Android Automotive OS is an open-source platform that reduces the cost of using it to zero, and it is cheaper to install than most other systems. Presently, it provides access to a series of services already having millions of users across the world and is expected to register the highest growth in the OS segment during the forecast period. Moreover, many automotive suppliers and OEMs are working on the development and commercialization of Android Automotive OS; for instance, in August 2021, Renault announced to install Android Automotive in some of the models launched by its brands, and Renault Megane E-Tech would be the first to be introduced. Audi and Volvo have partnered with Google to use upgraded versions of infotainment systems. General Motors and Stellantis announced that they would use Google's new Android operating system to power infotainment systems in all their vehicles by the end of 2023. Hence, Android Automotive OS is expected to emerge as key OS for in-vehicle infotainment companies and register the highest growth rate of 36.4% during the forecast period

Request FREE Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id= 538

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the dominant regional market

According to MarketsandMarkets™ global IoT market report, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest global market for IoT in terms of revenue and connections by 2025. For the In-Vehicle Infotainment Market analysis, Asia Pacific includes China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. In addition, factors such as increasing GDP, infrastructure investments, rising per capita income, growing inclination toward comfort and leisure, and government initiatives for FDIs have created more opportunities for advanced infotainment services in Asia Pacific. The tech-savvy population in these countries demands a better and more connected driving experience.

China has been a dynamic power for the global economy and an established ground in the field of connectivity. The country is expected to show tremendous growth opportunities along with steadily growing production capacity. According to MIIT, in April 2021, China built a 5G high-speed mobile network with 260 million 5G mobile connections. The connected car market is growing rapidly in China. As per CAAM's report of November 2021, 228 connected cars and new startups were recorded in China. China is an important member of the 5GAA, a cross-industry association of vehicle manufacturers and telecom companies. Key manufacturers are focusing on entering strategic partnerships with market players for market expansion, R&D, and product advancement to keep up with the changing needs of passengers.

In March 2021, ZTE Corporation, a Chinese telecommunication company, announced expanding its business into the electric vehicle segment. In 2019, China Telecom Global and Tata Communications announced to work together to launch a global IoT service in the Chinese market. The partnership will allow companies to deploy and manage IoT devices easily and cost-effectively within China and internationally across multiple industries, including automotive, transportation, and logistics. In April 2019, Ford China announced the launch of SYNC+, a new in-vehicle infotainment system built specifically for Chinese consumers, powered by Baidu's AI technology. In 2019, BlackBerry and Marelli China entered a strategic collaboration to integrate the QNX platform for digital cockpits into Marelli's e-cockpit and digital cluster solution. In 2019, Honda signed an agreement with Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group to develop its third-generation Honda Connect infotainment system. In May 2019, Bosch expanded its presence in the eastern Chinese city of Wuhu by opening a new plant for infotainment systems. These developments indicate that China has huge growth potential in the In-Vehicle Infotainment Market during the forecast period.

Key Market Players:

The In-Vehicle Infotainment Market is led by established players such as Harman International (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Alps Alpine Co Ltd (Japan), Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany), and Continental AG (Germany). These companies adopted several strategies to gain traction in this market.

Browse Related Reports:

Telematics Solutions Market by Service (ACN, eCall, RSA, Remote Diagnostics, Insurance Risk Assessment, Driver Behavior, Billing & Other), Form & Vehicle Type, Component, Connectivity, Aftermarket, Fleet Management Service, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Construction & Heavy Equipment Telematics Market by Solution (Asset Tracking, Diagnostics, Fleet Safety), Industry (Construction, Mining, Tractor), Technology, Hardware, Form Factor, Vehicle Category & Region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/in-car-vehicle-infotainment-ici-systems-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ici-systems.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-vehicle-infotainment-market-worth-38-4-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301487223.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders troops to separatist regions

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to the separatist territory, moves that could result in additional sanctions against Moscow and stoked fears that an invasion could soon take place. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he did so there was still scope for diplomacy.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Drop to New Crackdown Lows, Led by Alibaba

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks dropped for a third straight session amid fresh worries over Beijing’s regulatory plans for the sector. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesThe Hang Seng Tech Ind

  • Markets brace for heavy falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    Investors were bracing for a torrid day for Russian, Ukrainian and wider global markets when they reopen on Tuesday, after Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. In a lengthy televised address, the Russian president recognised two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history. Tensions have already rattled global markets this year and wiped tens of billions of dollars off the value of Russian and Ukraine assets, but Monday's escalation is expected to cause much worse.

  • Glitches mar launch of Trump’s new social-media app

    Former President Donald Trump's social media app that he hopes will rival Twitter launched Monday as he seeks a new digital stage to rally his supporters and fight Big Tech limits on speech a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Dow futures sink as Putin orders deployment of troops to eastern Ukraine

    U.S. stock-index futures were sharply lower early Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to separatist groups within Ukraine.

  • Elon Musk Makes a Serious Accusation Against a Top Tesla Regulator

    Tensions between the CEO of the high-end electric vehicle manufacturer and the regulators seem to be reaching levels of no return.

  • Russian stocks suffer biggest fall since 2008 as Ukraine war looms

    Boris Johnson has done ‘sweet FA’ to cut red tape, says Iain Duncan Smith Brexit opportunities: the burdensome red tape that Britain can begin cutting FTSE 100 slips into the red on Russia-Ukraine tensions Andrew Orlowski: TikTok is giving the West a hard lesson in family values Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Shunning all software stocks is myopic, since the sector could still generate market-beating returns over the long term. ServiceNow helps companies manage their digital workflows with subscription-based cloud services. ServiceNow's business was unfazed by the pandemic.

  • Rouble sinks, stocks plunge as Russia recognises Ukraine breakaway regions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The rouble tanked on Monday, slipping past 80 against the dollar, while stocks plunged to their lowest in over a year as Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the immediate recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Putin signed a decree recognising the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, upping the ante in a regional crisis the West fears could erupt into war. The rouble fell to as low as 80.0650 against the dollar during Putin's lengthy televised address to the Russian nation but pared some losses as Putin announced his decision, which he said would find support among Russian people.

  • Bitcoin Losing Out to Gold Has Analysts Eyeing $30,000 Level

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dropped to a more than two-week low as fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine prompted some analysts to predict the largest cryptocurrency could slide toward the key $30,000 level. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds On

  • U.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. led condemnation of Russia’s actions at the United Nations, after President Vladimir Putin’s decision to officially recognize two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine escalated tensions with the West. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Sum

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Bottom-Fish With the Insiders

    Thanks to continued fear and uncertainty, the stock market is heading down lately. The escalation of Russia's threat to invade Ukraine comes at a time when the market is already vulnerable given inflation worries and growing expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. It’s no secret that you can find some tasty morsels at the bottom of a river or a lake or a shallow sea

  • First Mover Asia: Taiwan, Singapore Are Not Stablecoin Fans; Major Cryptos Decline as Russia Invasion Looms

    Taiwan, Singapore are wary of ceding control of their currencies; bitcoin, ether and most other major cryptocurrencies fell as Russian President Vladimir Putin made a defiant case for invading Ukraine.

  • Futures tumble as Putin recognizes Ukraine rebel regions

    U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, increasing concerns about a major war. Putin described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history, with eastern Ukraine made up of ancient Russian lands, and he was confident the Russian people would support his decision. Under treaties signed with the separatist leaders by Putin that were submitted for ratification by parliament, Russia has acquired the right to build military bases in Ukraine's two breakaway regions.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    This is seemingly what's happened with three great growth stocks of late. In retrospect, it can't be too surprising that Shopify shares(NYSE: SHOP) have tumbled from their November's peak near $1,763 to their current price of $660 with a big piece of the loss taking shape just last week.

  • Stocks Slide, Treasuries Climb on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slid with U.S. futures Tuesday on intensifying tension between the West and Russia over Ukraine, a standoff that’s causing energy prices to soar and leading investors to seek havens among sovereign bonds.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsT

  • ‘I’m in dire need of help.’ I have $140K in student loans, and recently had to quit my job making $125K because I have anxiety. What should I do?

    Now I’m making nearly 50% less of what I was making before and I’m currently in a Chapter 13 bankruptcy. Please tell me how I can get assistance with my student loans. Need help with student loans or other debt?