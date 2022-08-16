U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,297.78
    +0.64 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,078.19
    +165.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,069.36
    -58.69 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.42
    -12.93 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.36
    -2.05 (-2.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.40
    -6.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    20.14
    -0.14 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0180
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8460
    +0.0550 (+1.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2790
    +1.0070 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,795.96
    -340.06 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.65
    -5.26 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,543.98
    +34.83 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

Vehicle Insurance Market Size is predicted to reach USD 1,223.5 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.2%, Due to the Increase in Global Automobile Production and Sales

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Vehicle Insurance Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vehicle Insurance Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% from 2022 to 2030 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 1,223.5 Billion by 2030.

With the insurance industry's evolving role in the transportation ecosystem, the vehicle insurance market is projected to undergo significant changes in the not-too-distant future. The rise in demand for passenger and commercial vehicles across the globe is boosting the global vehicle insurance market. The increase in the number of traffic incidents, the incorporation of strict government guidelines for the acceptance of vehicle insurance, and the growth of international vehicle sales due to the rise in consumer per capita income are the major factors driving the global vehicle insurance market size. Furthermore, the adoption of self-driving vehicles is further increasing the vehicle insurance market growth. Besides that, the incorporation of new technologies into existing services and product lines, as well as an increase in demand for third-party liability insurance and usage-based insurance in emerging nations, are expected to provide lucrative possibilities for the growth of the vehicle insurance market shares throughout the projected period.

Request For Free Sample Report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2498

Report Coverage:

Market

Vehicle Insurance Market

Vehicle Insurance Market Size 2021

USD 628 Billion

Vehicle Insurance Market Forecast 2030

USD 1,223.5 Billion

Vehicle Insurance Market CAGR

7.2% During 2022 - 2030

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Coverage, By Vehicle Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Admiral Group Plc, Allianz SE, Allstate Insurance Company, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.,
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd., GEICO, People’s Insurance Company of China,
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company,
and Tokio Marine Group.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Global Vehicle Insurance Market Dynamics

Vehicle insurance covers cars, trucks, motorbikes, as well as other commercial vehicles. Its primary objective is to offer financial assurance against physical bodily harm and damage caused by traffic collisions, as well as liability that may result from occurrences in a vehicle. Vehicle insurance may also provide financial assistance against vehicle damage and theft caused by circumstances apart from vehicle collisions, like keying, climate or environmental disasters, and colliding with adjacent structures. The global vehicle insurance market is growing due to an increase in the number of traffic incidents, the execution of stringent regulations requiring the purchase of vehicle insurance, and an increase in vehicle sales around the world.

Growing Demand for Usage-Based Insurance Is Driving the Vehicle Insurance Market Growth

The growing usage of usage-based insurance due to advantages such as lower insurance rates than regular insurance and the widespread acceptance of integrated car services are significant contributors to market growth. As a result, consumers in the automotive sector are increasingly inclined toward usage-based insurance. Moreover, growing sales of pre-equipped telematics cars and trucks and federal regulations for car safety are two factors that are expected to drive market opportunity. The implementation of telematics-based insurance coverage has resulted from the evolving business dynamics of the vehicle insurance market.

Get Report Customization: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/2498

Vehicle Insurance Market Segmentation

The global vehicle insurance market is segmented by coverage, distribution channel, vehicle type, and application, according to Acumen Research and Consulting.

Market by Coverage

  • Third-party only

  • Comprehensive insurance

  • Third-party fire & theft insurance

In terms of coverage, the third-party liability segment is expected to dominate the market in 2021. Third-party insurance is an insurance policy purchased by the insured (first party) from the insurance provider (second party) to defend against third-party claims (third party). Third-party insurance coverage is growing as a result of massive investments in the insurance industry by different companies. Due to rising demand, it will also have the highest significant growth during the forecast timeframe.

Market by Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Cars

  • Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)/Trucks & Buses

  • Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

According to the vehicle insurance market analysis, the passenger vehicle segment is expected to grow significantly in the market over the next few years. The growing consumer demand for personal vehicles, rising disposable income, and the increasing threat of car theft and robbery are all primary drivers in the passenger segment. Furthermore, a significant shift in passenger vehicle production and sales will increase demand for the vehicle insurance market.

Market by Distribution Channel

  • Insurance Agents/Brokers

  • Banks

  • Direct Response

  • Others

Based on the distribution channel, the direct response segment is expected to hold significant market shares in the coming few years. It contributes significantly to economic growth by serving as a go-between for insurers and policyholders. It provides technical and professional insurance product information and guidance. They collaborate closely with their customers to meet their vehicle insurance need, which increases segment demand.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/vehicle-insurance-market

Vehicle Insurance Market Regional Overview

The vehicle insurance market is divided into several regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the market's most important region in the coming years. This growth is attributable to rapidly increasing automotive production and sales in emerging markets such as India, China, and Japan. Furthermore, the development of applications that provide consolidated information about existing insurance companies as well as competitive pricing is boosting the market growth. In addition, with the accessibility of digital vehicle insurance, consumers can purchase and regenerate insurance plans from the convenience of their own homes, which is yet another factor contributing to the growth of the regional vehicle insurance market.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2498

Vehicle Insurance Market Players

Some of the prominent vehicle insurance market companies are State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, Admiral Group Plc, China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd., People’s Insurance Company of China, Allianz SE, Tokio Marine Group, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., and Allstate Insurance Company.

Browse More Research Topic on Wealth Market:

The Global Revenue Cycle Management Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.3% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 97.2 Billion by 2027.

The Global Wealth Management Software Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.5% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 6,724.5 Million by 2027.

The Travel Insurance Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17.1% from 2020 to 2027 and predicted to reach the market value of around USD 65,940.7 Million by 2027

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling in August. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks in August. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on […]

  • Walmart beats on Q2 earnings, inventory concerns continue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Walmart.

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • 10 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best EV materials stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more EV materials stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy Now. The electric vehicle industry has been battling with multiple challenges in the past few months. A post-pandemic […]

  • Is it a Wise Choice to Invest in Carnival Corp. (CCL)?

    The investment management company, Miller Value Partners recently released its “Miller Opportunity Equity” second quarter 2022 investment letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. The firm faced notable challenges due to continued volatility in the last couple of years. In the second quarter, Miller Opportunity was down by -29.3%, extending its first half return to -31.08% […]

  • IRS's RMD Rule Change Could Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable

    The Internal Revenue Service has proposed rule changes that could significantly impact how beneficiaries will manage inherited retirement accounts. The proposed regulations, which were published last month, caught some in the financial services industry by surprise, as they offer a … Continue reading → The post The IRS May Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable With This RMD Rule Change appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • “Winter Coming”: Michael Burry Sells These 11 Stocks to Brace for Impact

    In this article, we discuss Michael Burry’s latest warnings about the economic outlook and the 11 stocks he is selling to brace for impact. If you want to read about five prominent stocks he dumped ahead of the economic crisis, click Michael Burry Sells These 5 Stocks to Brace for Impact. Michael Burry of “The […]

  • Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon, Shopify, or Tesla?

    Among Amazon, Shopify, and Tesla stands one company that's simply never been cheaper and is begging to be bought.

  • Stocks mixed amid retail earnings from Walmart, Home Depot

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving in intraday trading amid retail earnings from Walmart, Home Depot, and Costco.

  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -725% and 5.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching IBM (IBM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • ‘I’m in a very lucky position’: I will receive a $300,000 inheritance. Should I pay off my mortgage or invest the money?

    'I am maxing out my retirement accounts — IRA and 401(k) — and looking to retire in less than 10 years.'

  • Home Depot beats on Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Home Depot.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive. However, at least some of the market experts are taking a much more guarded view of current conditions. Looking into the history of market downturns, Bank of America strategists see indicators that we haven’t hit bottom ye

  • Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death

    (Bloomberg) -- The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely followed.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Pr

  • If you really want to be rich, you need to do this, says Mark Cuban

    Recently, we came across a simple piece of money advice from billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban on his Maverick blog that we felt resonated in today’s money-stressed world. Indeed plenty of pros agree with him that saving money can make you, if not rich, then at least richer (and the good news is this: savings accounts are now paying far more than they did a year ago, and you can find the best rates you can get here). “The first step is you have to want to make changes,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • Better Bear Market Buy: Lucid vs. Nio

    The electric vehicle (EV) industry has expanded by incredible leaps and bounds over the last decade, and its growth story is still just starting to unfold. On the heels of some massive sell-offs, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) stand out as intriguing players in the space that could potentially deliver explosive growth, and investors might be wondering which stock is the better buy at today's prices. Howard Smith: Shares of Lucid Group would certainly qualify as having experienced a major bear market.

  • Even after rising 67% this past week, Facedrive (CVE:FD) shareholders are still down 88% over the past year

    Facedrive Inc. ( CVE:FD ) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 120% in the last...

  • ‘Ticking time bomb’—China’s real estate bust deepens as housing prices fall for 11th straight month

    Industry analysts see an urgent need to stimulate a recovery in China’s overheated residential real estate sector as potentially 50 million vacant apartments could soon flood the market.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    It's been a tough year for investors as rising interest rates torpedoed higher-growth stocks. It's also been a challenging year for big blue chip stocks as the S&P 500 retreated about 10% this year. Cloudflare's cloud-based content delivery network (CDN) accelerates the delivery of digital content for websites and apps.