Vehicle License Plate Market Size to Grow by 38.95 million units, EHA Hoffmann International GmBH., and Erich Utsch AG, Emerge as Key Vendors - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the vehicle license plate market, operating under the L1. The latest report on the vehicle license plate market, 2022-2026 estimates it to register an incremental growth of 38.95 million units, at a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period. To know more about the analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment Download PDF sample report.   

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vehicle License Plate Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vehicle License Plate Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. EHA Hoffmann International GmBH, Erich Utsch AG, Fuwong, Rosmerta Technologies Ltd, Godawari Techno Solution Pvt Ltd, Hills Numberplates Ltd, Jepson and Co. Ltd, LicenSys Pty Ltd, Muschard Schildertechnik, ORBIZ, ReviverMx Inc, Rosmerta Technologies Ltd, SPM Systems Sp. zo.o. Sp. k., GibPlates, The Waldale Irwin Hodson Group, 3M Co., TONNJES E.A.S.T. INFRASTRUKTUR INVEST GmbH, UTAL Sp. z o.o, and Yarya Sekur are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these companies are listed below:

  • EHA Hoffmann International GmBH - The company offers vehicle license plates of various shapes, sizes, and colors, customized country-specific graphics such as flags, logos, or coats of arms, and various security features such as laser logos, serial numbers, holograms, and barcodes.

  • Erich Utsch AG- The company offers vehicle license plates that include coats of arms, holograms, holographic hot stamping foil, laser engraving, coding, and UV marking.

  • Fuwong- The company offers vehicle license plates with embossed fonts on 2-layer plates which need to be ripped off instead of painted.

  • Rosmerta Technologies Ltd - The company offers vehicle license plates in form of a card that includes owner information and an optical strip embedded on the card.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a PDF Sample Now

Vehicle License Plate Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

The passenger cars segment is the largest segment in terms of volume and value in the automotive industry. Demand for passenger cars is often considered an indicator of economic development in any country or region, as it can be directly correlated to industrial output, economic development, and population demographics. This segment is expected to remain the largest contributor, supported by strong demand from emerging countries and the revival of developed economies during the forecast period.

  • Geography

Most countries in the region have been actively spending on infrastructure and industrial development, which will facilitate the vehicle license plate market growth in APAC over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans. Our vehicle license plate market report covers the following areas:

  • Vehicle License Plate Market Size

  • Vehicle License Plate Market Trends

  • Vehicle License Plate Market Industry Analysis

Vehicle License Plate Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist vehicle license plate market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the vehicle license plate market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the vehicle license plate market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the vehicle license plate market, and vendors.

Vehicle License Plate Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32%

Market growth 2022-2026

38.95 mn units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.9

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 58%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Asahi Kasei Corp., EHA Hoffmann International GmBH, Erich Utsch AG, Fuwong, GibPlates, Godawari Techno Solution Pvt Ltd, Hills Numberplates Ltd, Jepson and Co. Ltd, LicenSys Pty Ltd, Muschard Schildertechnik, ORBIZ, ReviverMx Inc, Rosmerta Technologies Ltd, SPM Systems Sp. zo.o. Sp. k., The Waldale Irwin Hodson Group, TONNJES E.A.S.T. INFRASTRUKTUR INVEST GmbH, UTAL Sp. z o.o, and Yarya Sekur

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

  • 5.3 Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 EHA Hoffmann International GmBH

  • 10.4 Erich Utsch AG

  • 10.5 Fuwong

  • 10.6 Hills Numberplates Ltd

  • 10.7 Jepson and Co. Ltd

  • 10.8 Rosmerta Technologies Ltd

  • 10.9 SPM Systems Sp. zo.o. Sp. k.

  • 10.10 The Waldale Irwin Hodson Group

  • 10.11 TONNJES E.A.S.T. INFRASTRUKTUR INVEST GmbH

  • 10.12 UTAL Sp. z o.o

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Vehicle License Plate Market 2022-2026
Global Vehicle License Plate Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vehicle-license-plate-market-size-to-grow-by-38-95-million-units-eha-hoffmann-international-gmbh-and-erich-utsch-ag-emerge-as-key-vendors---technavio-301637745.html

SOURCE Technavio

SOURCE Technavio

