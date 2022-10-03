Vehicle License Plate Market Size to Grow by 38.95 million units, EHA Hoffmann International GmBH., and Erich Utsch AG, Emerge as Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the vehicle license plate market, operating under the L1. The latest report on the vehicle license plate market, 2022-2026 estimates it to register an incremental growth of 38.95 million units, at a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period. To know more about the analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment Download PDF sample report.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. EHA Hoffmann International GmBH, Erich Utsch AG, Fuwong, Rosmerta Technologies Ltd, Godawari Techno Solution Pvt Ltd, Hills Numberplates Ltd, Jepson and Co. Ltd, LicenSys Pty Ltd, Muschard Schildertechnik, ORBIZ, ReviverMx Inc, Rosmerta Technologies Ltd, SPM Systems Sp. zo.o. Sp. k., GibPlates, The Waldale Irwin Hodson Group, 3M Co., TONNJES E.A.S.T. INFRASTRUKTUR INVEST GmbH, UTAL Sp. z o.o, and Yarya Sekur are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these companies are listed below:

EHA Hoffmann International GmBH - The company offers vehicle license plates of various shapes, sizes, and colors, customized country-specific graphics such as flags, logos, or coats of arms, and various security features such as laser logos, serial numbers, holograms, and barcodes.

Erich Utsch AG- The company offers vehicle license plates that include coats of arms, holograms, holographic hot stamping foil, laser engraving, coding, and UV marking.

Fuwong- The company offers vehicle license plates with embossed fonts on 2-layer plates which need to be ripped off instead of painted.

Rosmerta Technologies Ltd - The company offers vehicle license plates in form of a card that includes owner information and an optical strip embedded on the card.

Vehicle License Plate Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

The passenger cars segment is the largest segment in terms of volume and value in the automotive industry. Demand for passenger cars is often considered an indicator of economic development in any country or region, as it can be directly correlated to industrial output, economic development, and population demographics. This segment is expected to remain the largest contributor, supported by strong demand from emerging countries and the revival of developed economies during the forecast period.

Geography

Most countries in the region have been actively spending on infrastructure and industrial development, which will facilitate the vehicle license plate market growth in APAC over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans. Our vehicle license plate market report covers the following areas:

Vehicle License Plate Market Size

Vehicle License Plate Market Trends

Vehicle License Plate Market Industry Analysis

Vehicle License Plate Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist vehicle license plate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vehicle license plate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vehicle license plate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the vehicle license plate market, and vendors.

Vehicle License Plate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32% Market growth 2022-2026 38.95 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.9 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Asahi Kasei Corp., EHA Hoffmann International GmBH, Erich Utsch AG, Fuwong, GibPlates, Godawari Techno Solution Pvt Ltd, Hills Numberplates Ltd, Jepson and Co. Ltd, LicenSys Pty Ltd, Muschard Schildertechnik, ORBIZ, ReviverMx Inc, Rosmerta Technologies Ltd, SPM Systems Sp. zo.o. Sp. k., The Waldale Irwin Hodson Group, TONNJES E.A.S.T. INFRASTRUKTUR INVEST GmbH, UTAL Sp. z o.o, and Yarya Sekur Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

5.3 Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 EHA Hoffmann International GmBH

10.4 Erich Utsch AG

10.5 Fuwong

10.6 Hills Numberplates Ltd

10.7 Jepson and Co. Ltd

10.8 Rosmerta Technologies Ltd

10.9 SPM Systems Sp. zo.o. Sp. k.

10.10 The Waldale Irwin Hodson Group

10.11 TONNJES E.A.S.T. INFRASTRUKTUR INVEST GmbH

10.12 UTAL Sp. z o.o

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

