In-vehicle Payment Services Market to grow by USD 2.31 bn from 2021 to 2025 |High Correlation between Consumer Electronics & Connected Car Solutions to Boost Market Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-vehicle Payment Services Market by Type (RFID and Bluetooth) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in In-vehicle Payment Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in In-vehicle Payment Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the in-vehicle payment services market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 2.31 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The high correlation between consumer electronics and connected car solutions and rising demand for smartphone integration are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as design complexity and technological challenges will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

Europe will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany, UK, and France are the key markets for in-vehicle payment services in Europe.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Auto Parts Market -The auto parts market has the potential to grow by USD 299.98 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.99%. Download a free sample report now!

Fuel Cells Market -The fuel cells market for the automotive industry has the potential to grow by USD 2.58 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 26.41%. Download a free sample report now!

In-vehicle Payment Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 89.94%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.31 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

176.65

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BMW AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Gentex Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC, Volkswagen AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-vehicle-payment-services-market--to-grow-by-usd-2-31-bn-from-2021-to-2025-high-correlation-between-consumer-electronics--connected-car-solutions-to-boost-market-growth-17000-technavio-reports-301403996.html

SOURCE Technavio

