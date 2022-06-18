U.S. markets closed

In-vehicle Payment Services Market Size to Grow by USD 2.31 billion | 36% of the growth to originate from Europe|Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The in-vehicle payment services market potential growth difference will be USD 2.31 billion from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report estimates the market to project a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 89.94% during this period. The high correlation between consumer electronics and connected car solutions is a major driver fueling the in-vehicle payment services market growth. However, low adoption of in-vehicle payment services is a major hindrance to the in-vehicle payment services market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled In-vehicle Payment Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled In-vehicle Payment Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

View Report Sample to get YOY and growth variance analysis insights

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What is the considered parent market?
    Technavio categorizes the global in-vehicle payment services market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market.

  • What was the YOY for 2021?
    YOY growth of 176.65%  was estimated in 2021.

  • How is the market competitive landscape?
    The in-vehicle payment services market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation will rise during the forecast period.

  • Which trend is influencing the market positively?
    Increasing demand for mobile device-based payment services is a major trend influencing the in-vehicle payment services market growth.

  • What are the key revenue-generating economies?
    US, Germany, UK, China, and France are predicted to emerge as revenue-generating economies.

  • How big is the Europe market? 
    36% of the growth will originate from Europe.

Have more queries? Get all your questions answered as you Request for Sample Report Copy

In-vehicle Payment Services Market Segmentation Highlights

  • The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this in-vehicle payment services market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

  • Continuous advances in connected vehicle technologies and IoT has led to the movement of mobile wallets to the dashboards as OEMs are now partnering with the card networks and various retailers to equip their vehicle offerings with in-vehicle payment technology.

  • BMW AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Gentex Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC, Volkswagen AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants.

In-vehicle Payment Services Market Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

  • Type

  • Geography

Download Sample Report Copy at the earliest to retrieve segment-based insights

In-vehicle Payment Services Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global in-vehicle payment services market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the in-vehicle payment services market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.  Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The in-vehicle payment services market report covers the following areas:

In-vehicle Payment Services Market Key Takeaways

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist in-vehicle payment services market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the in-vehicle payment services market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the in-vehicle payment services market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in-vehicle payment services market vendors

Related Reports:

Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

In-vehicle Payment Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 89.94%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 23.06 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

176.65

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BMW AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Gentex Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC, Volkswagen AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 RFID - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BMW AG

  • 10.4 Daimler AG

  • 10.5 Ford Motor Co.

  • 10.6 General Motors Co.

  • 10.7 Gentex Corp.

  • 10.8 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Hyundai Motor Co.

  • 10.10 JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC

  • 10.11 Volkswagen AG

  • 10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-vehicle-payment-services-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-31-billion--36-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-europetechnavio-301570101.html

SOURCE Technavio

