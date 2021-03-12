Vehicle Roadside Assistance Industry Insights to 2024 by Type of Vehicle and Region
Dublin, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global vehicle roadside assistance market is poised to grow by $1.75 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.
This report on the vehicle roadside assistance market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the rising number of accidents and increasing availability of app-driven services. The study identifies the aging vehicle fleet with massive number of vehicles in use as one of the prime reasons driving the vehicle roadside assistance market growth during the next few years.
The report covers the following areas:
Vehicle roadside assistance market sizing
Vehicle roadside assistance market forecast
Vehicle roadside assistance market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vehicle roadside assistance market vendors that include:
AA PLC
Allianz Partners SAS
Falck AS
ARC Europe SA
Best Roadside Service
Generali Group
Good Sam Enterprises LLC
RAC Group (Holdings) Ltd.
Sampo PLC
The Allstate Corp.
Also, the vehicle roadside assistance market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Competitive scenario
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wkzp8a
