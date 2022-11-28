U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,004.25
    -28.25 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,177.00
    -179.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,704.00
    -78.75 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,857.60
    -12.60 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.92
    -2.36 (-3.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.40
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.42
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0474
    +0.0070 (+0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.31
    +1.89 (+9.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2100
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2930
    -0.8070 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,187.47
    -375.17 (-2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.44
    -3.21 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,455.91
    -30.76 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

Vehicle Tracking System Market Projected to Hit USD 48.41 Billion at a 14.23% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Vehicle Tracking System Market Growth Boost by Growing Concerns Over Vehicle Safety and Security

New York, US, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Vehicle tracking System Market Research Report: Information by Type, Region, Technology, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, and Application - Forecast till 2030”, the global vehicle tracking systems market is anticipated to bolster noticeably during the assessment era from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy growth rate of approximately 14.23%. The reports further predict the market to attain a valuation of around USD 48.41 billion by the end of 2030.

Vehicle tracking System Market Overview:

A vehicle tracking systems system refers to a defense system for the vehicle against malicious, external threats to safeguard the vehicle in all possible ways. The system comprises response, prevention, and risk detection using several technologies such as radio frequency identification, ultrasonic, GLONASS, and GPS. The prime benefit of this kind of tracking system is that it enhances vehicle safety and security, performance monitoring, and communication medium. The global vehicle tracking system market has registered extraordinary growth in the last few years. The prime aspect causing a rise in the market's development is the rising worries related to vehicle safety and security.

Vehicle Tracking System Market Competitive Analysis

The catalog for the leading participants across the global vehicle tracking systems market includes players such as:

  • AT&T Inc. (US)

  • Spireon, Inc. (US)

  • Cartrack Holdings Limited (South Africa)

  • Geotab Inc. (Canada)

  • Continental AG (Germany)

  • Inseego Corp. (US)

  • Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

  • US Fleet Tracking (US)

  • Verizon Communications Inc. (US)

  • TRACK GROUP (US)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7947

Furthermore, the factors such as rising production & sales of passenger and commercial vehicles, rise in demand for electric vehicles, and escalation in fleet operations, especially in developing countries across the globe, are also predicted to influence the market growth over the review era. Moreover, the developing economies of emerging countries, cloud computing-based stolen vehicle tracking systems, the rise of 5G for vehicle connectivity, and growing demand for autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles across the globe are also anticipated to boost the growth of the market over the coming years. On the other hand, the issues such as the failure of GPS and cellular-based trackers, failed cellular or wireless network coverage, and high costs associated with the development of the system are anticipated to limit the market's growth.

Vehicle Tracking System Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global vehicle tracking system market has registered impressive growth in the last few years. The prime aspect causing a rise in the market's development is the rising worries related to vehicle safety and security. Furthermore, the factors such as rising production & sales of passenger and commercial vehicles, rise in demand for electric vehicles, and escalation in fleet operations, especially in developing countries across the globe, are also predicted to influence the market growth over the review era.

Vehicle Tracking System Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics

Details

Vehicle Tracking System Market Size by 2030

USD 48.41 billion

CAGR during 2022-2030

14.23%

Base Year

2021

Forecast

2022-2030

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Key Market Opportunities

Growing concerns over vehicle safety and security
Growth in fleet operations especially in emerging nations

Key Market Drivers

Increase in demand for electric vehicles
Rising production
Sales of passenger and commercial vehicles globally.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (135 Pages) on Vehicle Tracking System Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/vehicle-tracking-system-market-7947

Vehicle Tracking System Market Restraints

On the other hand, the issues such as the failure of GPS and cellular-based trackers, failed cellular or wireless network coverage, and high costs associated with the development of the system are anticipated to limit the market's growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The global vehicle tracking system market has witnessed several major challenges in recent years, given the rise of the global health hazard in the form of COVID-19. The sudden drop in demand for automobiles across the globe owing to the travel restrictions and social distancing norms imposed across the majority of the regions worldwide led to causing major revenue loss for the market. On the other hand, with global activities returning to normal, the global vehicle tracking system market is anticipated to grow rapidly over the coming years.

Vehicle Tracking System Market Segment Analysis

Among all the vehicle types, the passenger vehicle segment will likely ensure the top spot across the global vehicle tracking system market over the review era. The utilization of a tracking system by app-based transportation car renting and leasing businesses such as Lyft, Inc., Careem, Uber, and Ola for efficient operational control is the main aspect supporting the segment's growth. The tracking system allows the firms to collect data such as the number of rides per day, average speed & distance traveled, and idle time to enhance profitability and operational efficiency. On the contrary, the light commercial vehicles segment is anticipated to display the highest growth rate over the review era. The segment's growth is ascribed to the factors such as increased logistic shipments and commercial vehicles for delivery services.

Among all the end-users, the transportation & logistics segment is anticipated to hold the maximum contribution across the global vehicle tracking system market over the evaluation period. The segment's growth is credited to the aspects such as the growing fleet size and fleet operators and advantages offered by the system. On the other hand, the retail segment is anticipated to show the maximum growth rate over the coming years, given the ever-rising influence & dependence on e-commerce.

Ask for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/7947

Among all the technology types, the GPS/ satellite segment is anticipated to hold the maximum growth contribution over the coming years. the growth of the segment is attributed to the factors such as the adoption of cloud technology & IoT in industries and a surge in commercial vehicle sales.

Among all the types, the active segment is anticipated to hold the top position across the global vehicle tracking system market over the coming years.

Vehicle Tracking System Market Regional Analysis

The global vehicle tracking systems market is analyzed across five major regions: Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The MRFR analysis reports suggest that the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to secure the top position across the global vehicle tracking systems market over the review timeframe. The growth of the regional market is credited to the aspects such as the growing adoption of premium & luxury vehicles, the increase in demand for automobiles, the existence of major manufacturers and operating units, and the availability of sophisticated technologies.

Talk To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/7947

The North American regional market for vehicle tracking systems is anticipated to show substantial growth over the coming years, given the factors such as the rising number of vehicle thefts and increased demand for new commercial vehicles.

Related Reports:

Biometric Vehicle Access Market, by Authentication Type, Technology, by Vehicle Type - Forecast to 2030

Vehicle Intelligence System Market Information Report by Vehicle Type, by Road Scene Understanding, by Advanced Driver Assistance & Monitoring and Region - Forecast to 2030

Vehicle Security Market Research Report: Information by Technology, by Component, by Vehicle Type, by Sales Channel, and by Region- Forecast till 2030

Vehicle Analytics Market, By Component, By Deployment, By Application and By End User - Forecast 2030

Autonomous Vehicle ECU Market Research Report: Information by Application Type, by Vehicle Type and by region – Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

    The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall, in a few days, of a company valued at $32 billion in February, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology. Retail investors have fled, while institutional investors, linked to FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, are still determining their losses from their exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.

  • SoFi Is Becoming a Bit of a Regulatory Headache

    Financial services company and digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) went public in June 2021 with lots of support and plenty of hype. At this point, SoFi finds itself in a bit of a regulatory headache.

  • Since 2016, Warren Buffett Has Bought $9 Billion More of This Stock Than Apple and Chevron, Combined!

    There's a very good reason everyone from Wall Street professionals to retail investors closely eye billionaire Warren Buffett's buying and selling activity. Since he took over as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO in 1965, he's outpaced the aggregate return of the S&P 500, including dividends paid, by a factor of 120! While not infallible, the Oracle of Omaha has demonstrated a penchant for running circles around the broad market indexes.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

    This year, some of the most talked-about companies completed stock splits. These operations offer existing shareholders more shares -- but the value of their investment and the market value of the company remain the same.

  • I'm Getting More Comfortable With My Alibaba Stock. Here's Why

    It's been challenging to hold Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA)stock over the last two years as it lost more than 70% of its market value. As the stock price fell, investors questioned whether Alibaba had reached its prime and was bound to decline further. While it's still early, Alibaba's latest earnings result justifies my earlier decision.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    In a financial environment riddled with unprecedented levels of uncertainty, investors are at wits’ end. When it comes to finding an investment strategy that will yield returns, traditional methods might not be as dependable. So, how should investors get out of the rut? In times like these, a more comprehensive stock analysis can steer investors in the direction of returns. Rather than looking solely at more conventional factors like fundamental or technical analyses, other metrics can play a ke

  • FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried May End Up in Jail, Says Mark Cuban

    FTX lied. Regulators in the United States and the Bahamas, where Bankman-Fried lives and where FTX was headquartered, have launched investigations. The Bankman-Fried regime has been heavily criticized by the new FTX CEO in charge of the restructuring John Ray, who said that the former trader and his two associates have failed on every level.

  • Should You Back Up the Truck and Load Up on Amazon Stock?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) share price has dropped like a brick and is down well over 50% year to date. Amazon went on to deliver a staggering 88x gain by the end of 2021. Amazon's share price has dropped like a brick yet again.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Shopify vs. Coupang

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) represent two very different ways to invest in the e-commerce sector. Shopify, which is based in Canada, provides self-serve e-commerce tools that enable merchants to set up their own online stores, process payments, fulfill orders, and manage their own marketing campaigns without joining a large online marketplace like Amazon. Coupang owns South Korea's largest online marketplace.

  • I'm Worried About A Stock Market Crash. How Can I Tell If My Fears Are Warranted?

    The first six months of 2022 were the worst the stock market has had in more than 40 years, officially entering a bear market on June 13. Despite some recent bouncebacks, investors remain worried. So much so that some have … Continue reading → The post Is the Stock Market Going to Crash in 2022? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Could Be 37% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) by estimating...

  • Oil Stocks Are Showing A Peculiar Disconnect From Crude Prices

    Crude prices have fallen back on a flurry of bearish news, but energy stocks remain resilient as oil firms continue to hand out cash to shareholders

  • U.S. stock futures fall as Chinese protests rattle markets, oil hits 2022 low

    U.S. stock-index futures sank Sunday night, as Asian markets fell following widespread public demonstrations in China and as oil hit a 2022 low.

  • 2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

    Despite a once-in-a-century pandemic standing in the way, investors enjoyed three straight years of strong stock market returns in 2019, 2020, and 2021. But 2022 has been an entirely different story; the economic winds have shifted, and companies are grappling with high inflation and rising interest rates.

  • Copper’s Biggest Mystery Is Finally Cracking

    (Bloomberg) -- The warnings keep getting louder: the world is hurtling toward a desperate shortage of copper. Humans are more dependent than ever on a metal we’ve used for 10,000 years; new deposits are drying up, and the type of breakthrough technologies that transformed other commodities have failed to materialize for copper.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After Hi

  • Hedge Fund That Beat 99% of Peers Places Contrarian Bet on Meta

    (Bloomberg) -- As Big Tech reels from the blow of higher interest rates and slowing growth, one top-performing hedge fund manager is going against the tide to bet on the sinking shares of Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingExpensive Silicon Valley tech would not normally feature on the shopping list for the Liontrust GF Tortoise Fund, which its manage

  • Transferring IRA Money to an HSA

    You can fund a health savings account (HSA) to pay medical expenses by rolling over money from your IRA tax-free.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • JPMorgan, Other Banks in Talks to Reimburse Scammed Zelle Customers

    U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo are devising a plan to compensate victims of scams on the Zelle payment network.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

    These companies have multiple ways they could deliver multibagger growth in a relatively short period of time.