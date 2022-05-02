U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,118.52
    -13.41 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,862.59
    -114.62 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,359.61
    +24.97 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,872.87
    +8.77 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.76
    +0.07 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.60
    -44.10 (-2.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    -0.44 (-1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0515
    -0.0033 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9920
    +0.1050 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2513
    -0.0057 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1170
    +0.2870 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,773.32
    +225.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.81
    -0.85 (-0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

In Vehicles Payment Market Value to Grow by Almost US$ 12.6 Bn during 2022-2032

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Companies Profiled In In Vehicles Payment Market are BMW AG,Daimler AG,Ford Motor Co.,General Motors Co.,Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

NEWARK, Del, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With an estimated CAGR of 11.6% during the projected period, the in-vehicle payments market share is expected to reach US$ 12.6 billion by 2032, finds a recent report published by FMI. The study finds that the rising demand reflects the adoption of in-vehicle payments.

Sales of in-vehicle payments are expected to rise significantly. In addition to this, sales of in-vehicle payments are rising, accounting for US$ 6.5 Bn by 2026. Increasing sales of in-vehicle payments are also projected to contribute to the growth of the in-vehicle payments market share.

During the COVID-19 epidemic, government-enforced lockdowns prohibited the use of passenger automobiles and public transportation. So, like the global automotive sector, in-vehicle payments systems will see slow market growth in 2020. As demand for contactless payment options grew globally, lockout limitations were eased in the coming years.

Moreover, big corporations started rolling out contactless payment options in-vehicle, resulting in the market recovery. The increased need for contactless payment solutions due to pandemics, for example, led to Mercedes introducing contactless petrol payment in March 2021 in Germany. By the end of 2021, the company plans to spread its fuel & pay service to additional European nations.

Get Sample of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14571

Connected automobiles are vehicles that can interact with other technologies via the user's daily life. Connected automobiles use their connectivity to allow passengers to pay in-car. As a result, the increasing use of linked automobiles is likely to increase global sales of in-vehicle payments systems. Also, major brands like Mastercard and Visa are investing in linked auto payment technology, which will likely boost market growth in the near future.

On the other hand, the global maturing 5G connection rollout, along with increasing autonomy in autonomous and connected cars, is likely to boost market development. Moreover, the increased use of connected automobiles in emerging markets like China and India is expected to drive demand for in-vehicle payment.

Manufacturers in the in-vehicle payments market get a big platform from which to serve the whole demand for in-vehicle payments. The worldwide sales of in-vehicle payments are seeing increased competition. With growing competition, new competitors are offering a variety of options at reasonable pricing, fulfilling the demand for in-vehicle payments more accessible to customers.

Key Segments

By Mode of Payment

  • NFC, QR Code/RFID

  • Apple- Wallet

  • Credit/Debit Card

By Application

  • Parking, Gas/Charging Stations

  • Shopping

  • Food/Coffee

  • Toll Collection

Key Takeaways:

● Thus, infrastructure expansion for in-car payment is projected to drive market growth in the near future.

● In addition to the convenience of paying via mobile devices and on-demand applications, the increased popularity of digital payment apps such as Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Amazon Pay is likely to fuel sector growth during the projection period.

● The QR code/RFID industry is also predicted to develop rapidly in the future.

● As of 2020, North America led the global market with a USD 1.38 billion market share.

● The Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a rapid rate in terms of sales of in-vehicle payments.

Ask An Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-14571

Competitive Landscape

BMW AG, CarPay Diem Cerence Inc., Daimler AG, General Motors Company, Gentex Corporation, Harman International Industries, Inc., Honda Motor Company, Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC, Mastercard Inc., Telenav Inc., ThinxNet GmbH, Visa Inc., Xevo Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

● In January 2019, Visa announced cooperation with SiriusXM Linked Vehicles Services Inc. to improve the in-car customer experience and provide manufacturers that use SiriusXM's connected vehicle services with a SiriusXM e-wallet. Visa account customers will be able to use these payment services to pay for things like petrol, coffee, parking, movie tickets, and more.

● Parkopedia launched a new multi-domain payment platform in May 2021. Parkopedia introduced its new integrated multi-domain payment platform in May 2021, which will enable all key in-vehicle payments, such as EV charging, parking, tolls, and fuelling.

Table of Content
1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on In-vehicle Payments Demand

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

4. Market Background and Foundation Data Points

4.1. Global In-vehicle Payments Market (US$ Mn)

4.2. In-vehicle Payments Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)

4.2.1. Total Available Market

4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market

4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market

4.3. Market Scenario Forecast

4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario

4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

5. Key Success Factors

5.1. Manufacturers’ Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets

5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity

5.3. Peer Benchmarking

TOC Continued…

Get Discount on the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-discount/rep-gb-14571

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Power Capacitors Market : The overall sales of power capacitors are projected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 2.3 Bn by 2032, registering growth at a CAGR of 2% - 4% during the forecast period.

VR HMD Shipment Market : The VR HMD shipment market is likely to attain a tremendous CAGR of 25% during the forecast period, up from US$ 6 Bn in 2020.

Circuit Protection Kits Market : The circuit protection kits market is likely to record a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Telecom Mounting Hardware Market : Global Telecom Mounting Hardware demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 562 Billion in 2022, reflecting a Y-o-Y expansion rate worth 4.1% from 2021.

Fuel Capacitance Test Equipment Market : Global Fuel Capacitance Test Equipment demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 5.8 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.41% to be valued at US$ 13 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/in-vehicles-payment-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Buffett Is Back With One of His Biggest Buying Sprees in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- After complaining for years that high valuations were thwarting his stock-buying efforts, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is back hoovering up other companies’ shares.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76End of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Wobble With 10-Year Bond Yield Close to 3

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Oil analyst details ‘something far more serious’ going on in energy markets

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil and energy market swings as China expands its COVID-19 lockdowns to cinemas and gyms.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Amazon's Stock Crashed. Is It Time to Buy?

    Investors have plenty to worry about, including the escalating conflict in Europe, global supply chain disruptions, and the possibility that the Federal Reserve's plan to tame inflation will drive the economy into a recession. Against this backdrop, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has no shortage of challenges. Together, these and other issues resulted in Amazon's e-commerce sales falling 3% year over year in the first quarter, while its costs rose significantly.

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Why Tesla Stock Dropped, Then Popped on Monday

    Shares of electric-car leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) dropped more than 2% in early trading Monday, dragged down by a series of apparently bad news headlines. The good news is that Tesla stock has already recovered its gains and is heading back higher as of 10:30 a.m. ET -- on investors' conclusion that the news isn't really as bad as it first appeared. Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, first Barron's reported over the weekend on investor concerns that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion could leave Musk loaded with debt and at risk of having to sell more Tesla shares -- with a deleterious effect upon Tesla's stock price.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Decline as Treasury Yields Push Higher: Markets WrapBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Japanese institutional managers -

  • Warren Buffett reminds the world about 3 legendary investing tips: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett brought the investing heat at his annual meeting. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 2, 2022.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Jumping Higher Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were rising today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors appear to be reacting to better-than-expected quarterly results by one of Nvidia's competitors -- which indicates strength in the broader semiconductor market. ON Semiconductor, a chip company focusing on the automotive and industrial markets, reported its first-quarter results today, with non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.22, up from just $0.35 in the year-ago quarter, and above Wall Street's consensus estimate of $1.05 per share.

  • Charlie Munger on Robinhood stock crash: 'God is getting just'

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger did some kicking of a downed dog on Saturday.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Slumps: Time to Buy?

    Investors didn't hear what they wanted from copper miner Freeport-McMoRan's (NYSE: FCX) first-quarter earnings presentation. As a reminder, the investment case for Freeport-McMoRan rests on the idea that copper demand is headed higher due to underlying industrial demand coupled with its increased use in electric vehicles, renewable energy, and the trend toward electrification in the economy. In short, the outlook for copper prices is good, and Freeport-McMoRan stands well placed to benefit due to its production capability.

  • Analysts Are Betting On Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Southwestern Energy Company ( NYSE:SWN ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Spent Billions on Chevron. This Might Be Why.

    Judging by his investments in Chevron and Occidental Petroleum, Buffett seems to be focusing on 'shareholder yield.' Investors should pay attention.

  • We're Hopeful That C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although...

  • Warren Buffett Just Made an Even Bigger Bet on Oil Prices

    In the middle of the first quarter, Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), had to disclose it had made a large bet on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY). That's because the giant Buffett conglomerate had taken a stake that exceeded 10% of Occidental's stock, prompting a disclosure.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Recession

    These fundamentally strong but beaten-down growth stocks have the firepower to outlast any recession.

  • New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.17

    New York Community Bancorp, Inc. ( NYSE:NYCB ) will pay a dividend of US$0.17 on the 19th of May. This payment means...