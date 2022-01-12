U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

Vein Finder Market is expected to reach US$ 86.8 Mn by 2028: Future Market Insights

·5 min read

The latest study by Future Market Insight (FMI) provides insights into the governing factors facilitating the growth in the Vein Finder Market. Increasing innovations in healthcare industry to Fuel the Growth of the Market

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancements in healthcare technology have fuelled a spate of innovations in medical devices, with top-of-the-line product launches presenting enhanced device functionalities.

FMI_Logo
FMI_Logo

The global Vein Finder Market was valued at US$ 42.1 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 86.8 Mn by 2028. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

Innovations in vein finder technology are taking the medical devices sector by storm, with advanced vein finders backed by latest technologies acting as a boon for physicians, nurses, and phlebotomists. The last two years have witnessed notable innovations in vein finder technology, the prominent ones being:

  • The world's first slide style palm vein authentication technology was introduced in the vein finder market by Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd. in 2017. This compact technology is capable of being integrated into tablets and benchtop mobile devices.

  • In 2018, Vino Optics launched the Oxy-Iso Paramedic vein glasses, a pair of sunglasses to help physicians and phlebotomists easily locate veins through enhanced image display by filtering ultraviolet rays.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7640

  • This technology is supposedly beneficial for healthcare professionals suffering from colour blindness, as these vein finders help physicians locate veins by enhancing their ability to view reds and greens.

"Innovations like these are expected to increase adoption of advanced vein finders in hospitals and healthcare establishments, leading to significant revenue growth of the global vein finder market. Our analysis of the performance of the vein finder market reveals an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 3.0 Mn between 2018 and 2019 and the global market is estimated to register a stellar growth rate of 10.9% in the coming decade." Practice Head – Healthcare & Medical Devices, Future Market Insights

Get a Tailored Scope to Match Your Need, Ask an Expert - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-7640

Vein Finder Market Structure Overview: Regional Focus to Bolster Global Market Growth

An overview of the market structure of the global vein finder market reveals a strong regional presence of top market companies as well as local players. Leading companies operating in the global vein finder market are leveraging acquisitions as a primary strategy to facilitate regional market expansion. Future Market Insights analysis also observes a strong focus by vein finder companies on R&D for new product development and expansion of the existing product line in key regional growth markets.

"Implementation of inorganic growth strategies is seen as the way forward to penetrate key growth markets across certain developing regions. Companies in the vein finder market with diversified product offerings are collaborating with local regional players to introduce low-cost vein finder products in order to cement their presence across top regional markets."

In 2017, the leading three companies in the global vein finder market held a revenue share of about 56% while the remaining players contributed about 44% market share. New product development is a key strategy adopted by players in the global vein finder market to increase their brand value. Rising difficulties associated with peripheral venous access and venepuncture is one of the primary factors boosting growth of the vein finder market and key players are capitalizing on the growth drivers to increase their market share.

Future Market Insights predicts lucrative revenue growth in the various regional markets of Europe and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan. Europe will likely remain the top market for sales of vein finder devices owing to increasing adoption of vein finder across hospitals and clinics to locate veins for drawing blood samples, IV insertions, and other vascular procedures.

For critical insights, Get Customized Report as per your Requirements - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-7640

Portable Vein Finder to Garner Maximum End User Demand; Infrared Technology to Register Fastest Growth in Revenue

Portable vein finders are likely to be the most preferred product type in the global vein finder market, registering impressive demand as well as sales growth in the coming decade. The convenience and ease of use offered by portable vein finders is the primary factor boosting adoption across hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare institutions. The global vein finder market is fuelled by advanced technology with infrared technology being the most adopted in vein finders. Among the various end users of vein finders, hospitals are likely to exhibit the highest demand in the next 10 years, also contributing to maximum revenues in the global vein finder market.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/7640

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Reports - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/vein-finder-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/vein-finder-market

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vein-finder-market-is-expected-to-reach-us-86-8-mn-by-2028-future-market-insights-301459406.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

