Vejii Announces DTC Eligibility of its Common Shares

  • VEJIF

VANCOUVER, BC, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Vejii Holdings Ltd. (CSE: VEJI) (OTC: VEJIF) ("the Company'' or "Vejii"), a North American online marketplace for plant-based and sustainable products, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") to make the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") eligible to be electronically cleared and settled ("DTC Eligibility"). The Common Shares will continue to trade in the United States under the ticker symbol "VEJIF" on the OTCQB Venture Market.

Vejii Holdings Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Vejii Holdings Ltd.)
Vejii Holdings Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Vejii Holdings Ltd.)

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." Having DTC Eligibility enables the Common Shares to be distributed, settled, and serviced through DTC's automated processes. Overall, this is expected to simplify the process of trading of the Common Shares while enhancing the liquidity of the Common Shares in the United States.

"Our DTC Eligibility marks another step towards increasing market awareness for Vejii. We are working diligently to showcase the Company as a compelling, and innovative digital platform at the forefront of our industry. Between ShopVejii.com, VeganEssentials.com, and VEDGEco.com, we have established a strong presence in the US market and have built a community of ethically-aligned consumers. We believe that having DTC eligibility will make trading of the Company's common shares more accessible to the US investment community", commented Kory Zelickson, Director, and CEO of Vejii.

About Vejii Holdings Ltd.

Headquartered in Kelowna BC, Vejii is a unified digital marketplace and fulfillment platform featuring thousands of plant-based and sustainable-living products from a growing list of hundreds of vendors. The platform offers an easy-to-use, omnichannel experience for both vendors and buyers, leveraging big data and artificial intelligence to elegantly connect brands with a targeted consumer base, both organically and through specialized marketing programs. Dynamic fulfillment services empower brands to offer tier-one service, with ongoing engagement being driven through features like smart lists, subscription programs, reordering functions, sampling programs, and more.

The Company also owns and operates US-based Veg Essentials LLC ("Vegan Essentials"), which operates VeganEssentials.com. A staple of the plant-based community, Vegan Essentials was established in 1997 and contributes more than 20 years of consumer insight, data, and buying power. VeganEssentials.com was awarded best online vegan store from 2005-2018, as well as best online vegan grocer from 2018-2021 by VegNews Magazine.

The Company also owns and operates VEDGEco USA Inc. ("VEDGEco"), which operates VEDGEco.com. Headquartered in Kailua, Hawaii and launched in 2020, VEDGEco is the first nationwide plant-based foodservice distributor, providing restaurants with high-quality plant-based options. With the goal of bringing the freedom of food choice to all restaurants and businesses, VEDGEco distributes plant-based products in bulk to the restaurant and wholesale food industry, as well as to consumers across the United States.

For more information, visit VejiiHoldings.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Kory Zelickson, Director and CEO

Find Vejii on Social Media: on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the expectation that the Common Shares will continue to trade on the OTCQB; the expectation that DTC Eligibility will simplify the process of trading of the Common Shares, enhance the liquidity of the Common Shares in the United States and make trading of the Common Shares more accessible to the US investment community. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward- looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release including, without limitation, that the Common Shares will not continue to trade on the OTCQB; DTC Eligibility will not simplify the process of trading of the Common Shares, enhance the liquidity of the Common Shares in the United States or make trading of the Common Shares more accessible to the US investment community; and other factors beyond the Company's control. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vejii-announces-dtc-eligibility-of-its-common-shares-301503651.html

SOURCE Vejii Holdings Ltd.

