Vel Phillips Plaza will open by the RNC. But its downtown building might be empty.

Vel R. Phillips Plaza is being built in downtown Milwaukee just south of the Baird Center. It's to open in June.

Downtown Milwaukee's Vel R. Phillips Plaza is to open this summer − just before the Republican National Convention in July.

With the RNC expected to attract an estimated 50,000 visitors, the plaza honoring a Wisconsin civil rights pioneer will likely see a lot of activity.

But the plaza's building that was to host a coffee shop could be empty. Its prospective operator, tavern and restaurant owner Mike Eitel, dropped those coffee bar plans after his court battle with Turner Hall's owner became an issue at City Hall.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised about why Mayor Cavalier Johnson's administration didn't know Eitel's company owes a $6,000 overdue city tax bill − even as it was recommending a $750,000 grant to help pay for the coffee bar.

Here's what to know.

The $17.25 million Vel R. Phillips Plaza replaces a parking lot

The plaza is being built on a parking lot at 401 W. Wisconsin Ave. It will include a garden, space to host farmers markets, food trucks and other events, an informational kiosk, public art, and a station for Milwaukee County’s Connect 1 East-West Bus Rapid Transit.

The plaza is being financed with $17.25 million from a tax incremental financing district in the Park East area. That neighborhood's new commercial developments generate property tax revenue that pays for other downtown improvements.

It's just south of the expanding Baird Center and just west of Fiserv Inc.'s new headquarters and the new Kohl's department store.

The plaza honors Phillips, the first Black person and first woman elected to the Common Council. She also was Milwaukee County's first female judge and Wisconsin's first Black judge.

Plaza's building features commercial space, restrooms

The plaza will feature a 2,900-square-foot building with commercial space and public restrooms. Department of City Development officials envision it as space for a food and beverage business.

A city request for proposals to lease the building drew no responses. The department was then contacted by Eitel, whose businesses include Nomad World Pub, 1401 E. Brady St.; SportClub, 750 N. Jefferson St., and two new operations: Barrel Burrito Co. and Experts Only Apres Bar, 782 N. Jefferson St.

The Johnson administration in January announced a proposal to lease the building to Eitel's company, Caravan Hospitality Group LLC, for its second Nomad Coffee Bar. The Redevelopment Authority board on Jan. 18 endorsed the plan, which also needed Common Council approval.

Eitel's dispute with Turner Hall surfaces

The council's Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee was set to recommend approval for the lease at its Jan. 30 meeting.

But the committee delayed acting after learning Turner Ballroom Preservation Trust Ltd., which owns Turner Hall, 1034 N. Phillips Ave., has a $95,734 court judgment pending against Eitel's Barcity Club LLC, which operated a restaurant there.

Eitel's group stopped paying rent in October 2019 and was evicted from Turner Hall, Art Heitzer, trust board president, told the committee.

Heitzer said Turner Hall has been unable to collect the judgment because its lease to Barcity Club lacked a personal guaranty from Eitel − which he urged the city to obtain.

Vel R. Phillips Plaza's building was to host a Nomad Coffee Bar before that plan was dropped.

Eitel drops his coffee bar plans

The zoning committee was to meet again on Feb. 5 to review a revised lease with a personal guaranty. But that meeting was canceled on Feb. 2 when Eitel dropped his coffee bar plans.

The lease was to run for at least three years. The monthly rent would have been $5,000 or 6% of gross sales, whichever is greater.

Also, the proposed lease included a grant for up to $750,000 for improvements within the plaza building.

Eitel's company owes overdue city taxes

A Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter conducted an online record check after Eitel dropped his plans. It revealed the City of Milwaukee has held a $6,011 judgment against Caravan Hospitality since October 2021.

That was for delinquent personal property taxes tied to Nomad World Pub. Another company operated by Eitel sold the Nomad pub building in 2019 to a Chicago group, Gnome Brady LLC, which pays the real estate property taxes.

Department of City Development officials didn't discuss that overdue payment at the zoning committee meeting − apparently because they didn't know about it.

At the meeting, Ald. Russell W. Stamper II asked Dan Casanova, a DCD economic development specialist, if a background check was conducted on Eitel.

"We typically look at city real estate taxes, city fees, things that are owed to the city," Casanova said. "It's a little difficult to track down every private situation because there's different LLCs."

The lease would not have been executed until Eitel paid off the judgment, Johnson administration officials told the Journal Sentinel.

Plaza building needs another use

DCD needs to find another tenant, or tenants, for the plaza building. The plaza is to be completed by June 7, according to the Department of Public Works.

The $750,000 grant for the building's interior work has to be committed to a contractor by March 5, according to DCD. That deadline is tied to a state law prohibiting tax incremental financing districts from spending within five years of their expiration date − when their property tax revenue begins flowing to the city and other local governments.

With Eitel's plans now dropped, the department will work with the building's contractor "to move forward with a more general build-out of the building to suit multiple possible tenants, while still utilizing as much of the $750,000 as possible," said Madison Goldbeck, DCD's marketing and communications officer.

"If a new tenant is identified during that build-out process, we will attempt to alter the build-out plans to best suit their needs," she said.

Plaza plays an important role for downtown Milwaukee

The plaza will play an important role in reshaping downtown's landscape, said Ald. Michael Murphy, zoning committee chair. Mayor Johnson's administration has committed to creating more public spaces to make Milwaukee more attractive.

"This is the front doorway, technically, to the convention center," Murphy said at the Jan. 30 committee meeting. "This is not a little thing."

Ald. Robert Bauman, whose district includes downtown, told the Journal Sentinel he hopes the plaza building lands "a concept similar to what Eitel was proposing."

"The plaza is incredibly important," Bauman said.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

