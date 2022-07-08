VELAN ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
MONTRÉAL, July 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: VLN) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 18, 2022, was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on July 7, 2022, in Montréal, Québec.
The details of the election are as follows:
Director Nominee
Outcome
Votes for
% for
Votes
% withheld
James A. Mannebach
elected
80,271,048
99.55 %
365,900
0.45 %
Suzanne Blanchet
elected
80,629,548
99.99 %
7,400
0.01 %
Bruno Carbonaro
elected
80,441,876
99.76 %
195,072
0.24 %
Dahra Granovsky
elected
80,607,248
99.96 %
29,700
0.04 %
Edward Kernaghan
elected
80,278,248
99.56 %
358,700
0.44 %
Ivan Velan
elected
80,402,876
99.71 %
234,072
0.29 %
Peter Velan
elected
80,049,376
99.27 %
587,572
0.73 %
Robert Velan
elected
80,072,676
99.30 %
564,272
0.70 %
Tom Velan
elected
80,405,076
99.71 %
231,872
0.29 %
The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
