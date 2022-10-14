U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,598.35
    -71.56 (-1.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,711.50
    -327.22 (-1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,386.88
    -262.28 (-2.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,696.22
    -32.19 (-1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.74
    -3.37 (-3.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,649.20
    -27.80 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    18.06
    -0.86 (-4.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9722
    -0.0061 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0250
    +0.0730 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1164
    -0.0166 (-1.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7360
    +1.5540 (+1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,318.19
    +212.86 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.71
    -10.46 (-2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Velan Inc. Reports Its Second Quarter 2022/23 Financial Results Showing Improvement Over Its First Quarter

Velan Inc.
·23 min read
Velan Inc.
Velan Inc.

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) (the “Company”), a world-leading manufacturer of industrial valves, announced today its financial results for its second quarter ended August 31, 2022.

Highlights:

  • As the volatility across various macro economic factors continues across the globe, the Company has managed to improve performance over its first quarter by prudently managing the business while facing headwinds in logistics, operations and their related impact on deliveries.

  • Sales for the quarter amounted to $85.1 million, an improvement of $10.1 million or 13.4% compared to the first quarter of the current fiscal year, but a decrease of $16.8 million or 16.5% compared to the second quarter of the previous fiscal year. The decrease in sales for the quarter compared to the prior year is partly due to the continued weakening of the euro average rate against the U.S. dollar, stronger shipments in the prior year related to one major contract and the timing of the delivery schedule on open orders in the current quarter.

  • During the second quarter of the current fiscal year, the company shipped a large order which was expected to reach its destination prior to the closing of the quarter. As a result of logistics delays, the final acceptance of this shipment will be completed in the third quarter. The impact of this delayed shipment on the quarter was $10.9 million.

  • Gross profit for the quarter amounted to $23.5 million or 27.6%, an improvement of $3.4 million or 80 basis points compared to the first quarter of the current fiscal year, but a decrease compared to last year’s $31.4 million or 30.8%. The decrease in gross profit percentage for the quarter was primarily due to the previously explained lower sales volume which impacted the absorption of fixed production overhead costs. The decrease was also due to the unfavourable effect of the product mix. Finally, the gross profit was lower than last year by $0.5 million as the Company did not receive funds from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidies («CEWS») program.

  • Net loss1 of $3.7 million and EBITDA2 of $1.4 million for the quarter compared to a net income1 of $5.0 million and EBITDA2 of $10.7 million last year. The decrease in EBITDA2 is primarily attributable to the previously mentioned reduction in gross profit combined with an increase in administration costs in the quarter.

  • Order backlog2 remains strong at $477.6 million, a decrease of $23.6 million or 4.7% since the beginning of the year which is primarily attributable to the weakening of the euro spot rate against the U.S. dollar and lower upstream oil and gas net new orders (“bookings”)2 for the half year. The portion of the current backlog2 deliverable in the next twelve months increased to $347.2 million primarily due to the shipment delays encountered in the quarter.

  • Bookings2 of $73.5 million for the quarter, a decrease of $8.1 million or 9.9% compared to last year. The decrease in bookings2 compared to last year resulted mainly from the current geo-political uncertainties which created slower project awards. The Company nonetheless continues to observe a strong amount of activity ongoing. The Company’s book-to-bill ratio2 for the half-year remains favorable at 1.04.

  • The Company’s net cash amounted to $29.7 million at the end of the quarter, a decrease of $23.7 million since the beginning of the fiscal year. The decrease in net cash for the quarter is primarily attributable to the lower EBITDA2, combined with unfavorable non-cash working capital items. The overall available liquidity remains strong with $137.8 million of available cash-on-hand and facilities.

Bruno Carbonaro, CEO and President of Velan Inc., said, “As the volatility across various macro economic factors continues across the globe, we managed to improve our performance over our first quarter by prudently managing our business while facing headwinds in logistics, operations and their related impact on deliveries. We are nonetheless not pleased with our second quarter results and believe that our success in the second half of the fiscal year will rely on our plant effectiveness, with continuous improvements that will lead to sustainable performance, and a strong performance in bookings, targeting certain key projects that will allow us to maintain our strong backlog. Important to note that the decrease in backlog this fiscal year is largely related to foreign exchange conversion as our book-to-bill ratio is positive since the beginning of the fiscal year. Finally, we believe that our success will be possible thanks to our highly qualified employees who have continued to show great discipline and dedication.”

Financial Highlights:

Three-month periods ended

Six-month periods ended

(thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts)

August 31,
2022

August 31,
2021

August 31,
2022

August 31,
2021

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

$85,054

$101,893

$160,059

$176,422

Gross profit

23,482

31,391

43,555

51,385

Gross profit %

27.6%

30.8%

27.2%

29.1%

Net income (loss)1

(3,676)

5,015

(11,028)

(58)

Net income (loss)1 per share – basic and diluted

(0.17)

0.23

(0.51)

(0.00)

EBITDA2

1,365

10,657

(1,513)

9,716

EBITDA2 per share – basic and diluted

0.06

0.49

(0.07)

0.45

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 (unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in U.S. dollars and all comparisons are to the second quarter of fiscal 2022):

  • Sales amounted to $85.1 million for the quarter, decreasing by $16.8 million or 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. The negative effect of the weakening of the euro average rate against the U.S. dollar on sales for the quarter amounted to $6.0 million compared to the second quarter of last fiscal year. The decrease in sales for the quarter is primarily attributable to the delivery of significant orders by the Company’s Italian operations destined to the upstream oil and gas sector in the prior fiscal year. The decrease is also attributable to the timing of delivery dates on open orders caused by lower bookings recorded in the second half of the previous year. The Company still faced, in the current quarter, supply chain delays as well as customer related issues which had a negative effect on sales.

  • Bookings2 for the quarter amounted to $73.5 million, a decrease of $8.1 million or 9.9% compared to the second quarter of last year. The effect of the weakening of the euro average rate against the U.S. dollar on order bookings2 for the Company’s European operations resulted in a negative impact of $4.5 million in the second quarter compared to the prior year. Additionally, the decrease for the quarter is primarily attributable to lower orders recorded in the Company’s Italian and German operations. The decrease for the quarter is also attributable to the disposal of the Company’s Korean foundry at the end of the previous fiscal year. The Korean foundry had recorded $1.5 million of bookings2 in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year. Finally, the decrease for the quarter was partially offset by an increase in the Company’s MRO bookings2 compared to last year.

  • Gross profit for the quarter amounted to $23.5 million, a decrease of $7.9 million or 25.2%. The gross profit percentage for the quarter of 27.6% was a decrease of 320 basis points compared to last year’s second quarter. The decrease in gross profit percentage for the quarter is primarily attributable to the lower sales volume which impacted the absorption of fixed production overhead costs. The decrease in gross profit percentage was also due to the unfavorable effect of the product mix delivered. Additionally, The Company’s gross profit for the quarter was negatively impacted by less favorable foreign exchange movements, when compared to similar movements from the previous year, which were primarily made up of unrealized foreign exchange translations related to the fluctuation of the U.S. dollar against the euro and Canadian dollar. The gross profit in the prior year was positively impacted by the recording of $0.5 million for the quarter of CEWS while the Company was not eligible for such subsidies in the current fiscal year. The subsidies were allocated between cost of sales and administration costs. Prior year’s gross profit percentage without CEWS would have been 30.2% for the quarter.

  • Administration costs for the quarter amounted to $24.7 million, an increase of $0.7 million or 2.9%. The increase in administration costs for the quarter is primarily attributable to the reassessment of the Company’s long-term legal provision. The increase is also due to higher outbound freight costs caused by the current global supply chain issues which are impacting freight costs and shipping delays. The administration costs in the prior year benefited from the recording of $0.5 million for the quarter of CEWS while the Company was not eligible for such subsidies in the current quarter. The subsidies were allocated between cost of sales and administration costs. The increase for the quarter was partially offset by lower sales commissions recorded on the delivery of large orders over the course of the quarter and a general reduction of the remaining administration costs.

  • Net loss1 amounted to $3.7 million or $0.17 per share compared to a net income1 of $5.0 million or $0.23 per share last year. EBITDA2 for the quarter amounted to $1.4 million or $0.06 per share compared to $10.7 million or $0.49 per share last year. The unfavorable movements in EBITDA2 for the quarter is primarily attributable to the previously explained decrease in gross profit combined with an increase in administration costs. A portion of the effects on the EBITDA2 caused by the weakening of the euro against the U.S. dollar were hedged by the company. The negative movement in the Company’s results was primarily attributable to the previously mentioned factors, partially offset by favorable movements in finance costs and in income taxes for the quarter.

First Six months Fiscal 2023 (unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in U.S. dollars and all comparisons are to the first six months of fiscal 2022):

  • Sales for the half year totaled $160.1 million, a decrease of $16.3 or 9.3% compared to the last fiscal year. The negative effect of the weakening of the euro average rate against the U.S. dollar on sales for the half year amounted to $10.5 million compared to the first half year of the last fiscal year. The decrease for the half year is also attributable to the timing of delivery dates on open orders caused by lower bookings recorded in the second half of the previous year. The Company still faced supply chain delays as well as customer related issues which had a negative effect on sales for the half year.

  • Bookings2 for the half year amounted to $166.9 million, a decrease of $31.0 million or 15.7% compared to the prior fiscal year. The weakening of the euro average rate against the U.S. dollar on order bookings2 for the Company’s European operations resulted in a negative impact of $7.8 million on the half year compared to the prior year. Additionally, the decrease for the half year is primarily attributable to lower upstream oil and gas and marine orders recorded in the Company’s Italian and North American operations. The current geo-political uncertainties have created slower project awards resulting in lower bookings2 for the Company in the half-year. The Company nonetheless continues to observe a strong amount of activity ongoing. The decrease for the half year is also attributable to the disposal of the Company’s Korean foundry at the end of the previous fiscal year. The Korean foundry had recorded $4.3 million of bookings2 for the six-month period of the previous year.

  • The total backlog2 decreased by $23.6 million or 4.7% since the beginning of the fiscal year, settling at $477.6 million at the end of the quarter. The decrease in backlog2 is primarily attributable to the weakening of the euro spot rate against the U.S. dollar since the beginning of the fiscal year which represented $30.5 million for the six-month period. The decrease since the beginning of the fiscal year was partially offset by a positive book-to-bill ratio2 of 1.04 as a result of bookings outpacing sales for the half year.

  • Gross profit for the half year amounted to $43.6 million, a decrease of $7.8 million or 15.2%. The gross profit percentage for the six-month period of 27.2% represented a decrease of 190 basis points compared to the same period last year. The decrease in gross profit percentage for the half year is primarily attributable to the lower sales volume which impacted the absorption of fixed production overhead costs. The decrease in gross profit percentage was also due to the unfavorable effect of the product mix delivered. The Company’s gross profit for the six-month period was positively impacted by more favorable foreign exchange movements, when compared to similar movements from the previous year, which were primarily made up of unrealized foreign exchange translations related to the fluctuation of the U.S. dollar against the euro and Canadian dollar. The gross profit in the prior year was positively impacted by the recording of $1.1 million for the half year of CEWS while the Company was not eligible for such subsidies in the current fiscal year. The subsidies were allocated between cost of sales and administration costs. Prior year’s gross profit percentage without CEWS would have been 28.5% for the half year.

  • Administration costs for the half year amounted to $50.5 million, an increase of $2.7 million or 5.7%. The increase in administration costs for the half year is primarily attributable to the reassessment of the Company’s long-term legal provision. The increase is also due to higher outbound freight costs caused by the current global supply chain issues which are impacting freight costs and shipping delays. The administration costs in the prior year benefited from the recording of $0.9 million for the half year period of CEWS while the Company was not eligible for such subsidies in the current six-month period. The subsidies were allocated between cost of sales and administration costs. The increase for the half year was partially offset by lower sales commissions recorded on the delivery of large orders over the course of the quarter.

  • Net loss1 for the half year amounted to $11.0 million or $0.51 per share compared to $0.1 million or $0.00 per share last year. EBITDA2 for the half year amounted to negative $1.5 million or negative $0.07 per share compared to $9.7 million or $0.45 per share last year. The unfavorable movements in EBITDA2 for the six-month period are primarily attributable to the previously explained decrease in gross profit combined with an increase in administration costs. A portion of the effects on the EBITDA2 caused by the weakening of the euro against the U.S. dollar were hedged by the company. The negative movement in the Company’s results was primarily attributable to the same factors as previously explained combined with an unfavorable movement in income taxes, partially offset by favorable movements in finance costs.

Dividend

For the current quarter, no dividend will be declared. The Company will revisit the declaration of dividends in subsequent quarters.

Conference call

Financial analysts, shareholders, and other interested individuals are invited to attend the second quarter conference call to be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. (EDT). The toll free call-in number is 1-800-908-1236, access code 22020915. Live content to support the discussion will be presented to participants at the following link for the duration of the call: https://cc.callinfo.com/r/1f133bi14afpj&eom. A recording of this conference call will be available for seven days at 1-416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253, access code 22020915.

About Velan

Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan Inc. (www.velan.com) is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of industrial valves, with sales of US$411.2 million in its last reported fiscal year. The Company employs approximately 1,650 people and has manufacturing plants in 9 countries. Velan Inc. is a public company with its shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VLN.

Safe harbour statement

This news release may include forward-looking statements, which generally contain words like “should”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “continue” or “estimate” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are disclosed in the Company’s filings with the appropriate securities commissions. While these statements are based on management’s assumptions regarding historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that it believes are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may differ materially from those expressed herein. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures

In this press release, the Company has presented measures of performance or financial condition which are not defined under IFRS (“non-IFRS measures”) and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures are used by management in assessing the operating results and financial condition of the Company and are reconciled with the performance measures defined under IFRS. Company has also presented supplementary financial measures which are defined at the end of this report. Reconciliation and definition can be found on the next page.

Net earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA")

Three-month periods ended

Six-month periods ended

(thousands, except amount per shares)

August 31,
2022
$

 

August 31,
2021
$

 

August 31,
2022
$

 

August 31,
2021
$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)1

(3,676

)

5,015

 

(11,028

)

(58

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments for:

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

2,023

 

2,394

 

4,184

 

4,808

 

Amortization of intangible assets

556

 

451

 

1,124

 

1,009

 

Finance costs – net

378

 

526

 

614

 

1,055

 

Income taxes

2,084

 

2,271

 

3,593

 

2,902

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

1,365

 

10,657

 

(1,513

)

9,716

 

EBITDA per share

 

 

 

 

 

- Basic and diluted

0.06

 

0.49

 

(0.07

)

0.45

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The term “EBITDA” is defined as net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares plus depreciation of property, plant & equipment, plus amortization of intangible assets, plus net finance costs plus income tax provision. The terms “EBITDA per share” is obtained by dividing EBITDA by the total amount of subordinate and multiple voting shares. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Definitions of supplementary financial measures

The term “Net new orders” or “bookings” is defined as firm orders, net of cancellations, recorded by the Company during a period. Bookings are impacted by the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates for a given period. The measure provides an indication of the Company’s sales operation performance for a given period as well as well as an expectation of future sales and cash flows to be achieved on these orders.

The term “backlog” is defined as the buildup of all outstanding bookings to be delivered by the Company. The Company’s backlog is impacted by the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates for a given period. The measure provides an indication of the future operational challenges of the Company as well as an expectation of future sales and cash flows to be achieved on these orders.

The term “book-to-bill” is obtained by dividing bookings by sales. The measure provides an indication of the Company’s performance and outlook for a given period.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

_____________________________
1 Net earnings or loss refer to net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares.
2 Non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures – See explanation above.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

 

 

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

 

 

 

 

As at

 

August 31,

February 28,

 

2022

2022

 

$

$

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

32,938

54,015

Short-term investments

9,097

8,726

Accounts receivable

109,106

115,834

Income taxes recoverable

5,570

2,955

Inventories

216,666

223,198

Deposits and prepaid expenses

6,078

6,877

Derivative assets

694

553

 

380,149

412,158

 

 

 

Non-current assets

 

 

Property, plant and equipment

68,403

73,906

Intangible assets and goodwill

15,605

16,693

Deferred income taxes

3,665

4,774

Other assets

699

897

 

 

 

 

88,372

96,270

 

 

 

Total assets

468,521

508,428

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

Bank indebtedness

3,213

550

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

69,517

80,503

Income taxes payable

1,985

3,806

Customer deposits

47,306

41,344

Provisions

15,204

18,444

Derivative liabilities

284

560

Current portion of long-term lease liabilities

1,274

1,360

Current portion of long-term debt

7,744

8,111

 

146,527

154,678

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

Long-term lease liabilities

9,536

11,073

Long-term debt

21,980

22,927

Income taxes payable

1,079

1,244

Deferred income taxes

4,178

4,025

Customer deposits

23,547

30,139

Provisions

16,204

13,101

Other liabilities

5,056

5,731

 

 

 

 

81,580

88,240

 

 

 

Total liabilities

228,107

242,918

 

 

 

Total equity

240,414

265,510

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

468,521

508,428

 

 

 



Consolidated Statements of Income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares and per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three-month periods ended

 

 

Six-month periods ended

 

 

August 31,

 

August 31,

 

 

August 31,

 

August 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

85,054

 

101,893

 

 

160,059

 

176,422

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

61,572

 

70,502

 

 

116,504

 

125,037

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

23,482

 

31,391

 

 

43,555

 

51,385

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Administration costs

24,678

 

23,977

 

 

50,490

 

47,756

 

Other expense (income)

7

 

(79

)

 

(134

)

42

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit (loss)

(1,203

)

7,493

 

 

(6,801

)

3,587

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finance income

78

 

118

 

 

168

 

290

 

Finance costs

(456

)

(644

)

 

(782

)

(1,345

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finance costs – net

(378

)

(526

)

 

(614

)

(1,055

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

(1,581

)

6,967

 

 

(7,415

)

2,532

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

2,084

 

2,271

 

 

3,593

 

2,902

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) for the period

(3,665

)

4,696

 

 

(11,008

)

(370

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares

(3,676

)

5,015

 

 

(11,028

)

(58

)

Non-controlling interest

11

 

(319

)

 

20

 

(312

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) for the period

(3,665

)

4,696

 

 

(11,008

)

(370

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per Subordinate and Multiple Voting Share

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

(0.17

)

0.23

 

 

(0.51

)

(0.00

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared per Subordinate and Multiple

-

 

-

 

 

0.02

 

-

 

Voting Share

(CA$ - )

(CA$ - )

 

(CA$0.03)

(CA$-)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total weighted average number of Subordinate and

 

 

 

 

 

Multiple Voting Shares

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

21,585,635

 

21,585,635

 

 

21,585,635

 

21,585,635

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

 

 

 

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three-month periods ended

 

 

Six-month periods ended

 

 

August 31,

 

August 31,

 

 

August 31,

 

August 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) for the period

(3,665

)

4,696

 

 

(11,008

)

(370

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive loss

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation

(7,760

)

(4,817

)

 

(13,591

)

(3,422

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive loss

(11,425

)

(121

)

 

(24,599

)

(3,792

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares

(11,437

)

254

 

 

(24,619

)

(3,448

)

Non-controlling interest

12

 

(375

)

 

20

 

(344

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive loss

(11,425

)

(121

)

 

(24,599

)

(3,792

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive loss is composed solely of items that may be reclassified subsequently to the consolidated statement of income (loss).

 

 

 

 

 

 



Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity attributable to the Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders

 

 

 

Share capital

Contributed surplus

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

Retained earnings

Total

Non-controlling interest

Total equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance - February 28, 2021

72,695

6,260

(21,007

)

239,136

 

297,084

 

3,137

 

300,221

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

 

(58

)

(58

)

(312

)

(370

)

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

(3,390

)

-

 

(3,390

)

(32

)

(3,422

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive loss

-

-

(3,390

)

(58

)

(3,448

)

(344

)

(3,792

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance - August 31, 2021

72,695

6,260

(24,397

)

239,078

 

293,636

 

2,793

 

296,429

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance - February 28, 2022

72,695

6,260

(32,223

)

218,092

 

264,824

 

686

 

265,510

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) for the period

-

-

-

 

(11,028

)

(11,028

)

20

 

(11,008

)

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

(13,591

)

-

 

(13,591

)

-

 

(13,591

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

(13,591

)

(11,028

)

(24,619

)

20

 

(24,599

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Multiple Voting Shares

-

-

-

 

(366

)

(366

)

-

 

(366

)

Subordinate Voting Shares

-

-

-

 

(131

)

(131

)

-

 

(131

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance - August 31, 2022

72,695

6,260

(45,814

)

206,567

 

239,708

 

706

 

240,414

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

 

 

 

 

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three-month periods ended

 

 

Six-month periods ended

 

 

August 31,

 

August 31,

 

 

August 31,

 

August 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) for the period

(3,665

)

4,696

 

 

(11,008

)

(370

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided (used) by operating activities

6,072

 

3,645

 

 

4,317

 

6,057

 

Changes in non-cash working capital items

(13,931

)

(6,808

)

 

(7,898

)

(3,259

)

Cash provided (used) by operating activities

(11,524

)

1,533

 

 

(14,589

)

2,428

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term investments

107

 

(1,232

)

 

(1,181

)

(1,418

)

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(616

)

(1,830

)

 

(1,536

)

(3,569

)

Additions to intangible assets

(1,200

)

(522

)

 

(1,209

)

(810

)

Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment

24

 

-

 

 

40

 

3,132

 

Net change in other assets

14

 

(15

)

 

28

 

(27

)

Cash used by investing activities

(1,671

)

(3,599

)

 

(3,858

)

(2,692

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends paid to Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders

(497

)

-

 

 

(497

)

-

 

Net change in revolving credit facility

16

 

(3,378

)

 

16

 

6,248

 

Increase in long-term debt

-

 

5,889

 

 

2,160

 

5,889

 

Repayment of long-term debt

(2,108

)

(1,379

)

 

(2,677

)

(4,546

)

Repayment of long-term lease liabilities

(362

)

(444

)

 

(732

)

(857

)

Cash provided (used) by financing activities

(2,951

)

688

 

 

(1,730

)

6,734

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate differences on cash

(1,781

)

(1,728

)

 

(3,563

)

(1,292

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net change in cash during the period

(17,927

)

(3,106

)

 

(23,740

)

5,178

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash – Beginning of the period

47,652

 

71,237

 

 

53,465

 

62,953

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash – End of the period

29,725

 

68,131

 

 

29,725

 

68,131

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash is composed of:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

32,938

 

76,448

 

 

32,938

 

76,448

 

Bank indebtedness

(3,213

)

(8,317

)

 

(3,213

)

(8,317

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash – End of the period

29,725

 

68,131

 

 

29,725

 

68,131

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplementary information

 

 

 

 

 

Interest paid

15

 

(484

)

 

(208

)

(834

)

Income taxes paid

(2,180

)

(463

)

 

(3,997

)

(1,584

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

For further information please contact:
Bruno Carbonaro, Chief Executive Officer and President
Tel: (438) 817-7593
or
Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (438) 817-4430


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nutanix Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) skyrocketed Friday morning after The Wall Street Journal reported that the cloud-computing company is exploring a sale after receiving some takeover interest. Investors were excited about the potential for the company to make a deal, and had pushed Nutanix's share price up by 23.5% as of 11:23 a.m. ET. The WSJ article offered no specific details about the possible sale, but referenced "people familiar with the matter" as saying that Nutanix will likely target private equity and industry players.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Again Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has tanked more than 40% in the last month, far outpacing the approximately 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Nio shares continue to slide today, down 2.5% as of 11:25 a.m. ET. Nio doesn't yet do business in the U.S., but the prospect for the Federal Reserve to have to raise rates even more than hoped has global implications.

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) recent 13% drop adds to one-year losses

    A look at the shareholders of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The...

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now

    With the S&P 500 down more than 25% this year, the stock market has not been a very attractive place for investors to be lately. If investors are still hesitant to put more money into the market, there are some attractive growth stocks available for as little as $20. Investors do not need a bucket full of money to buy shares of healthcare specialist Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) and rising cannabis company Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY).

  • 10 Stocks to Sell According to Billionaire Dan Loeb

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks to sell according to billionaire Dan Loeb. To skip our analysis of Dan Loeb’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks to Sell According to Billionaire Dan Loeb. Daniel Seth Loeb is the CEO and […]

  • Down 58% to 75%, These 3 Growth Stocks Are Poised for a Comeback

    Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, started his 2000 shareholder letter with the word "ouch." The company's stock had fallen more than 80% in the past year, a tough time for shareholders when the dot-com bubble had burst, and Wall Street was selling everything out of fear. Today, Amazon is one of the world's largest companies, which means that 2000 was a wonderful time to buy shares.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Higher Today

    United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) is reportedly closing in on a massive order for new jets. Boeing (NYSE: BA), one of two companies that could benefit from the order, is flying high as a result, with shares up as much as 3% in Friday morning trading. Boeing shares by and large have been in a holding pattern for some time.

  • The past two decades of low inflation and near-zero interest rates were an ‘aberration,’ BofA says. Get ready for an economic ‘regime change’

    Inflation and higher interest rates could be here to stay. BofA says changing demographics, deglobalization, and underinvestment in energy production have created a new “regime” for the global economy.

  • Where Will Block Be in 5 Years?

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the well-known fintech innovator headed by tech genius Jack Dorsey, has experienced a slowdown in recent quarters. Where could Block be five years from now, and is the stock a buy today? Block has come a long way from selling those little white squares that small merchants plugged into their smartphones to accept card payments.

  • Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Rising Today

    Shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) traded nearly 4% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET today after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter of the year. Wells Fargo reported diluted earnings per share of $0.85 in the third quarter on total revenue of $19.5 billion. While revenue beat analyst estimates for the quarter, earnings came up short because the figure included a roughly $2 billion charge, or $0.45 earnings impact, due to litigation, customer remediation, and regulatory issues for historical matters such as the phony-accounts scandal.

  • Insiders at Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) sold US$2.2m worth of stock, a potential red flag that needs to be monitored

    While Northrop Grumman Corporation ( NYSE:NOC ) shareholders have enjoyed a good week with stock up 3.3%, they need...

  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) insiders sold US$175m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

    The fact that multiple The Charles Schwab Corporation ( NYSE:SCHW ) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares...

  • Amazon releases results of its ‘Prime Early Access Sale’

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith breaks down the release of Amazon’s ‘Prime Early Access Sale’ results.

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as Medical Properties Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:MPW) recent US$275m drop adds to long-term losses

    If you want to know who really controls Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:MPW ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • UnitedHealth Group tops Q3 earnings estimates, lifts 2022 earnings outlook

    Yahoo Finance anchors break down UnitedHealth Group's third quarter results

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Powering Down Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) appears poised to end the week on a dour note. Shares of the hydrogen fuel cell specialist plunged Friday morning after management provided a business update and warned investors that the company's top-line growth in 2022 may not be as robust as it had previously expected. As of 11:57 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down 6.7%.

  • Getting In Cheap On Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Might Be Difficult

    Altria Group, Inc.'s ( NYSE:MO ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 47.5x might make it look like a strong sell...

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is...

  • Is Nvidia Stock Cheap Enough to Buy?

    In this video, I will be talking about the state of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and whether investors should jump in now that the stock is down 60% year to date. Recently, semiconductor stocks took a hit because of the new U.