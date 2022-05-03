Velas Resorts Make Coveted Star List Awarded by Forbes Travel Guide

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / The only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, Forbes Travel Guide has awarded the Se Spa at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit Five Stars for the first time, one of only 9 spas in Mexico to receive the distinction. Additionally, Se Spa at Grand Velas Riviera Maya has received Five Stars for three consecutive years and Casa Velas has once again received Four Stars as a hotel for its sixth year in a row.

Highly trained anonymous inspectors visit every property to evaluate on up to 900 objective criteria for the Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards. Both services and facilities are reviewed while there is an emphasis on service and experience.

Recognized for its outstanding facilities and services, the 16,500 square-foot Se Spa is the crown jewel of Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit. The spa's design includes a palapa-style entrance, furniture from Bali and a large, marbled wall with cascading water. The spa experience begins for guests with the Hydrotherapy Ritual which includes a revitalizing shower, herbal steam and Sauna, a dip in the two-temperature lagoon, time in the Jacuzzi and a final multi-jet Swiss shower. Se Spa features 20 treatment rooms, more than 30 spa treatments, a high-performance gym and exercise room, spa boutique and a beauty salon. Treatments are grouped into seven ceremonies, including Huichol, Water, Wind, Earth, Fire, Diamond and Beauty. Many treatments feature organic elements, using coffee & chocolate, sea shells, tequila cream, aromatherapy oils and more.

The architecturally striking SE Spa at Grand Velas Riviera Maya was inspired by the jungle and natural water pools of the Yucatan Peninsula. Mexican Architects Ricardo Elias and Alexis Elias of EliasElias AR preserved the stone, plants and streams specific to the natural landscape and incorporated them into the curved, organic design of the two-level, 89,000+ square-foot spa. Separate 40,000 square-foot Water Lounges for men and women feature custom-designed amenities including a Clay Room, Ice Room, Experience Showers and a central infinity pool with powerful massaging faucets throughout and carved-stone chaises with jets set just underneath the surface of the water on which guests recline. A spa valet provides bottled water and towels but most importantly guidance. Signature treatments use products of the Earth, traditional in the Mayan culture, including coffee, cocao, corncobs, vanilla, gourds, and local honey.

Noted an exceptional property with high levels of service, Casa Velas is the only boutique hotel on the Mexican Pacific coast to receive the distinction, stands out for its exceptional hacienda-styled architecture, 80 designer suites with luxury amenities, celebrated cuisine and special gourmet happenings. Its Tau Beach Club, overlooking the Banderas Bay, features an infinity pool, Jacuzzi, ultra-cozy Balinese beds, umbrella-d chaise loungers and an air-conditioned game room with pool table. The name Táu, which means "Sun" in Wixarika, the indigenous language of the Huichol natives of the Pacific Coast of Mexico, was chosen because the destination itself sees over 2500 hours of sunshine per year.

For reservations or more information, call 1-888-407-4869, email reservations@velasresorts.com or visit https://www.velasresorts.com .

About Velas Resorts:

Velas Resorts in Riviera Maya, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, and Los Cabos have earned 56 AAA Diamonds, including the prestigious Five Diamond Award. Other esteemed international awards for services and facilities include Virtuoso's Best Family Program, Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Award for spa, and TripAdvisor's Top Hotels in the World, among others. Offering unparalleled all-inclusive experiences, properties include Grand Velas in Los Cabos, with dramatic ocean views and unique spaces infusing every area of the resort; Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, which enjoys a long stretch of pristine beach and a dramatic backdrop of the Sierra Madre mountains; and Grand Velas Riviera Maya, offering a sophisticated resort experience in the Caribbean with jungle and beach settings. In Puerto Vallarta, Velas Vallarta is a family-friendly all suites resort and spa located on Banderas Bay and Casa Velas is a boutique adults-only hotel located on the Marina Vallarta Golf Course. Casa Velas' guests have beach access at Táu Beach Club, a casual, relaxed atmosphere overlooking the ocean, with a jacuzzi, pool, delectable cuisine, and an expansive event space. Mar del Cabo, a boutique hotel on Mexico's Baja Peninsula, opened in December 2018 as its only European Plan offering. Eduardo Vela Ruiz, founder and president of Velas Resorts, operates Velas Resorts with brother Juan Vela, vice president of Velas Resorts, by his side. Explore tips, recipes, lifestyle and travel trends, and the latest news about Velas Resorts on the digital mag: www.velasmagazine.com .

