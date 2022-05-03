U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,175.48
    +20.10 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,128.79
    +67.29 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,563.76
    +27.74 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,898.86
    +15.94 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.44
    +1.03 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.90
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    -0.0360 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2498
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1200
    -0.0610 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,748.21
    -868.80 (-2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.09
    -22.15 (-2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.33
    +16.78 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Velas Resorts Make Coveted Star List Awarded by Forbes Travel Guide

·4 min read

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / The only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, Forbes Travel Guide has awarded the Se Spa at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit Five Stars for the first time, one of only 9 spas in Mexico to receive the distinction. Additionally, Se Spa at Grand Velas Riviera Maya has received Five Stars for three consecutive years and Casa Velas has once again received Four Stars as a hotel for its sixth year in a row.

Highly trained anonymous inspectors visit every property to evaluate on up to 900 objective criteria for the Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards. Both services and facilities are reviewed while there is an emphasis on service and experience.

Recognized for its outstanding facilities and services, the 16,500 square-foot Se Spa is the crown jewel of Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit. The spa's design includes a palapa-style entrance, furniture from Bali and a large, marbled wall with cascading water. The spa experience begins for guests with the Hydrotherapy Ritual which includes a revitalizing shower, herbal steam and Sauna, a dip in the two-temperature lagoon, time in the Jacuzzi and a final multi-jet Swiss shower. Se Spa features 20 treatment rooms, more than 30 spa treatments, a high-performance gym and exercise room, spa boutique and a beauty salon. Treatments are grouped into seven ceremonies, including Huichol, Water, Wind, Earth, Fire, Diamond and Beauty. Many treatments feature organic elements, using coffee & chocolate, sea shells, tequila cream, aromatherapy oils and more.

The architecturally striking SE Spa at Grand Velas Riviera Maya was inspired by the jungle and natural water pools of the Yucatan Peninsula. Mexican Architects Ricardo Elias and Alexis Elias of EliasElias AR preserved the stone, plants and streams specific to the natural landscape and incorporated them into the curved, organic design of the two-level, 89,000+ square-foot spa. Separate 40,000 square-foot Water Lounges for men and women feature custom-designed amenities including a Clay Room, Ice Room, Experience Showers and a central infinity pool with powerful massaging faucets throughout and carved-stone chaises with jets set just underneath the surface of the water on which guests recline. A spa valet provides bottled water and towels but most importantly guidance. Signature treatments use products of the Earth, traditional in the Mayan culture, including coffee, cocao, corncobs, vanilla, gourds, and local honey.

Noted an exceptional property with high levels of service, Casa Velas is the only boutique hotel on the Mexican Pacific coast to receive the distinction, stands out for its exceptional hacienda-styled architecture, 80 designer suites with luxury amenities, celebrated cuisine and special gourmet happenings. Its Tau Beach Club, overlooking the Banderas Bay, features an infinity pool, Jacuzzi, ultra-cozy Balinese beds, umbrella-d chaise loungers and an air-conditioned game room with pool table. The name Táu, which means "Sun" in Wixarika, the indigenous language of the Huichol natives of the Pacific Coast of Mexico, was chosen because the destination itself sees over 2500 hours of sunshine per year.

For reservations or more information, call 1-888-407-4869, email reservations@velasresorts.com or visit https://www.velasresorts.com.

Macintosh HD:Users:tmadigan:Desktop:KWE/MLT:Velas:gvrm_safetravel.jpg
Macintosh HD:Users:tmadigan:Desktop:KWE/MLT:Velas:gvrm_safetravel.jpg

About Velas Resorts:

Velas Resorts in Riviera Maya, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, and Los Cabos have earned 56 AAA Diamonds, including the prestigious Five Diamond Award. Other esteemed international awards for services and facilities include Virtuoso's Best Family Program, Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Award for spa, and TripAdvisor's Top Hotels in the World, among others. Offering unparalleled all-inclusive experiences, properties include Grand Velas in Los Cabos, with dramatic ocean views and unique spaces infusing every area of the resort; Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, which enjoys a long stretch of pristine beach and a dramatic backdrop of the Sierra Madre mountains; and Grand Velas Riviera Maya, offering a sophisticated resort experience in the Caribbean with jungle and beach settings. In Puerto Vallarta, Velas Vallarta is a family-friendly all suites resort and spa located on Banderas Bay and Casa Velas is a boutique adults-only hotel located on the Marina Vallarta Golf Course. Casa Velas' guests have beach access at Táu Beach Club, a casual, relaxed atmosphere overlooking the ocean, with a jacuzzi, pool, delectable cuisine, and an expansive event space. Mar del Cabo, a boutique hotel on Mexico's Baja Peninsula, opened in December 2018 as its only European Plan offering. Eduardo Vela Ruiz, founder and president of Velas Resorts, operates Velas Resorts with brother Juan Vela, vice president of Velas Resorts, by his side. Explore tips, recipes, lifestyle and travel trends, and the latest news about Velas Resorts on the digital mag: www.velasmagazine.com.

Media Contact:
Megan Sterritt
KWE Partners
786.247.4812
sterritt@kwepr.com

SOURCE: Velas Resorts



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700024/Velas-Resorts-Make-Coveted-Star-List-Awarded-by-Forbes-Travel-Guide

Recommended Stories

  • Airbnb Q1 results top estimates as company sees 'strong sustained pent-up demand' for travel

    Airbnb (ABNB) reported first-quarter results that exceeded estimates, as virus-related restrictions eased further and helped lift business.

  • Why Airbnb Stock Is Ready for Liftoff

    With those positive signs for travel in mind, investors might want to look at Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock. While Airbnb has always been somewhat of a seasonal business -- users book more nights and experiences in Airbnb's second and third quarters -- there's been an overall shift in how people travel that allows the company to reap the benefits. On Airbnb's last earnings call, CEO Brian Chesky noted how the company has benefited from the change in consumer behaviors due to the pandemic, saying, "We're in the midst of a revolution in travel because people have newfound flexibility in how they live and work."

  • Expedia Stock Falls Sharply Even as It Sees a ‘Robust’ Summer Recovery

    Chief Executive Peter Kern says the online travel company is 'feeling very good about a summer recovery that should be very robust.'

  • Airbnb bets on summer of travel to drive revenue growth

    (Reuters) -Vacation rental firm Airbnb Inc projected second-quarter revenue above market estimates on Tuesday, betting on pent-up demand to drive a summer of strong travel after COVID-19 curbs were eased globally. "We are going to continue to see continued and sustained growth for stays of longer than a month and stays of longer than a week," Chief Executive Brian Chesky said on a call with analysts. Airbnb, which made a slew of changes to its service last year to take advantage of the post-pandemic travel surge, said it posted the strongest growth in gross nights booked in non-urban areas in the first three months of 2022.

  • How to save money on summer vacation amid soaring inflation

    An expert from Bankrate says travelers can still find ways to save money on travel even in an inflationary environment.

  • Is it a Good Choice to Buy Marriott International (MAR) Shares?

    LRT Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -7.37% was recorded by the LRT Economic Moat strategy for the first quarter of 2022, resulting in a 12-month return of +16.72%. In the LRT Economic Moat strategy, as of […]

  • S.F.'s biggest hotel REIT is impressed with group recovery. It's also in sell mode.

    Park Hotels wants to sell between $200 million and $300 million of its noncore assets by the end of the year. What does that mean for the REIT's San Francisco holdings?

  • Hilton Is Upbeat About Travel, but Earnings Forecast Disappoints

    The hotel company said its confidence about a continued recovery is allowing it to start returning capital to shareholders sooner than it expected.

  • Skiers and Riders Have Until Memorial Day for the Lowest Price on a 2022/23 Epic Pass

    As this ski and ride season draws to a close, there is no better time to start dreaming and planning for next winter. Memorial Day is the last chance to lock in the lowest price on a 2022/23 Epic Pass product. May 30 is also the last chance to take advantage of $49 down or the opportunity to make no payments until September with Epic FlexPay powered by Uplift1.

  • Universal Orlando Resort underway on pool, water amenity work for future Epic Universe hotel

    Universal Orlando Resort's work at the future 800-acre Epic Universe theme park property appears to include preparing future amenities — notably, a hotel. The theme park giant's latest permit activity describes a "pool building/pool bar, pool, spa, splash pad and associated hardscape" at its Project 912, which is expected to be a hotel, said Orlando Park Stop, a theme park insider site. The land for the rumored hotel is on the southern portion of the Epic Universe property, sitting along Universal Boulevard and across from the Orange County Convention Center.

  • Disney pays $100,000 to settle bedbug lawsuit

    The lawsuit, alleging a guest at the Disneyland Hotel was bitten by bedbugs during her stay there in 2018, sought punitive and other damages.

  • A Third Hospitality Model That Big Brands Have Essentially Ignored

    Hotel owners have long faced two choices: run independently or become franchisees. But a third path is emerging for owners of smaller, urban properties, thanks to startups such as Numa. On April 27, Numa received a vote of confidence in its plan to build a third hospitality model. LaSalle, a real estate investment manager that’s […]

  • Downtown Raleigh hotel trades for $31M, will rebrand to Marriott

    The company that manages the elite Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club in Durham has acquired the hotel, which opened less than two years ago.

  • Does your credit card have one of these 5 awesome perks? (Psst: one perk saved this money pro $299 on an Apple Watch repair.)

    Most of us are familiar with traditional credit card rewards like points, airline miles and cash back, but there are actually a bunch of unexpected perks that most people don’t even realize exist. This benefit allows customers to file a claim with their credit card issuer to receive a replacement, reimbursement or repair for certain stolen or damaged goods up to a certain amount of money and for a specified duration of time (often 60-120 days), depending on the credit card. “I’m a big fan of purchase protection, especially after it saved me $299 on an Apple Watch repair a couple of years ago,” says Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com.

  • After 160,000+ People Complained, Flight Attendants Will Now Be Paid For Boarding On Delta Air Lines

    Delta Air Lines will begin paying its flight attendants during boarding – a first for the major U.S. airline.

  • Restaurant Tech Upstart Toast Puts Hotels on the Menu

    Toast, which offers restaurant-focused technology, said on Tuesday it had begun targeting hotel restaurants. The move comes as many hotels play a catch-up game in tech. Hoteliers are finally adopting mobile and cloud-based systems that have been revolutionizing other sectors such as sports and concert ticketing. Many hotels face pandemic-accelerated changes in guest habits and […]

  • Business travel will fully recover ‘by the end of the year,’ Hilton CFO says

    Hilton CFO Kevin Jacobs joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's first quarter earnings, the growing demand for travel as the pandemic wanes, and the outlook for growth.

  • The World's First Space Hotel Is Set to Open in 2025, Promises 'a Sci-fi Dream Experience'

    "Our vision is to make space a destination people will yearn to visit,” Orbital Assembly Corp.’s Tim Alatorre says

  • Qantas moves step closer to world's longest commercial flight

    The world's longest commercial flight has moved a step closer to reality after Qantas bought 12 Airbus jets that can travel from London or New York to Sydney in a single trip.

  • Airbnb and Vrbo’s Hot Girl Summer Scorches Supply

    Results from Expedia and Airbnb this week show homestay might be too hot for the platforms to handle.