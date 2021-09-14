Velasca Milano Opens Today in New York City

Finally, Their Famous Handcrafted Shoes, That Conquered Italy With their High Quality and Direct-to-Consumer Business Model, Will Have a Bottega on Elizabeth Street.

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Velasca Milano, the Italian brand that offers high-quality Made in Italy shoes at fair prices, opens today in New York City, with their first Bottega located at 250 Elizabeth St.

Velasca Founders Jacopo Sebastio & Enrico Casati

With a business model that aims at creating a direct-to-consumer channel that allows to fill the gap in the market for reasonably priced handcrafted shoes, the store's purpose is to become a neighborhood point of reference for customers. There, they will find a little piece of pure Italian craftsmanship. This is the reason why they chose to call their stores "Bottega", a name that in Italy indicates the small-town artisanal shops, where the relation between client and artisan is personal and goes far beyond the one-time sell.

Every Velasca Bottega has its own unique theme, and the one chosen for the Elizabeth Street location is represented by Italian Design. Inside the shop, you will find unique pieces of Italian production history, as well as some of the shoe mockups made by hand at the beginning of the Velasca brand's journey.

All Velasca's shoes are in fact born in small artisan workshops in the hills of the Marche region, called Montegranaro. There, shoe-making is a family tradition that is handed down from generation to generation, and that is replicated with the same love and meticulous attention of the past. The result is a unique product, that shares all the history and the beauty of the place. They are not simply produced but created.

"The New York Bottega sets a very important milestone in our entrepreneurial challenge focused on the production and trade of high-quality handmade shoes - said Jacopo Sebastio, co-Founder and CEO of Velasca - We are proud today to finally have a place where New Yorkers can experience the timeless style, focused on refinement and elegance, that Italian craftsmanship has to offer."

Story continues

The location in New York City is the 12th physical store that Velasca opens, following the ones in Milan, Rome, Florence, Turin, Bologna, Palermo, London, and Paris.

Velasca's collection is composed by both formal and casual shoes, all made with the same artisanal majesty that makes them both comfortable and made to last.

At the start of Velasca's business, more than 70% of their sales came from the formal segment. Today, also due to the evolution toward remote working, the vast majority of sales comes from the casual models, like Mocassinis, Espadrilles and Dockers.

To discover all their products, visit www.velasca.com or follow their official Instagram account, @velascamilano.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/velasca-milano-opens-today-in-new-york-city-301376771.html

SOURCE Velasca