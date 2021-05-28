U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

Velcan Holdings: Convening Notice Of The Mixed General Meeting And Notarial Extraordinary General Meeting To Be Held On 29th June 2021

Velcan SA
·3 min read


PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 28th May 2021

VELCAN HOLDINGS: CONVENING NOTICE OF THE MIXED GENERAL MEETING AND NOTARIAL EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 29th JUNE 2021

VELCAN HOLDINGS announces to the shareholders of the Company that a Mixed General Meeting and a Notarial Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on Tuesday the 29th of June 2021, at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. respectively, in the offices of the law firm Tabery & Wauthier, 10 rue Pierre d’Aspelt, L‐1142 Luxembourg, in order to vote on:

  • the approval of the 2020 condensed non-audited consolidated financial statements and of the 2020 audited statutory financial statements;

  • the renewal of the statutory authorization granted to the board of directors to increase the share capital of the Company;

  • the renewal and the modification of the authorization granted to the board of directors to buy back shares of the Company;

  • the renewal of the statutory authorization granted to the board of directors to decrease the capital of the Company by cancellation of the shares bought back;

  • the modification of the article 8.4 of the company’s articles of association in order to simplify the formation of the bureau of the shareholders general meetings.

All required information and related documents will be available for downloading on the Company’s website on 28th May 2021:

  • Convening notice of the Mixed General Meeting and of the Notarial Extraordinary General Meeting;

  • Board of Directors’ report on the resolutions proposed to the General Meeting;

  • Text of the proposed resolutions;

  • Single participation form.

The annual management report and the audit report are available online since 30th April 2021.

The Board of Directors invites the shareholders to consult the following page:
http://www.velcan.lu/investors/reports-accounts/

* * *

Investors Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu

About Velcan:

Velcan Holdings group is a Luxemburg headquartered investment holding company founded in 2005, operating as an independent power producer in emerging countries and managing a global portfolio of financial assets.

The company owns and operates a 15MW hydro power plant in Brazil that it developed and built in 2009. The company is developing a cascade of hydropower concessions located in India and totalling 571 MW.

Hydropower concessions provide long periods of cash generation but their development outcome is uncertain and many years are needed to bring these projects to maturity in emerging countries: it involves field studies in remote places, obtaining the necessary authorizations and permits, and land acquisition in political and regulatory environments that can be unstable or heavily hampering. Meanwhile Velcan Holdings actively manages its treasury, investing in listed and unlisted financial instruments.

Velcan Holdings’ headquarters are in Luxemburg, with administrative and financial offices in Singapore and Mauritius. The team dedicated to the development of the Indian hydropower cascade is based in New Delhi and at the project site (Arunachal Pradesh). The team dedicated to the Rodeio Bonito plant is based in Sao Paulo and Chapeco (Santa Catarina State).

The company was launched more than 15 years ago by its reference shareholder, the company LHP, owned by the Velcan Holdings’ management team.

Velcan Holdings is listed on the Euro MTF Stock Market in Luxembourg (Ticker VLCN/ISIN FR0010245803).

Velcan Holdings never performed any Public Offer as understood under Directive 2003/71/CE of the European Parliament and Council.

Disclaimer

This press release contains prospective information about the potential of the projects in progress and/or of the projects of which the development has begun. This information constitutes objectives attached to projects and shall not be construed as direct or indirect net income forecast. Reader’s attention is also drawn on the fact that the performance of these objectives depends on future circumstances and that it could be affected and/or delayed by risks, known or unknown, uncertainties, and various factors of any nature, notably related to economic, commercial or regulatory conjuncture, which occurrence could be likely to have a negative impact on future activity and performances of the Group.

This announcement does not constitute a public offering (“offre au public”) nor an invitation to the public or to any qualified investor in connection with any offering. This announcement is not an offer of securities in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction/country.

Attachment


  • Cryptocurrencies don't pose a financial stability risk: Carney

    Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said cryptocurrencies carry little risk from a financial stability standpoint, citing limited exposure for large banks. But, he warned about the need for additional action if the digital tokens “move more towards the center.”

  • Is Gold Set to Tear Even Higher? Four Key Charts to Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when the vaccine rollout and economic optimism left gold looking like last year’s metal, it staged a recovery.Bullion is one of the best-performing commodities this month, erasing almost all of this year’s losses. Investors have been lured back by gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge, while the Federal Reserve maintains its monetary stimulus and says price pressures should prove temporary. On Friday, spot gold lost 0.2% to $1,893.18 an ounce, with prices still heading for a small weekly gain.Diego Parrilla, who runs the Quadriga Igneo fund, is among those who recently boosted their exposure to gold, saying that central banks won’t risk increasing interest rates to combat inflation for fear of “pricking the enormous bubbles” they’ve created.“We have entered a new paradigm that will be dominated by deeply negative real interest rates, high inflation, and low nominal rates -- an extremely supportive environment for gold,” said Parrilla, who manages $350 million.Still, gold is ultimately a haven asset which conventional logic suggests should suffer as the economy booms. So can the latest rally be sustained? Here are four key charts to watch.Inflation ConundrumIt’s been the hottest question in finance this year, and probably the biggest one for gold: will current inflationary pressures be transitory or persistent?If you ask the Fed, the answer is the former. Parts of bond market disagree, with market-based measures of long-term inflation expectations rising to the highest since 2013 earlier this month.That’s a sweet-spot for gold, which benefits when monetary policy keeps bond rates low even as inflation persists. Real yields on Treasuries have slipped deeper into negative recently, burnishing the appeal of bullion.Where they go next will be critical. Any hint the Fed may taper because of inflation or labor market strength could see bond rates spike -- triggering a repeat of the taper tantrum seen in the wake of the financial crisis, when gold dropped 26% in the space of six months.“The position I think you get to is a place where it gets to be very vulnerable to the taper narrative,” said Marcus Garvey, head of metals strategy at Macquarie Group Ltd.On the other hand, anything that drags on the global economic recovery -- be it poor jobs data or new virus variants -- should see real yields plunge, benefiting the metal.Dollar DriverThe dollar has been another important driver of gold this year. After initially strengthening as the U.S. vaccination program outpaced the rest of the world, it’s declined since March as other nations closed the gap, providing a tailwind for the precious metal.Most analysts don’t see much movement in the dollar going forward, with the median forecast compiled by Bloomberg suggesting only a slight strengthening.If they’re wrong, be it due to divergence in the global recovery or surprising hawkishness from other nations’ central banks, the implications for bullion could be significant.Investor DemandGold’s poor start to the year came as exchange-traded funds cut their holdings of the metal by 237 tons in the four months through to April. Hedge funds trading on Comex also reduced their exposure to the lowest since 2019 in early March.In the second quarter, flows have started to reverse. If that picks up steam, gold could find another leg higher.“There is still potentially a lot of pent-up investment demand,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. “Still, positions are relatively small.”Others, including Aegon NV’s Robert Jan Van Der Mark, who cut his exposure to gold in November after vaccines were announced, remain to be convinced.“With vaccination rollout on track and economies reopening, we have less appetite for a safe haven/stagflation type of assets in the portfolio,” he said.Bitcoin BounceOften touted as digital bullion, Bitcoin’s rally in the first months of the year was demoralizing for gold bulls. The two assets are both favored by those fearful of hyperinflation and currency debasement, so the cryptocurrency’s outperformance may have turned the heads of would-be bullion buyers.Bitcoin has dropped about 40% from its mid-April high, with substantial outflows from funds. Gold could be a beneficiary.(An earlier version of this story corrected spelling of the central bank in the second paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The two new Exxon board members poised to shake up insular culture

    HOUSTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -The first Exxon Mobil directors not appointed by the company include an executive versed in renewable fuels and a "prudent" risk taker and disrupter poised to challenge the oil company's ways, said people familiar with his career. Activists pressing Exxon to cut spending, boost returns and prepare for a lower-carbon future got a victory on Wednesday when shareholders elected Gregory Goff, a 64-year-old former top executive at Marathon Petroleum and Andeavor, and former Neste Oyj executive Kaisa Hietala. Goff and Hietala will be two voices among a 12-person board that has had six directors handpicked by Exxon's current chief executive Darren Woods.

  • After Inflationary Years, Uruguay Has a Shot at Price Stability

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Uruguay has an opportunity to tame chronically high inflation as a sluggish economy is keeping consumer prices in check, giving the central bank a chance to shore up its credibility before inflationary pressures return.Consumer prices fell within policy makers’ 3% to 7% target range for the first time in three years with April’s 6.76% year-on-year print. The central bank, led by former Banco Santander SA executive Diego Labat, sees inflation slowing to about 6.3% by December, and 5.2% in 2022.The central bank will pivot away from its expansive monetary policy when appropriate to make sure inflation expectations converge with its target during the next two years, Labat said in an interview late Wednesday.“Our monetary policy has credibility problems,” he said. “The only solution is to comply step by step with everything we announce.”The central bank’s new communication strategy, which includes inflation guidance and more frequent policy meetings, has also helped cool consumer prices, Labat said.The South American country boasts one of the strongest economies in the region, but for years has tolerated some of the highest levels of inflation among investment grade countries. The pandemic forced the central bank to prioritize the economy with loose monetary policy and measures aimed at keeping credit flowing. Last year’s 5.9% contraction in GDP and a slow recovery have tempered price gains and given policy makers room to keep their benchmark rate at 4.5% since they reintroduced the rate last September.Inflation expectations are still too high, Labat said. The central bank’s most recent survey of economists sees consumer prices rising 7% this year and 6.8% in 2022 when the monetary authority lowers the upper threshold of its target to 6%.“Expectations and the convergence of those expectations matter to us,” Labat said. “We aren’t worried about occasional” inflationary pressures that might appear later this year, he said.Credibility GapUruguay has witnessed many false dawns in its frequently half-hearted efforts to lower inflation in recent years. Consumer prices briefly fell as low as 5.24% in mid-2017 only to hit a 16-year high of 11.05% in May 2020 due to a slide in the currency.The government’s fiscal goals and upcoming wage negotiations that are congruent with lower inflation should help Uruguay ditch its habit of baking high inflation expectations into wages and prices, he said.“We are trying to break that indexing process at a time when the current juncture helps us. Perhaps during a period of growth this process would have been much more difficult,” Labat said.Private sector estimates put growth just shy of 2.7% this year. The central bank plans to review its current 3.5% forecast in late June, Labat said.(Updates with details on central bank communication strategy in fifth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • After Colonial attack, energy companies rush to secure cyber insurance

    U.S. energy companies are scrambling to buy more cyber insurance after this month's attack on Colonial Pipeline disrupted the U.S. fuel supply, but they can expect to pay more as cyber insurers plan to hike rates following a slew of ransomware attacks. The Colonial ransomware attack on May 7 shut the largest fuel pipeline network in the United States for several days, crippling fuel delivery to most of the U.S. East Coast. Pipeline companies rely on electronic networks, putting them at risk of additional attacks that could hamper delivery of crude oil or other fuels.

  • Exxon CEO Is Dealt Stinging Setback at Hands of New Activist

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. CEO Darren Woods was dealt a stunning defeat by shareholders when a tiny activist investment firm snagged at least two board seats and promised to push the crude driller to diversify beyond oil and fight climate change.For Woods, who had aggressively opposed the insurgents, it was just the latest setback in a rocky 4 1/2-year tenure that has seen what was once the world’s most-valuable company shed more than $125 billion in market value.The vote was unprecedented in the rarefied world of Big Oil and underscores how vulnerable the industry has suddenly become as governments around the globe demand an acceleration of the shift away from fossil fuels. It’s also a sign that institutional investors are increasingly willing to force corporations to actively participate in that transition.Tiny activist investor Engine No. 1, with just a 0.02% stake and no history of activism in oil and natural gas, secured two seats on Exxon’s board in Wednesday’s vote. A third seat may yet fall into the firm’s hands when the final results are tallied. That would put Woods in the tricky position of leading a board that’s 25% under the control of outsiders. Last-minute efforts by Woods and his team to appease climate-conscious investors and rebuff Engine No. 1’s assault were to no avail.“Darren Woods has come from a long line of CEOs that have been very straightforward: it’s our ball, it’s our bat and we’re going to do what we want,” said Mark Stoeckle, chief executive of Adams Express Co., which oversees $2.8 billion in assets. “When you’re the biggest and the baddest you can get away with that. But you have to change with the times. The messaging has been terrible.”Click here to see Bloomberg Intelligence’s ESG data.BlackRock Inc., the second largest holder of Exxon with a 6.6% stake, voted for three of the new directors nominated by Engine No. 1, according to a vote bulletin published Wednesday. The firm said it was “concerned about Exxon’s strategic direction” and that the oil giant could benefit from the addition of the new directors who would “bring the fresh perspectives” to the board.But the investment giant also voted in favor of Frazier and Woods, according to the bulletin -- a move that rankled environmental groups who called for the firm to vote against them.The result is one the biggest activist upsets in recent years and an embarrassment for Exxon. For Woods, who was listed as 56 years old in the company’s March proxy filing, the defeat is just the latest black mark since his elevation to CEO in 2017. Exxon has underperformed peers for years and in 2020 its shares cratered by 41% for the worst performance in 40 years. Under his leadership, the company also posted its first annual loss in decades and saw oil production slump to the lowest since the Mobil Corp. merger in 1999. Meanwhile, Exxon’s debt load ballooned as it borrowed to pay for dividends and drilling amid shrinking cash flow.Wednesday’s vote was also striking because of the force with which Exxon battled the activist, which also criticized the company’s financial performance. Exxon refused to meet with the nominees and Woods told shareholders earlier this month that voting for them would “derail our progress and jeopardize your dividend.” The company even went as far as to pledge, just 48 hours before the meeting, that it will add two new directors, including one with “climate experience.”READ: Exxon Activist Battle Turns Climate Angst Into Referendum on CEO“This historic vote represents a tipping point for companies unprepared for the global energy transition,” California State Teachers’ Retirement System, also known CalSTRS, which had supported Engine No. 1, said in a statement after the meeting. “While the ExxonMobil board election is the first of a large U.S. company to focus on the global energy transition, it will not be the last.”What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysThe election of at least two Engine 1 nominees to Exxon Mobil’s board could drive changes to how the oil major allocates capital, permanently changing its investment proposition.-- Fernando Valle and Brett Gibbs, BI analystsRead the full report here.In other corners of the commodities sector, shareholders this year have already shown frustration with executives’ reluctance to embrace tough environmental goals. On the same day that Exxon investors met, management at Chevron Corp. were rebuked by their shareholders who voted for a proposal to reduce emissions from the company’s customers. DuPont de Nemours Inc. recently suffered an 81% vote against management on plastic-pollution disclosures, while ConocoPhillips lost a contest on adopting more stringent emission targets.READ: ‘Hidden Gem’ Oil, Gas Stocks Hold Their Own Amid Climate UproarAlso on Wednesday, Royal Dutch Shell Plc was ordered by a Dutch court to slash its emissions harder and faster than planned, a ruling that may have consequences for the rest of the fossil fuel industry.The Exxon meeting proved to be a nail-biting conclusion to a months-long proxy fight. Exxon halted proceedings at one point to allow more time for vote counting. San Francisco-based Engine No. 1 accused the company of making a “last-ditch attempt to stave off much-needed board change.”The successful Engine No. 1 nominees were Gregory Goff, former CEO of refiner Andeavor, and environmental scientist Kaisa Hietala. Earlier this month, Exxon described all four dissident nominees as “unqualified.” Eight Exxon nominees were elected and two board seats remain undecided; one or both of them could potentially go to the activist.Sacrosanct DividendThe result shows a clear dissatisfaction with Woods’ strategy, despite the stock’s rally this year, up by 43% due to surging oil prices.Exxon gained 1% after Wednesday’s vote. With most of the shareholder demands focused on long-term strategy and none calling for an immediate breakup of the company, short-term gains are likely to be muted. It will take a decade or more for the oil giant to transition its sprawling global business, Stoeckle said.Woods, who retained his board seat, should be able to continue improving Exxon’s financial performance as cash flows recover, securing the S&P 500’s third-largest dividend and leaving behind 2020’s record loss. But the bigger question concerns Exxon’s energy-transition strategy, considered by many shareholders to be well behind those of its European peers.It remains to be seen how Exxon pivots, if at all, but the message from shareholders is clear: The status quo cannot continue.Exxon’s environmental record and unwillingness to embrace the pivot away from fossil fuels quickly enough was a key criticism in the proxy campaign. Engine No. 1 was scathing in its assessment of Exxon’s long-term financial performance, calling it “a decade of value destruction.”(Updates with BlackRock vote in sixth and seventh paragraphs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JD Logistics soars in Hong Kong debut, valuing it at $34 billion

    HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) -JD Logistics Inc surged on debut, giving the Chinese delivery and warehousing firm a $34 billion stock market value and providing a strong start on Friday for Hong Kong's second-largest listing this year. Its listing is being watched closely as an indicator of appetite for big IPOs in Hong Kong and of companies closely connected to China's internet economy, which is facing antitrust scrutiny. Speaking at a briefing in Beijing on Friday to mark the listing, JD Logistics CEO Yu Rui said the scrutiny by regulators would bring it more opportunity as it was differentiating itself by spending on technology.

  • Vlieghe Revives Pound Gains With Hint at Early BOE Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The Bank of England could raise interest rates early next year if the labor market recovers smoothly after the end of the furlough program, according to policy maker Gertjan Vlieghe. The pound jumped.Vlieghe, a member of the BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee, said Thursday that such “upside” scenario hinges on a forecast-beating economic recovery, potentially lower unemployment and subdued wage pressures.While he laid out more pessimistic outcomes and didn’t even rule out the use of negative interest rates, the market’s reaction signals investors are honing in on the potential of a rip-roaring recovery.“It would probably take until the first quarter of next year to have a clear view of the post-furlough unemployment and wage dynamics, so a rise in Bank Rate could be appropriate soon after, along a slightly steeper path than in my central case,” Vlieghe said.The comments fueled a gain of as much as 0.5% for the pound, the biggest one-day advance among the Group-of-10 currencies. The currency had pulled back last week after rallying toward the highest level since 2018.The yield on U.K. government 10-year bonds, known as gilts, also rose, while money markets boosted bets on BOE rate hikes.“The MPC doves are slowly but surely turning to balanced -- this is a turning point for gilts,” said Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho.Vlieghe, however, said any improvement in the labor market after the expiry of government support this year was subject to “significant uncertainty.”“We are talking about millions of workers, and even if only a small share of them end up in unemployment later this year, that could lead to a rise in unemployment that is of macro-economic significance,” he said.Under Vlieghe’s central scenario, the BOE is unlikely to raise borrowing costs until well into 2022. The central bank lowered its benchmark rate twice last year to a record-low of 0.1%.Vlieghe, who joined the MPC in 2015, is in his final months in the role, with his term due to expire on Aug. 31.“It’s very useful because he’s someone who’s relatively central and very well regarded,’ said Victoria Clarke, chief U.K. economist at Banco Santander SA. “Every city economist has their own view on what might happen after the furlough scheme ends and here’s a slightly more explicit judgment on where policy might move off the back of it.”(Adds economist quote in final paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JD Logistics Gains on Debut After $3.2 Billion Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- JD Logistics Inc. rose as much as 18% on its first day of trading after raising $3.2 billion in Hong Kong’s second-largest initial public offering this year.Shares of the delivery arm of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. climbed to as high as HK$47.75 in Hong Kong on Friday, before giving up some of their gains. The stock had been priced at HK$40.36, the lower end of its offered range, fueling concern that demand for new listings in the Asian financial center has cooled after the blockbuster coming-out party of Kuaishou Technology earlier this year. JD.com was little changed.The listing will allow JD Logistics to expand its network of more than 900 warehouses into less-developed regions of China and new markets overseas, while adding to the $782 million it’s spent on technology between 2018 and 2020. The company joins internet giants from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Meituan in boosting spending, as increased antitrust scrutiny from regulators in Beijing threatens their most lucrative businesses from e-commerce to fintech.“Frankly speaking, the focus for next few years will still be growth,” Chief Executive Officer Yu Rui said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “We will focus on business expansion and revenue growth for the next several years. Our net margin will keep improving in the long-term.”Created in 2007 and set up as a standalone unit under JD.com a decade later, JD Logistics’ networks include both so-called last mile and longer distance lines, as well as cold chain and bulky item networks, according to its prospectus. It is still loss-making, reporting a net loss of 4.1 billion yuan ($642 million) last year.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysJD Logistics’ IPO valuation of up to $32 billion is reasonable compared with peers given its stronger growth prospects, despite the likelihood of further losses in 2021, in our view. Earnings volatility can be expected while the company prioritizes business and market-share growth over profitability in the near to medium terms.-- James Teo and Chris Muckensturm, analystsClick here for the researchWith just a 2.7% share of the logistics industry, JD Logistics is seeking to expand its footprint outside China, including into Europe, where rivals like Alibaba’s Cainiao have also been growing. The company will probably set up logistics centers on the continent within a year, Yu said in the interview. The intense competition in the business of providing logistics to other enterprises means JD Logistics will be relatively insulated from Chinese scrutiny as it ventures overseas, he added.“JD Logistics is doing better than any other companies in B2B sector in terms of ensuring the benefits of our front-line workers and regulatory compliance,” said Yu, a JD Group veteran of 13 years. “From our point of view, we don’t see much potential risks in regulation.”JD Logistics’ debut is far more muted compared with the 161% first-day surge for short-video platform Kuaishou. It is the second unit to be spun off from JD.com in the past six months, following the December listing of JD Health International Inc. The e-commerce operator had also sought to list its fintech division last year before a crackdown on the sector forced it to shelve its plans.Decoupling from its parent will allow JD Logistics to tap new customers, including short video platforms like ByteDance Ltd.’s Douyin and Kuaishou that are increasingly expanding into online shopping, according to Jacob Cooke, chief executive officer at e-commerce and technology consultancy WPIC. That will allow the firm to expand its market share and bring about economies of scale that will help it achieve profitability, he added.“JD Logistics fits in very well with the regulatory plans of the Chinese government in breaking up these monopolies and really allowing them to go get a new customer base operating independently, like they are now,” Cooke said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “Now that they’re independent -- and there’s so much that goes on with data sharing in China too -- but that’s really going to make other platforms and other brands feel more comfortable using JD Logistic’s products to help with their fulfillment.”(Updates shares, adds analyst comment.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Headwinds: Offshore wind will take time to carry factory jobs to U.S.

    When U.S. President Joe Biden's administration approved the country’s first major offshore wind farm this month, it billed the move as the start of a new clean energy industry that by the end of the decade will create over 75,000 U.S. jobs. Industry executives and analysts do not contest that claim, but they make a clarification: For the first several years at least, most of the manufacturing jobs stemming from the U.S. offshore wind industry will be in Europe. Offshore wind project developers plan to ship massive blades, towers and other components for at least the initial wave of U.S. projects from factories in France, Spain and elsewhere before potentially opening up manufacturing plants on U.S. shores, according to Reuters interviews with executives from three of the world’s leading wind turbine makers.

  • U.S. Futures Rise With Stocks; Treasuries Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures advanced on Friday after solid economic data and President Joe Biden’s federal spending plans spurred a Wall Street rally in cyclical shares. Treasury yields and the dollar were steady.The Stoxx Europe 600 index was on track for a second week of gains, led by insurers after The U.K.’s financial regulator provided clarity on new measures aimed at bolstering competition. Contracts on all three major U.S. indexes signaled gains when trading opens. Earlier, industrial and financial equities fueled a modest overall increase in the S&P 500 while tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slipped.U.S. data included a drop in jobless claims to a fresh pandemic low. Biden is reportedly set to unveil a budget that would take federal spending to $6 trillion in the coming fiscal year. Investors will watch data on personal spending and the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure later Thursday for further clues on the outlook for prices.The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hovered around 1.62% amid growth optimism and concerns of more debt supply to fund spending. The yen fell as Japan recommended extending a state of emergency that includes Tokyo to curb infections. China signaled the yuan’s recent appreciation is too rapid, with a weaker-than-expected reference rate.Global stocks are set to climb for a fourth month, supported by the economic rebound from Covid-19. Comments from Federal Reserve officials have helped temper fears that inflation could spark a faster-than-expected reduction in stimulus. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she sees the burst in prices as temporary, though likely to last through the end of 2021.“Between now and year end, we see a little more room for stocks to move up from where they are today and the highs they already achieved earlier this year,” Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets LLC, wrote in a note. “But we don’t think that the path to get there will be smooth and think a short-term pullback before the year is up remains likely.”Elsewhere, oil was steady around a two-year peak but gold retreated. Bitcoin slipped further below the $40,000 level. Copper and iron ore gained as optimism about the U.S. spending plan offset concern about China’s efforts to curb price increases. The Turkish lira sank to a record low amid concern that monetary policy remains too loose to contain accelerating inflation.For more market commentary, see the MLIV blog.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% as of 9:27 a.m. London timeFutures on the S&P 500 rose 0.3%Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.8%The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flatThe euro was little changed at $1.2197The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.85 per dollarThe offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.3627 per dollarThe British pound was little changed at $1.4198BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.61%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.17%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.82%CommoditiesBrent crude was little changedSpot gold fell 0.3% to $1,891 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Polygon price surges following investment from Mark Cuban

    Billionaire entrepreneur and newly converted DeFi fan Mark Cuban has invested in Polygon (Matic), a leading Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution. According to emails, he has confirmed the investment in Polygon but didn’t disclose the size or amount purchased.

  • Best Buy, Salesforce, Pending Home Sales: 3 Things to Watch

    Investing.com -- The S&P 500 andNASDAQ Compositeheld onto gains Wednesday as strong earnings from retailers boosted optimism about a return to more normal economic times.

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

    The activist investor said cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital.

  • ECB Expected to Keep Its Higher Bond-Buying Pace Through Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The European Central Bank is increasingly expected by economists and investors to extend the elevated pace of its emergency bond-buying at its next meeting, despite a likely economic rebound.HSBC Holdings Plc, UBS Group AG and ABN Amro Bank NV are among those who expect the Governing Council to prolong current stimulus settings on June 10. Economists surveyed before the previous meeting said purchases would probably be scaled back.Bloomberg Economics now forecasts buying will hold at about 85 billion euros ($103 billion) a month in the third quarter, instead of falling to the same level as in the first quarter.The predictions come after days of top officials pushing back against the idea that they’re ready to slow buying. With more-hawkish colleagues relatively quiet on the matter, the scene is set for yet more ultra-loose policy.“This tilts the likelihood to a continuation of the ‘significantly’ faster purchase pace into the third quarter, even if the decision may still be close in June and require some element of compromise,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. economist Greg Fuzesi said in a report.Investors have picked up on the mood change. German 10-year yields have fallen 10 basis points since climbing to a two-year high last week, suggesting the prospects for a slowdown in the ECB’s program have been pared.Sunnier TimesThe pandemic purchases were ramped up in March when the U.S. rebound was fueling a global rise in borrowing costs while the euro zone was in a double-dip recession. The ECB will unveil new economic projections that should confirm a far brighter outlook as vaccinations pick up.A European Commission report on Friday showed economic confidence in May at the highest level in more than three years as restaurants, hotels and shops across the region start to reopen.Yet in a sign that the recovery remains fragile, French data on Friday came in much weaker than expected. Consumer spending fell 8.3% in April from the previous month, more than twice as much as forecast, and first-quarter gross domestic product was revised to show a decline. Finland also posted an unexpected contraction.ECB board member Fabio Panetta said this week he sees no justification for slowing purchases -- arguing there’s no evidence inflation pressures will be sustained -- and President Christine Lagarde said last week it’s “far too early” to discuss plans for removing stimulus.French Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the idea of slowing purchases in the third quarter is “purely speculative.” His German counterpart Jens Weidmann, typically one of the more hawkish council members, opted not to discuss current policy in a speech on Thursday. Austria’s Robert Holzmann said buying will be determined by market conditions.Yields in the euro area have continued to rise from their March levels, and the ECB warned in its latest financial stability review that further upward surprises in U.S. inflation could lead to serious spillover risks.ECB board member Isabel Schnabel played down such concerns in an interview with Reuters published Friday, saying higher yields are a “natural development at a turning point in the recovery.” But she also said premature withdrawal of monetary or fiscal support would be a mistake, and that new data must be assessed before deciding on the pace of bond buying.Constructive Ambiguity“It would seem too early to start to reduce the pace of purchases,” HSBC economist Fabio Balboni said in a note to clients, citing “the recovery still in its early phases, inflation below target, and countries having recently increased their fiscal deficit estimates.”One factor policy makers will need to consider is thinner summer liquidity. That may force it to slow buying temporarily -- as has happened before with other programs -- but it also complicates communication. Some economists reckon the ECB will opt for vaguer language.Katharina Utermoehl at Allianz SE said a commitment to slow purchases could lead to a situation where an unexpected rise in bond yields would require a rapid policy shift. Instead, “constructive ambiguity” would see the ECB refocus on the pandemic program’s flexibility.“I don’t think the ECB will make a concrete commitment,” said Birgit Henseler, an economist at DZ Bank AG. “If yields continue to rise, the ECB may buy more. But if the recent consolidation of yields continues, we may only see purchases of 60 to 70 billion euros per month.”The central bank will “stay on the side of caution and signal ongoing accommodation,” UBS economist Reinhard Cluse said in a report. “Continued purchases at an elevated pace would also support the ECB’s aim to maintain ‘favorable financing conditions’ amid the recent rise in European yields and spreads, and the euro.”(Updates with economic confidence report in eighth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood blames Elon Musk, ESG investors for recent crypto crash

    Speaking Thursday at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference, Wood said the recent plunge in crypto prices "was precipitated by the ESG movement and ... exacerbated by Elon Musk."

  • Fed reverse repo facility sees record $485.3 billion of overnight demand from Wall Street awash in cash

    Banks and other financial firms on Thursday parked nearly $500 billion of cash with the Federal Reserve in its overnight, reverse repo facility, a record high.

  • Bitcoin, GameStop and NIO bets turned this flight attendant into a millionaire: Now he’s wagering it all in one final push to $3 million

    How Egyptian-born Andrew Dawood turned roughly $50,000 in savings into $1.7 million on a series of white-knuckle bets on bitcoin, Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO, and videogame-retailer GameStop Corp.

  • Wall Street Bets: Redditors Scoop Up More AMC as Buy List Grows

    The Reddit crowd is on a roll and from the looks of it, they are not slowing down anytime soon.