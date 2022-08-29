U.S. markets open in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,026.50
    -33.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,051.00
    -212.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,475.25
    -145.25 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,882.60
    -16.70 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.77
    +0.71 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.40
    -16.40 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    18.35
    -0.40 (-2.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9929
    -0.0047 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.12
    +5.34 (+24.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1662
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7480
    +0.9960 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,825.34
    -244.73 (-1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.13
    -51.08 (-9.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,878.96
    -762.42 (-2.66%)
     

Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Velcan SA
·1 min read
Velcan SA
Velcan SA



Luxembourg, 29th August 2022

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 15TH AUGUST 2022 TO 26TH AUGUST 2022

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date

Number of shares purchased

Weighted average price (Eur)

Amount of purchases (Eur)

Purpose

Market

18/08/2022

2 400

9.84

23 624

Cancellation or free shares coverage

Euro MTF Luxembourg

25/08/2022

450

9.9

4 455

Cancellation or free shares coverage

Euro MTF Luxembourg

Total

2 850

-

28 079

-

-

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

*        *        *

Regulatory information available on                 www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                        investor@velcan.lu


Attachment


Recommended Stories