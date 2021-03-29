U.S. markets open in 4 hours 36 minutes

Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Velcan SA
·1 min read



Luxembourg, 29th March 2021

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, and 16th September 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 22nd MARCH 2021 TO 26th MARCH 2021

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date

Number of shares purchased

Weighted average price (Eur)

Amount of purchases (Eur)

Purpose

Market

22/03/2021

1 600

7

11 200

Cancellation or free shares coverage

Euro MTF Luxembourg

23/03/2021

-

-

-

-

-

24/03/2021

96

7

672

Cancellation or free shares coverage

Euro MTF Luxembourg

25/03/2021

-

-

-

-

-

26/03/2021

20

7

140

Cancellation or free shares coverage

Euro MTF Luxembourg

Total

1 716

-

12 012

-

-

Repurchase programme as amended, full description dated 17th September 2020 is available on Velcan Holdings website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu

Attachment


