Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Velcan SA
·1 min read



Luxembourg, 17th January 2022

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, 16th September 2020 and 21st October 2021

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 10th JANUARY 2022 TO 14th JANUARY 2022

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date

Number of shares purchased

Weighted average price (Eur)

Amount of purchases (Eur)

Purpose

Market

10/01/2022

-

-

-

-

-

11/01/2022

-

-

-

-

-

12/01/2022

40

9.5

380

Cancellation or free shares coverage

Euro MTF Luxembourg

13/01/2022

172

9.5

950

Cancellation or free shares coverage

Euro MTF Luxembourg

14/01/2022

-

-

-

-

-

Total

212

-

1 330

-

-

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 4th November 2021 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu

Attachment


