Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Velcan SA
·1 min read
Velcan SA
Velcan SA



Luxembourg, 27th September 2022

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 19TH SEPTEMBER 2022 TO 26th SEPTEMBER 2022

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date

Number of shares purchased

Weighted average price (Eur)

Amount of purchases (Eur)

Purpose

Market

19/09/2022

734

9.98

7 330

Cancellation or free shares coverage

Euro MTF Luxembourg

20/09/2022

1

9.85

10

Cancellation or free shares coverage

Euro MTF Luxembourg

21/09/2022

898

9.86

8 855

Cancellation or free shares coverage

Euro MTF Luxembourg

23/09/2022

14 978

10.19

152 677

Cancellation or free shares coverage

Euro MTF Luxembourg

26/09/2022

2 721

10.01

27 242

Cancellation or free shares coverage

Euro MTF Luxembourg

Total

19 332

-

196 113

-

-

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

*        *        *

Regulatory information available on                 www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                        investor@velcan.lu


Attachment


