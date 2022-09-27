Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement
Luxembourg, 27th September 2022
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 19TH SEPTEMBER 2022 TO 26th SEPTEMBER 2022
Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
Trading date
Number of shares purchased
Weighted average price (Eur)
Amount of purchases (Eur)
Purpose
Market
19/09/2022
734
9.98
7 330
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
20/09/2022
1
9.85
10
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
21/09/2022
898
9.86
8 855
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
23/09/2022
14 978
10.19
152 677
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
26/09/2022
2 721
10.01
27 242
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
Total
19 332
-
196 113
-
-
Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website
Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu
Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu
Attachment