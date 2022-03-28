U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Velcan SA
·1 min read
Velcan SA
Velcan SA



Luxembourg, 28th March 2022

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, 16th September 2020 and 21st October 2021

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 18th MARCH 2022 TO 25th MARCH 2022

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date

Number of shares purchased

Weighted average price (Eur)

Amount of purchases (Eur)

Purpose

Market

18/03/2022

187,000.00

9.5

1,776,500.00

Cancellation or free shares coverage

Euro MTF Luxembourg

21/03/2022

-

-

-

-

-

22/03/2022

-

-

-

-

-

23/03/2022

-

-

-

-

-

24/03/2022

-

-

-

-

-

25/03/2022

1,000.00

9.25

9,250.00

Cancellation or free shares coverage

Euro MTF Luxembourg

Total

188,000.00

-

1,785,750.00

-

-

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 4th November 2021 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu

Attachment


