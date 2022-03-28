Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement
Luxembourg, 28th March 2022
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, 16th September 2020 and 21st October 2021
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 18th MARCH 2022 TO 25th MARCH 2022
Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
Trading date
Number of shares purchased
Weighted average price (Eur)
Amount of purchases (Eur)
Purpose
Market
18/03/2022
187,000.00
9.5
1,776,500.00
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
21/03/2022
-
-
-
-
-
22/03/2022
-
-
-
-
-
23/03/2022
-
-
-
-
-
24/03/2022
-
-
-
-
-
25/03/2022
1,000.00
9.25
9,250.00
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
Total
188,000.00
-
1,785,750.00
-
-
Repurchase programme’s full description dated 4th November 2021 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website
* * *
Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu
Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu
