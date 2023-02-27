U.S. markets open in 3 hours 36 minutes

Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Velcan SA
·1 min read
Velcan SA
Velcan SA



Luxembourg, 27th February 2023

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 13th FEBRUARY 2023 TO 24th FEBRUARY 2023

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date

Number of shares purchased

Weighted average price (Eur)

Amount of purchases (Eur)

Purpose

Market

13/02/2023

250

12.00

3 000 €

Cancellation or free shares coverage

Euro MTF Luxembourg

15/02/2023

500

12.00

6 000 €

Cancellation or free shares coverage

Euro MTF Luxembourg

16/02/2023

150

11.5

1 725 €

Cancellation or free shares coverage

Euro MTF Luxembourg

Total

900

-

10 725 €

-

-

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

*        *        *

Regulatory information available on                 www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                        investor@velcan.lu


Attachment


