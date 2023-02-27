Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement
Luxembourg, 27th February 2023
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 13th FEBRUARY 2023 TO 24th FEBRUARY 2023
Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
Trading date
Number of shares purchased
Weighted average price (Eur)
Amount of purchases (Eur)
Purpose
Market
13/02/2023
250
12.00
3 000 €
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
15/02/2023
500
12.00
6 000 €
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
16/02/2023
150
11.5
1 725 €
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
Total
900
-
10 725 €
-
-
Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website
Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu
Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu
