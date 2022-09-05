Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement
Luxembourg, 5th September 2022
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 29TH AUGUST 2022 TO 2nd SEPTEMBER 2022
Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
Trading date
Number of shares purchased
Weighted average price (Eur)
Amount of purchases (Eur)
Purpose
Market
31/08/2022
60 792
10.25
623 085
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
01/09/2022
692
9.6
6 643
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
Total
61 484
-
629 728
-
-
Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website
* * *
