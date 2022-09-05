U.S. markets closed

Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

·1 min read
Luxembourg, 5th September 2022

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 29TH AUGUST 2022 TO 2nd SEPTEMBER 2022

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date

Number of shares purchased

Weighted average price (Eur)

Amount of purchases (Eur)

Purpose

Market

31/08/2022

60 792

10.25

623 085

Cancellation or free shares coverage

Euro MTF Luxembourg

01/09/2022

692

9.6

6 643

Cancellation or free shares coverage

Euro MTF Luxembourg

Total

61 484

-

629 728

-

-

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

Regulatory information available on                 www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                        investor@velcan.lu


Attachment


