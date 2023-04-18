Velesto Energy Berhad's (KLSE:VELESTO) P/S Still Appears To Be Reasonable

Velesto Energy Berhad's (KLSE:VELESTO) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 3.1x may look like a poor investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Energy Services industry in Malaysia have P/S ratios below 0.9x. However, the P/S might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has Velesto Energy Berhad Performed Recently?

Recent times have been advantageous for Velesto Energy Berhad as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong revenue performance to persist, which has raised the P/S. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Velesto Energy Berhad?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Velesto Energy Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 54% gain to the company's top line. Still, revenue has fallen 13% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the eight analysts covering the company suggest revenue growth will be highly resilient over the next three years growing by 12% per annum. With the rest of the industry predicted to shrink by 1.4% each year, that would be a fantastic result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Velesto Energy Berhad's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Right now, investors are willing to pay more for a stock that is shaping up to buck the trend of the broader industry going backwards.

The Bottom Line On Velesto Energy Berhad's P/S

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We can see that Velesto Energy Berhad maintains its high P/S on the strength of its forecast growth potentially beating a struggling industry, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. Questions could still raised over whether this level of outperformance can continue in the context of a a tumultuous industry climate. Although, if the company's prospects don't change they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Velesto Energy Berhad (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If strong companies turning a profit tickle your fancy, then you'll want to check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

