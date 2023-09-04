Is Velesto Energy Berhad's (KLSE:VELESTO) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Velesto Energy Berhad's (KLSE:VELESTO) stock is up by a considerable 11% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Velesto Energy Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Velesto Energy Berhad is:

0.9% = RM21m ÷ RM2.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.01 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Velesto Energy Berhad's Earnings Growth And 0.9% ROE

It is quite clear that Velesto Energy Berhad's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 9.5%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. In spite of this, Velesto Energy Berhad was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 27% in the last five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Velesto Energy Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 11% in the same period, which is great to see.

Is Velesto Energy Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Velesto Energy Berhad doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Velesto Energy Berhad has some positive attributes. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

