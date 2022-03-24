U.S. markets open in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,461.25
    +13.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,323.00
    +73.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,505.00
    +58.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,053.20
    +5.80 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.26
    -1.67 (-1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.30
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.07 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.57
    +0.63 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3202
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6750
    +0.5620 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,047.93
    +927.46 (+2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.00
    +25.40 (+2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     

Velo Labs and PDAX open remittance corridor into the Philippines using the Stellar Network

·2 min read

MANILA, Philippines and SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Velo Labs and Philippine Digital Asset Exchange (PDAX) have signed an agreement to work together in bringing improved cross-border payments to the Philippines, using the transformational power of blockchain technology.

Velo Labs and PDAX open remittance corridor into the Philippines using the Stellar Network
Velo Labs and PDAX open remittance corridor into the Philippines using the Stellar Network

Cross border payments in traditional financial systems are increasingly slow and expensive, requiring a number of intermediary institutions to settle transactions. With an estimated 34 billion USD in remittances arriving into the Philippines each year, Velo Labs and PDAX aim to improve on the current inefficiencies by leveraging Velo Labs' blockchain payment infrastructure. By using this technology, Velo Labs and PDAX will strive to bring secure, near real-time, and low cost payments to both the Philippines cross-border market and end consumers.

"Velo labs is committed to building a decentralized settlement network that empowers individuals and businesses to access financial services using blockchain technology and the work we are doing with PDAX is an extension of our mission" said Mike Kennedy, CEO of Velo Labs. "Together, we can offer the Philippines cross-border market with a much more efficient way to send and receive international payments."

"PDAX recognizes the value that blockchain technology can bring to millions of people in the Philippines who rely on cross-border remittances to send much-needed financial support to their families and loved ones.," said Nichel Gaba, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PDAX. "Velo Labs has been incredibly valuable in the effort to help bring these new services to market. We look forward to supporting them in enabling greater financial inclusion through similar, innovative technologies,"

About PDAX

PDAX is the leading digital asset exchange in the Philippines, a safe, easy-to-use, platform for Filipinos to buy and sell virtual currencies and assets. The company received its license from the BSP in 2018 and was officially launched in the Philippine market in 2019. PDAX believes that blockchain technology and digital assets are the key to financial inclusion in the Philippines and can create a level playing field that can empower Filipinos.

For more information about PDAX, visit our official website at https://pdax.ph/ or download our mobile app at http://bit.ly/PDAX_MobileAppDownload to start trading today!

www.pdax.ph

About Velo Labs

Velo Labs is developing a blockchain-based, compliance-first global settlement network to provide fast, secure and low cost cross border payments to both individuals and businesses. As part of their mission to improve financial services, Velo Labs provides financial institutions with the ability to transfer value across borders in a much more efficient way than traditional financial institutions.

www.velo.org

SOURCE Velo Labs

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys E-Commerce and Biotech, Sells Payments

    Ark also bulked up on biotech stocks. All the stocks Wood bought and sold have slumped over the past six months.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • ‘The college kicked him out.’ My son failed out of pharmacy school after amassing $126K in student loan debt. Is there any way to pay less?

    Question: My son was studying in a pharmacy program and at the end of the last semester, the college kicked him out due to his non-performance in academics. The interest rates are from 8.5%, 5.5% and 4% (average is about 6.5%). Is there any way to reduce the interest rate?

  • Putin demands payment for Russian gas in roubles

    Vladimir Putin is forcing European nations to choose between propping up the rouble or cutting their lifeline to Russian gas.

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • GameStop stock soars, Tilray stock climbs on cannabis M&A, Netflix to crack down on password sharing

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • 737 crash update: Black box found; jet approached speed of sound on descent

    More details have emerged from China on the Monday crash of a Boeing Co. 737-800 believed to have killed all 132 people aboard the aircraft. Chinese state media has reported that one of two black boxes on the aircraft has been found, but that no survivors had been found. Data from FlightRadar24 shows China Eastern Airlines 737 reached a cruising altitude of around 29,000 feet before it began a sudden descent.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • Nio Stock Eyes Key Level With Earnings On Deck: 'Tide May Be Turning' For Tesla's China Rival

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • Rouble closes at highest since February on gas sales move

    The rouble ended below 100 per dollar, still down over 22% this year as Russia faces strict sanctions globally, triggered by its invasion of Ukraine late last month. European gas prices soared after Putin's shock announcement, on concerns the move would exacerbate the region's energy crunch. "It seems to be an effort by the Russian authorities to apply pressure on Western countries by forcing foreign buyers of Russian gas to use roubles, with the added benefit of supporting the value of the currency," said Liam Peach, Emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics in a client note.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/23: Nvidia, Lucid, Holley

    The history is very clear: At times like these, you need to stay the course, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. As of Tuesday, the stock market had given back 50% of its gains since November. It's easy to be overwhelmed by the daily doom and gloom of everything that's going wrong, Cramer admitted.

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • TipRanks: Analysts With Great Track Records Are Recommending These 3 Stocks

    The cliché says, 'May you live in interesting times.' We certainly are, as far as the stock markets are concerned. The strong bull market of 2021 turned into a full-on correction as 2022 got underway, but an upturn this month has moderated the year-to-date losses. The main takeaway for investors is volatility; it remains to be seen if the March gains are here to stay, or just transitory. No matter which way the market goes, investors can always find a clear path forward in the stock reviews from

  • Nvidia’s Investor Day Was a Hit. That Hasn’t Stopped the Stock From Falling.

    A big rally in Nvidia's stock price seemed to lose momentum in the day after CEO Jensen Huang's keynote at the GTC Conference.