Velocity 678 Comes Out of Stealth

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity 678 (V678), a joint partnership between Momentum Commerce, SnT Global Logistics, and Aiken Group, is proud to announce its appointment of Kenneth Chiew as General Manager. Based in Singapore & Malaysia, V678 is a leading enabler in Southeast Asia, offering end-to-end live commerce solutions such as live streaming, short video content production, social media operation, strategy planning, TikTok shop management, campaign optimization, ecommerce operations, and influencer marketing. As Aiken Group's Social Commerce arm, V678 is also a notable TikTok Shop Partner (TSP) and Multi-Channel Network (MCN) in the region, aiming to drive brand awareness and added value for social commerce.

Kenneth Chiew, General Manager of Velocity 678
Kenneth Chiew, General Manager of Velocity 678

As General Manager, Kenneth will report to Joseph Chua, CEO of Aiken Group and will lead V678 to drive transformational growth and commercial revenue for brands. He will spearhead strategic relationships with key players in the live commerce space and will build a coherent strategy across all functional areas while ensuring smooth operations. Additionally, Kenneth will provide brands with insights to embrace innovations in the live commerce ecosystem.

Kenneth brings to the role a wealth of experience, having previously been the Business Director and General Manager of Aiken Group and an expert in commerce for five years at Unilever. He has a proven track record of helping brands build differentiated omnichannel commerce solutions.

Joseph Chua, CEO of Aiken Group said: "Kenneth is an experienced business leader well-versed in live commerce digital and multi-channel strategies. He has a proven track record in helping brands (across clients and agencies) build differentiated omnichannel commerce solutions. I believe he is the right fit to expand our live commerce portfolios and deliver clients' customer promises."

Kenneth Chiew, General Manager of Velocity 678 commented: "I am thrilled to join this new venture and work with the brightest minds in the commerce industry. We are witnessing the blooming of live commerce in recent years. With a pulse on emerging trends and deep market insights, I look forward to establishing Velocity 678 as a commerce-integrated agency which helps brands grow their commerce footprint in the market, translated to a personalized strategic approach."

Velocity 678 has recently been appointed as the commerce agency for Farm Fresh, amplifying its presence in the social commerce space. V678 will harness the power of digital and data to drive commercial opportunities and accelerate customer acquisition by leveraging forward-thinking strategies.

About Aiken Group

Aiken Group is an established growth agency that focuses on developing technology solutions powered by AI to ignite a new generation of growth for companies.

Aiken Group's services include growth consulting, experience design, system development, creative & content development, social, commerce and live streaming,ecommerce and SaaS products with end-to-end integrated marketing initiatives.

Aiken has a global footprint with 17 offices worldwide in Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Mexico, UAE, US, and UK. Founded in 2006 and head-quartered in China, Aiken serves multiple large clients such as Mastercard, Sotheby, L'Oréal and more.

About Velocity 678

Founded in Kuala Lumpur, Velocity 678 is a 'Tech first' social commerce enabler in SEA and significant as Aiken's solutions across the entire Social and eCommerce spectrum. V678 acts as the growth drivers for Southeast Asia's Live Commerce Industry which covers livestream commerce, strategy development, multi-channel or marketplace setup, social media operation, consulting, logistics, entertainment, data analytics and media buying. Aiming to work with leading providers in eCommerce enablement and Social Commerce technology to provide comprehensive consulting and solutions.

About Momentum Commerce

Momentum Commerce was founded by former Lazada Malaysia CEO Hans-Peter Ressel and Eddy Yap who transformed consumer electronics retail chain Senheng to become the largest online electrical appliances store. Over the last 3 years since inception, Momentum Commerce has become one of the most trusted global eCommerce enablers. They have built the most comprehensive end-to-end eCommerce solution in the industry while growing best-in-class creative, marketing and technology arms through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

About SnT

SnT Global Logistics is a Best In Class Omnichannel Fulfilment Partner in Southeast Asia that offers order fulfilment services for both online and offline retail businesses. Services include  integrated logistics services such as warehousing, order fulfilment with multi-channel integration, and cross-border management. SnT's order fulfilment services are enabled by state-of-the-art technologies to meet the fast-changing requirements of the New Retail revolution. With  experience in fulfilment, SnT will benefit brands ranging from Retail, FMCG, Consumer Electronics, Fashion and Apparel, Skin Care, Cosmetics and many more.

For more information, kindly contact:

Kenneth Chiew
kenneth.chiew@velocity678.com

SOURCE Aiken Digital

