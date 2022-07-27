U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,957.75
    +34.50 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,879.00
    +147.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,283.75
    +171.25 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.70
    +10.90 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.68
    +0.70 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.50
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    18.53
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0141
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.69
    +1.33 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9620
    +0.0550 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,378.04
    +255.93 (+1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.50
    +7.39 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,338.32
    +32.04 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.75
    +60.54 (+0.22%)
     

Velocity Clinical Research begins European expansion with German site acquisition

·3 min read

  • Acquisition pipeline reveals further German and UK deals

  • Biopharma and CROs to benefit from simplified access to global research sites

DURHAM, N.C., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity Clinical Research ("Velocity"), the leading integrated research site organisation, today announces it has acquired its first European site, Clinical Research Hamburg, in Germany for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is the first in a series of deals lined up across the UK and Germany, as the company grows its network of integrated clinical research sites globally.

From left to right: Dominic Clavell, Executive Vice President, Europe for Velocity Clinical Research, Rene Martz, co-owner of Clinical Research Hamburg and Dr. Christine Grigat, Managing Director, Clinical Research Hamburg.
From left to right: Dominic Clavell, Executive Vice President, Europe for Velocity Clinical Research, Rene Martz, co-owner of Clinical Research Hamburg and Dr. Christine Grigat, Managing Director, Clinical Research Hamburg.

Velocity is the first US-based clinical research sites business to expand into Europe, bringing its total number of integrated locations to 32. Velocity has a pipeline of deals to significantly expand its European network of sites by the end of 2022.

Dominic Clavell, Executive Vice President, Europe, said, "The US pharma sales market may be twice the size of Europe's but the latter contributes a similar percentage of patients to global trials each year. For any clinical trials business, developing an EU presence is paramount to its success.

"Velocity Clinical Research is breaking new ground for the clinical research industry. Never before has a US sites business scaled to expand into Europe. Where US companies have previously struggled to navigate the complex regulatory landscape and cultural differences in Europe, we understand them.

"This is the first time that research sites have truly integrated across America and Europe, with a common tech stack and centralised management team, which gives CROs and pharmaceutical companies simplified access to international research."

Velocity's sites are wholly owned and fully integrated via a centralised infrastructure and common technology backbone, allowing for superior patient enrollment and consistent, high-quality data delivery. As a result, Clinical Research Organizations and big pharmaceutical companies can benefit from simplified access to international clinical research.

Dr. Christine Grigat, Managing Director, Clinical Research Hamburg, commented, "Clinical Research Hamburg is known for being a high quality and successful dedicated research site. We are delighted to be the first European site to integrate with the Velocity group, establishing its bricks and mortar presence in Germany."

Rene Martz, co-owner of Clinical Research Hamburg, added, "The fit was right. Clinical Research Hamburg's focus on providing access to patients with high quality research is mirrored in Velocity".

In 2009, Dr. Christine Grigat and René Martz became co-owners of Clinical Research Hamburg to significantly grow its reach in terms of patients recruited to phase II-IV research and clients served across biopharma and CROs. By integrating to Velocity Clinical Research the site will expand therapeutic areas to include pain management, allergology, smoking cessation and hypertension.

Dr Paul Evans, Chief Executive and President of Velocity, added, "This is just the beginning. Velocity has ambitious plans to establish itself as a global player, making more clinical research succeed. The focus now is on site integration rather than affiliation, allowing for greater predictability and more efficient data collection and delivery."

About Velocity Clinical Research

Velocity Clinical Research, headquartered in Durham, NC, is the leading integrated site organisation for clinical trials, offering dedicated site capabilities to help biopharmaceutical and contract research organisation customers find the right patients for their studies. Velocity supports global drug development in primarily conducting phase II and phase III clinical trials. The company has 32 locations globally.

We place the care of the patient at the heart of everything we do. With over 35 years of experience running sites and more than 7000 studies completed, Velocity has refined its patient recruitment strategies while maintaining a focus on delivering timely and reliable data quality. For more information visit our website at https://velocityclinical.com.

About Clinical Research Hamburg

Clinical Research Hamburg is a dedicated research centre specialising in outpatient phase II, III and IV research across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Dr. Christine Grigat and René Martz have supported the site since it was founded in 2004. In 2009, they became managing directors and expanded the number of studies and clients among the biopharmaceutical sector and contract research organisations (CROs). The research site recruits multiple hundreds of patients every year for studies in areas such as, internal medicine, osteology, orthopaedics, gynaecology, urology, vaccines and dermatology. https://www.crh-hamburg.de/

Notes to editors:

  • A full list of Velocity's sites can be found on its website.

  • Velocity has extensive experience in vaccines, general medicine, neurology, dermatology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, and women's health.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1332237/1045132_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866839/Hamburg_Velocity.jpg

Velocity Clinical Research (PRNewsfoto/Velocity Clinical Research)
Velocity Clinical Research (PRNewsfoto/Velocity Clinical Research)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/velocity-clinical-research-begins-european-expansion-with-german-site-acquisition-301593727.html

SOURCE Velocity Clinical Research

Recommended Stories

  • discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) shareholders have earned a 18% CAGR over the last five years

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you...

  • France's Danone raises annual sales outlook after topping Q2 estimates

    PARIS (Reuters) -Danone raised its annual revenue growth forecast after its second-quarter like-for-like sales beat analysts' estimates on strong demand for baby food and bottled water, even as the company raised prices to mitigate higher costs. The strong quarterly performance reflected good momentum across geographies and product categories and notably an 11.4% jump in sales of the Specialized Nutrition business, which includes infant milk formula and medical nutrition. In the key Chinese market alone, infant milk formula posted mid-to-high single-digit growth with resilient market share in both domestic and international labels.

  • DBS CEO Gupta Ponders If Bankers Should ‘Play God’ Around ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of Southeast Asia’s biggest bank asked whether the finance industry should “play God” when it comes to balancing action on climate change with more immediate social and economic needs in the region. Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Dra

  • Is it a Good Time to Increase Your PayPal (PYPL) Position?

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first half of 2022, a portfolio net return of -17.2% was recorded by the fund, underperforming the S&P 500 Index which delivered a -16.1% return for the same period. Go over the […]

  • 4 Things to Know About Company Making the Monkeypox Vaccine

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 3,487 monkeypox cases in the U.S. so far.

  • InflaRx Shares Are Flying Higher After Emergency Use Nod Plans For Its COVID-19 Treatment

    Earlier today, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) announced plans to apply for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for vilobelimab for critically ill COVID-19 patients, following encouraging interactions with the FDA at a recently held Type B meeting. Vilobelimab is InflaRx’s novel intravenously administered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to free complement activation factor C5a. At the FDA meeting, the company discussed in detail the previously announced data from the

  • Drugmakers Hope New Heart Drugs Boost Sales, Revive Market

    Merck, Novartis and others are seeking to revive the $48 billion market, which had shrunk after top-selling cholesterol and other drugs lost patent protection.

  • Teva Pharma shares jump 17% on pending agreement over opioid litigation

    Teva ADRs jump 17% to $8.31 late Tuesday after the company reaches agreement in principle to resolve the majority of its opioid-related litigation.

  • Pfizer’s anti-COVID pill — used by Biden — is expected to rake in $23.2 billion, but confusion and weak demand could cause supply glut

    Despite Paxlovid’s efficacy in reducing the risks for high-risk patients, uptake has been lower than expected.

  • East Bay company promised drug-coated microneedle patches. Now it could be sold in bankruptcy court for just $1M

    The company blamed its troubles in part on the FDA's refusal to approve its drug-patch for chronic migraine sufferers, including the agency's inability to inspect its Fremont manufacturing facility because of Covid restrictions.

  • Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Back To Back Approval In Japan, Australia For Adolescents

    Novavax Inc's (NASDAQ: NVAX) Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine received expanded manufacturing and marketing approval in Japan for adolescents aged 12 through 17. Novavax has partnered with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) to develop, manufacture, and distribute Nuvaxovid in Japan. The Australian Therapeutic Goods Agency has granted expanded approval for provisional registration of Nuvaxovid for adolescents aged 12 through 17. Also Read: Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine For Adults Gets

  • China just approved its first domestic anti-COVID pill, Azvudine, and is ready to produce 6.8 billion pills a year at half the price of Pfizer’s Paxlovid

    But Genuine Biotech's Azvudine appears far less effective than Pfizer's pill, too

  • AstraZeneca Eyes A Trio Of Drug Approvals And Maybe A Breakout

    AstraZeneca announced looming approval for two drugs in Europe and an FDA review for a third med, leading AZN stock to inch higher Monday.

  • How much protection does one dose of monkeypox vaccine offer?

    Dr. Peter Chin Hong says he agrees with the strategy to focus on first doses of the monkeypox vaccine. He says one dose can offer up to two years of protection, although the Jynneos vaccine is a two-dose regimen. Part of the problem with access to the vaccine is that it is only manufactured in one factory in Denmark.

  • Seagen Tips Its Hand In Bladder Cancer, But Is It Enough To Woo Merck?

    Nearly two-thirds of bladder cancer patients responded to a combination from Seagen and Merck, leading SGEN stock to jump Tuesday.

  • Pfizer loses U.S. appeal over co-pays for heart failure patients

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal appeals court on Monday rejected Pfizer Inc's challenge to a U.S. anti-kickback law the drugmaker said prevented it from helping heart failure patients, many with low incomes, afford medicine that cost $225,000 per year. A unanimous three-judge panel of the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Pfizer's effort to directly cover co-pays for patients taking its Vyndaqel and Vyndamax drugs. The court agreed with a lower-court judge that Pfizer's Direct Copay Assistance Program violated a ban on "knowingly or willfully" providing financial support to induce federally reimbursable drug purchases, even absent corrupt intent.

  • It’s time to expose the secret drug scam at the heart of American health care

    A federal court recently exposed the rot at the heart of America’s healthcare system. The case, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, partly revolved around the many low-income, and even middle-income, patients who receive “co-pay coupons” from drug manufacturers to help them cover their out-of-pocket costs at pharmacies. For many […]

  • Never Take This With Food, Warn Pharmacists

    Certain foods can interfere with prescription medications—and many people are not aware of potential dangers. "It's an issue that's not on a lot of people's radar screens. Honestly, it's not on many doctors' radar screens, either," says Bethanne Brown, professor of pharmacy practice at the J.L. Winkle College of Pharmacy at the University of Cincinnati. "This information can be found in the packet you receive when you pick up your prescription from the pharmacy, but it can get lost in all the wr

  • Martin Shkreli says he’s back in the drugs business — with a crypto twist

    The man known as the "Pharma Bro" and legally barred from the industry is seemingly back in the business.

  • Reneo Pharmaceuticals Says Metabolic Disorder Program To Enter Next Stage Of Development

    Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RPHM) has reported results from the REN001 long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders (LC-FAOD) study and provided additional development updates. In the LC-FAOD Phase 1b study, REN001 was safe and well tolerated. The most common adverse events experienced by patients were rhabdomyolysis and myalgia, the majority reported to be mild or moderate in severity. REN001 improved fatigue in the LCHAD and CPT2 sub-set of patients, but in VLCAD patients, there was a decr