What Is Velocity Composites plc's (LON:VEL) Share Price Doing?

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the AIM over the last few months, increasing to UK£0.37 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£0.29. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Velocity Composites' current trading price of UK£0.29 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Velocity Composites’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Velocity Composites Worth?

Good news, investors! Velocity Composites is still a bargain right now. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £0.43, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Velocity Composites’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Velocity Composites?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In Velocity Composites' case, its revenues over the next few years are expected to grow by 99%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since VEL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on VEL for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy VEL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Velocity Composites you should be aware of.

