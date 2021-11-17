U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,693.25
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,059.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,286.00
    -14.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,397.80
    -7.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.08
    -0.68 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.50
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.02
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1302
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6340
    +0.0110 (+0.68%)
     

  • Vix

    16.37
    -0.12 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3422
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8740
    +0.0740 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,309.15
    -945.19 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,472.97
    -34.41 (-2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,326.97
    -24.89 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,707.38
    -100.74 (-0.34%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

Velocity, a revenue-based financing platform in India, raises $20 million led by Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures

Manish Singh
·4 min read

Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures has doubled down its bet on Velocity, which operates a revenue-based financing platform for e-commerce and direct-to-consumer businesses in India, just months after it first backed the Bangalore-based startup.

The one-and-half-year-old Velocity said on Wednesday it has raised $20 million in its Series A financing round. Valar Ventures, which led Velocity's seed round earlier this year, led the Series A as well, the two said Wednesday. Presight Capital, AngelList India head Utsav Somani’s iSeed, Maninder Gulati of Oyo, Zac Prince of BlockFi and Philippe De Mota of Hedosophia also participated in the round, which takes the startup’s all-time raise to $30 million.

Velocity is attempting to build a reliable alternative to venture capital and traditional bank debt for e-commerce and direct-to-consumer brands in India. Rather than charging an interest on the loans it sanctions, Velocity takes a low standard fee and businesses pay it back based on their revenue.

Abhiroop Medhekar, co-founder and chief executive of Velocity, told TechCrunch in an interview last week that the duration of the payback period varies based on the revenue a business generates.

“In case the partner firm's revenue ends up growing, it benefits us because the duration of the loan payback time is shorter. In case the revenue falls, then we also take that risk along with the business. We are saying it’s perfectly fine for them to take longer if the business is not doing as well,” he said.

Velocity integrates its platform with the partner firm's digital data and is able to tell how the business is doing. The startup uses over 50 parameters to assess whether it can provide a loan to a business, and credits the amount within 5 days.

Direct-to-consumer and e-commerce businesses, both of which are highly working capital intensive, typically need a steady source of capital to run their operations. Until recently, the firms either relied on regular lenders or venture firms for financing, but the nature of their business has made both such options widely inefficient. According to a recent estimate, less than 0.5% of over 75,000 independent e-commerce stores on platforms such as WooCommerce and Shopify in India were equity funded.

When Velocity partners with a business, “it also has a skin in the game. And that is why we see so many repeat customers. 78% of businesses that have worked with us come back to take more loans from us in the future,” said Medhekar.

Citing its own figures, Velocity said that the brands that have historically raised capital through Velocity grew their revenues by 1.5 times within six months of funding. Some of its customers include PowerGummies, Green Soul, WallMantra, BellaVita, Smoor Chocolates and CrossBeats.

Velocity has amassed 175 customers and made a total of about 250 investments to date.

Medhekar, who previously worked as an investor at Elevation Capital, said integrations into several platforms and systems gives Velocity full visibility into the financials of how its partner businesses are doing. Even the founders of those firms were keen to have such clarity, he said.

“As a founder, your data is scattered across Amazon, Shopify, Facebook, Google and other services and you may not be able to compile them all to draw meaningful insights,” he said.

To tackle this, Velocity recently launched a free product called Velocity Insights that helps its partner businesses get a daily report delivered to them on WhatsApp each morning. “It’s in our best interest that our partners also grow. We found that these actionable insights are helping the businesses inform their decisions,” he said.

The product has made inroads with many businesses in recent months and many non-customers are also signing up to the platform to receive insights, the startup said. Velocity may introduce a paid service for its non-customers and it is looking to broaden its insights offerings by adding more metrics and benchmarks, said Medhekar.

Velocity itself has grown 10 times in recent months, said Andrew McCormack of Valar Ventures. “Despite this exponential growth, their portfolio quality remains strong. We were impressed by their strong customer orientation, tech-product DNA, and ambitious growth plans. We are excited to support their bold vision of empowering thousands of entrepreneurs in India,” he said.

The startup, which partners with NBFCs to finance loans, said it aims to deploy over $134 million to over 1,000 e-commerce and direct-to-consumer businesses in the next one year. "Our long-term vision is to empower new-age businesses through multiple financing products. The reason we started with revenue-based financing is because we felt the access to financing is the biggest gap for them. As we spend more time, we have identified several more areas in which we wish to expand," said Medhekar.

Divij Bajaj, Founder of PowerGummies, a customer of Velocity, said, “we chose to raise capital through Velocity because of their speed and convenience. We were able to securely connect our online sales and marketing data with Velocity’s platform within a few clicks and got funded within a week. Their terms were better than other alternatives and we got to retain our equity in a growing business.”

Recommended Stories

  • Lessons from a crypto entrepreneur: a conversation with Nader Al-Jani

    Nader Al-Naji, a crypto entrepreneur who today lives in L.A., has been on a roller coaster in recent years -- and he doesn't pretend otherwise. In 2018, roughly 16 months after raising $140 million from investors for a cryptocurrency startup that aimed to develop a stablecoin, Al-Naji and his Princeton classmates returned $130 million when they couldn't make a go of things. As Al-Naji came to realize at the time, Basis's technology road map and U.S. securities regulations didn’t quite mix.

  • India's Mensa, a house of DTC brands, becomes unicorn in just six months

    Mensa Brands, an Indian startup that acquires direct-to-consumer brands and helps them scale within the home market and overseas, has become a unicorn just six months after launching its business. Falcon Edge Capital led Mensa Brands’ $135 million Series B financing round that values the Indian startup at over $1 billion, the two said Tuesday. Prosus Ventures, as well as all existing investors including Tiger Global, Norwest Venture Partners and Accel also participated in the new round, pushing Mensa’s all-time raise to over $300 million in equity and debt.

  • Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

    Jai Bhim, a film on Dalit repression, is at the top of IMDb rankings in just two weeks since its release.

  • Dow, S&P 500 are rising, but exchange data suggest the broader stock market is actually declining

    Despite the rally in the Big 3 stock market indexes, exchange data are showing that most U.S.-listed stocks are trading trading lower, which suggests the weakness is concentrated in smaller-capitalization stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 197 points, or 0.6%, with 23 of 30 components gaining ground, while the S&P 500 is up 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite is edging up 0.1%. Meanwhile, the number of stocks losing ground is outnumbering advancers 1,482 to 1,353 on the NYSE and 2,193 to 1

  • Indian reporters accused of sparking tensions granted bail

    Two Indian journalists who were detained over the weekend on charges of inciting communal violence after tweeting that religious attacks on Muslims were worse than police had reported were granted bail by a court in the northeastern state of Tripura. Samriddhi K. Sakunia and Swarna Jha were reporting on religious tensions in the state, where there were attacks against minority Muslims last month. Police said at least one mosque and several shops and homes belonging to Muslims were vandalized, but reported no deaths.

  • Here’s What an Apple EV Could Look Like Based Solely on Its Existing Patents

    Vanarama used real Apple patents to whip up an interactive 3-D model showing what it believes the battery-powered car would look like.

  • Qualcomm forecasts post-Apple sales growth, shares hit all-time high

    (Reuters) -Qualcomm Inc said on Tuesday it expects chip sales to Apple Inc to dwindle to a trickle in the coming years but predicted brisk growth in chips for autonomous cars and other connected devices, sending shares up 7.9% to a record high close of $181.81. Qualcomm currently supplies all of the modem chips that connect Apple's devices to mobile data networks, but Apple is working on its own modem chips. At an investor conference in New York, Qualcomm executives said they expect to supply only 20% of Apple's modem chips by the launch of the iPhone in 2023.

  • Protesters demand Facebook take against against Muslim hate

    Protesters rallied outside the Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, aka Facebook, accusing the social media platform of inciting violence against Muslims in India. Elissa Harrington reports

  • Bitcoin as a universal payment method? This Deutsche Bank chart shows one big thing standing in the way.

    The cryptocurrency is “not ready for mainstream use as a payments instrument,” argued Deutsche Bank research analyst Marion Laboure, who provided a chart showing just how few consumers are using bitcoin to pay for goods or services. In a survey conducted by the bank, they found that of 60% of those holding bitcoin (BTCUSD) have used it as a payment method.

  • Why Rivian Shares Continued to Soar Monday

    Shares of newly public electric vehicle (EV) start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) continued to soar Monday to start its first full week of trading after its initial public offering last Wednesday. As of 11:25 a.m. EST today, Rivian shares were up another 11.5%, bringing their gains to over 40% since its debut. In addition to continued excitement over the company's plans to supply Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) with 100,000 electric delivery trucks, today's move might also be driven by news that the company is already looking into expanding its manufacturing footprint with a new plant in Georgia.

  • HELOCs starting at 1.89%? They’re out there. 6 ways to get the absolute lowest rate on a home equity line of credit

    Rates on a home equity line of credit are low, averaging 3.65% for a 10-year HELOC and 5.96% for a 20-year HELOC, according to data from Bankrate for the week beginning Nov. 1. While those who are most likely to get a rate below 2% on a HELOC are people with credit scores of 760 and above, among other financially favorable traits, there are plenty of other ways to get the lowest HELOC rate for you — even if you don’t fall into that bucket.

  • The Jonas Family Expands Their Southern Comfort Food Restaurant with Las Vegas Location

    Kevin Jonas Sr. wants guests to "find that Southern hospitality and comfort that my grandmother represented" at Nellie’s Southern Kitchen's Las Vegas location, coming in early 2022

  • 6 Best Seeds to Add to Your Diet for a Nutrition Boost, According to Dietitians

    Don’t let their sizes fool you—seeds like pumpkin, chia, flax, sesame, hemp, and sunflower pack quite the healthy punch.

  • The Best Low-Carb Vegetables to Eat on Keto

    Check out our list of the best keto-friendly vegetables, all of which have few net grams of carbs and bring some good stuff to your meal. Let's make one thing very clear: Vegetables are carbohydrates—carbohydrates that are good for you. Any diet that tells you that you shouldn't eat certain vegetables, or entire groups of certain vegetables, isn't healthy even if you're going to or already are losing weight on that diet.

  • How Serena Williams Is Making Massive Social Impact Through Venture Capital

    With over 50 portfolio companies with a $33 billion market cap and 60 percent diverse founder investments, Serena Ventures is making waves in the venture capital world by investing in mission-driven companies. The post How Serena Williams Is Making Massive Social Impact Through Venture Capital appeared first on Worth.

  • Russia blows up satellite, sending space debris flying toward ISS and evoking strong reactions

    Russia's Anti-Satellite test launched space debris near the International ISS. Who is on the ISS now, and how did governments and NASA react?

  • Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Tough One'

    On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is a very good company. Despite having a giant run recently, he expects the stock to go "even higher still." When asked about NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), Cramer said he recommends Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN), Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) and Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) over the Chinese automobile manufacturer. The "Mad Money" host said EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) is a "tough one" as a

  • An Indian coal billionaire added more wealth than either Bezos or Ambani this year

    The wealth of Gautam Adani, India’s second-richest person, is catching up steadily—and not so slowly—with Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani. In 2021, Adani saw an increase of more than $50 billion in his net worth, while Ambani’s rose by $21.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg billionaire index. Tesla’s Elon Musk is top-ranked, followed by France’s richest person Bernard Arnault.

  • GM's big preparation for President Biden's visit to Factory ZERO

    GM is preparing to open the doors for the first time to its retooled Factory ZERO as President Joe Biden visits. Here is what to expect.

  • As Zillow shutters its homebuying service, Redfin expands its own

    Redfin's CEO says expanding RedfinNow isn't about trying to make its iBuying more popular, but rather about making sure consumers have options.