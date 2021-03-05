Velocity Truck Centers Acquires Neely Coble Company

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / Velocity Truck Centers (VTC), the leading group of commercial vehicle dealerships in the Southwest, is pleased to announce that the company has expanded into the Southeast with the acquisition of Neely Coble Company, Inc. This acquisition extends VTC's reach from California, Arizona, Hawaii and Nevada into central Tennessee, northern Alabama and southern Kentucky. Neely Coble's primary locations sell and service the Freightliner, Western Star and Isuzu brands from locations in the Nashville, TN, Huntsville/Decatur AL, and Bowling Green KY metropolitan areas.

With the addition of these locations VTC continues as one of the largest Freightliner and Western Star dealership groups in the country with more than 30 locations and over 1,800 employees. Existing operations and announced acquisitions generate in excess of $2 billion in worldwide annual revenue from commercial vehicle sales, service, parts, collision and fabrication centers, and equipment financing. VTC will bring its unparalleled customer focus, including two-hour Express Assessment, Elite Support Certification and equipment financing through its Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance division, to markets in the Southeast.

From Brad Fauvre, Co-President of VTC, "We are very excited to extend Velocity Truck Center's reach to the rapidly growing markets in the Southeast. We will now be able to take care of our customers operating in a broad area of the US from East to West. VTC is committed to providing exceptional support for our customers and a great place to work, and we know that the Neely Coble Company employees will help us to accomplish these goals." Adds Conan Barker, Co-President of VTC, "We want to thank Neely Coble III for working with us to complete this transaction, and we enthusiastically welcome Neely Coble IV and Edward Coble who will join our management team and ensure continuity of customer service as we navigate the transition. We could not be more pleased to have both of them as our partners going forward. In addition our whole management team looks forward to growing together with our new team members and Southeastern customers in the coming years."

Neely Coble III added "We feel very fortunate to join Velocity Truck Centers. Neely Coble Company was founded in 1951 by my grandfather and father and now we are in the fourth generation of Cobles. Personally, I could not be happier that my two sons, Neely and Edward, are continuing their careers with VTC and we welcome them to Nashville and the Southeast."

Velocity Truck Centers, a part of the Velocity Vehicle Group (VVG), operates commercial vehicle dealerships across California, Arizona, Nevada and Hawaii. VTC provides new & used commercial vehicle sales, including the full spectrum from pickup trucks to delivery vans to 18-wheelers and school busses, as well as aftermarket parts and service support, along with a multitude of other vehicle-related services. VTC is an authorized dealer for the Freightliner, Western Star, Autocar, Ford, Fuso, Thomas Built Buses, Sprinter, Isuzu, Hino Trucks, SportTruck, Renegade RV, Rosenbauer fire, Crane Carrier and Freightliner Custom Chassis vehicle brands. VVG also offers equipment financing through its Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance subsidiary, as well as small business and SBA loans through Velocity SBA and truck rental and leasing through Velocity Truck Rental and Leasing.



