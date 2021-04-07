Velodyne Investor Alert: Shareholder Lawsuit Filed

U.S. markets closed

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased VLDR stock or other securities between July 2, 2020 and March 17, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Velodyne to submit their information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/Velodyne

The case alleges that Velodyne and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (1) certain of Velodyne's directors had failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with the Company's officers and directors; and (2) Velodyne was investigating the foregoing matters.

Interested Velodyne investors have until May 3, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/Velodyne

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:

Thornton Law Firm LLP
1 Lincoln Street
State Street Financial Center
Boston, MA 02111
www.tenlaw.com/cases/Velodyne

SOURCE: Thornton Law Firm LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/639378/Velodyne-Investor-Alert-Shareholder-Lawsuit-Filed

