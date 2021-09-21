U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,380.67
    +22.94 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,168.70
    +198.23 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,823.93
    +110.03 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,189.57
    +7.37 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.45
    +0.16 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.70
    +15.90 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.45 (+2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1727
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3160
    +0.0070 (+0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3665
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3400
    -0.0800 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,086.58
    -708.88 (-1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,079.23
    +15.38 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,970.24
    +66.33 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

The VELUX Group and Schneider Electric Announce Extended Partnership to Accelerate Lifetime Carbon Neutral Commitment

·4 min read

  • The VELUX Group has selected Schneider Electric to build accelerated decarbonization strategy to enable fast delivery on Lifetime Carbon Neutral commitment

  • Extended partnership builds on previously announced renewable energy advisory services

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 21 2021 /CNW/ - The VELUX Group, the world leader in roof windows and skylights, and Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that the companies have executed a new extended partnership agreement. The agreement will enable the VELUX Group to reach its company carbon neutral goal by 2030 and accelerate its plans to be Lifetime Carbon Neutral in response to an increasing need to proactively address climate change.

The VELUX Group and Schneider Electric Announce Extended Partnership to Accelerate Lifetime Carbon Neutral Commitment (CNW Group/Schneider Electric Canada Inc.)
The VELUX Group and Schneider Electric Announce Extended Partnership to Accelerate Lifetime Carbon Neutral Commitment (CNW Group/Schneider Electric Canada Inc.)

Building on the announcement made earlier this year that Schneider Electric will help VELUX source the equivalent of 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2023 to achieve its RE100 target, under the new agreement, Schneider Electric will develop a global program detailing zero-carbon action plans for each of the VELUX Group's factory sites to successfully reduce their energy use and scale renewable capacity.

"We, collectively – corporations, governments, and society – must do more to address the climate crisis and reduce our carbon emissions, and we must move faster," said Jörn Neubert, Senior Vice President of Supply, the VELUX Group. "The VELUX Group is removing operational barriers – and we've established a significant, dedicated climate budget – to increase and prioritize our climate strategy and ambitions. We selected Schneider Electric as our partner in this journey because of our shared values and Schneider's ability to help us develop and realize an accelerated global program. Our partnership will ensure that we move as quickly as possible."

The broadened focus of the partnership will further the VELUX Group's ambition to be 100 per cent carbon neutral (scope 1 and 2) by 2030 – decades ahead of other corporate targets – and Lifetime Carbon Neutral by the Group's 100-year anniversary in 2041. This pioneering commitment means the Group has committed to capture its historical carbon footprint, reduce its future carbon emissions in line with and beyond the prevailing climate science behind the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C scenario, and partner with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) on forest conservation projects around the world. The VELUX Group is also working to halve carbon emissions across its value chain (scope 3) by 2030.

"It is our honor to be selected by the VELUX Group as their carbon neutrality partner," said Christel Heydemann, EVP, Europe Operations, Schneider Electric. "Accelerated climate action is essential for us to avoid the worst impacts of global warming. We know it's possible – today – to reach a 1.5°C warming scenario through proven decarbonization solutions like resource efficiency, onsite and offsite renewable energy procurement, and quality carbon credits and offsets. We commend the VELUX Group for recognizing the urgency of climate change, accelerating their climate ambitions, and setting the gears in motion to reach net-zero well before 2050."

The three-year partnership includes all VELUX factory sites. Schneider Electric – recognized last January as the world's most sustainable corporation by the Corporate Knights Global 100 Index – will develop a global decarbonization program, including the following:

  • Energy assessment of all VELUX Group factory sites resulting in the development and implementation of zero-carbon action plans.

  • Support of VELUX Group's Energy Excellence program in accordance with ISO50001, improving energy efficiency activities and expanding onsite renewable heating and electricity capacity to phase out fossil fuels.

  • Implementation of a global monitoring system through Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ Resource Advisor to measure and analyze energy usage.

VELUX will pilot the zero-carbon action plans at two of the company's top energy-consuming plants, which represent approximately 25 per cent of all energy used in VELUX production: JTJ Sonneborn Industrie GmbH in Germany and NM Polska Sp. z o.o. in Poland. Significant investments will be made at these sites to convert to renewable heating sources by installing heat pumps powered by green electricity and using wood waste from certified (FSC/PEFC) forests produced on site. VELUX will also invest in onsite solar photovoltaic energy installations and continue to improve the sites' energy efficiency by optimizing supply systems, production processes and energy management.

For media inquiries, please contact Kathrine Westermann, Senior Media Relations Manager, kathrine.westermann@velux.com

About the VELUX Group

For the past 80 years, the VELUX Group has created better living environments for people around the world; making the most of daylight and fresh air through the roof. Our product program includes roof windows and modular skylights, decorative blinds, sun screening products and roller shutters, as well as installation and smart home solutions. These products help to ensure a healthy indoor climate, for work and learning, for play and pleasure. We work globally – with sales and manufacturing operations in more than 40 countries and around 11,500 employees worldwide. The VELUX Group is owned by VKR Holding A/S, a limited company wholly owned by non-profit, charitable foundations (THE VELUX FOUNDATIONS) and family. In 2020, VKR Holding had total revenue of DKK 22.6 billion and THE VELUX FOUNDATIONS donated EUR 142 million in charitable grants.

For more information about VELUX Group, visit velux.com.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

https://www.se.com/ca/en/

Follow us on:

https://twitter.com/SchneiderElec
https://www.linkedin.com/company/schneider-electric/
https://www.youtube.com/user/SchneiderCorporate
https://www.instagram.com/schneiderelectric/
https://blog.se.com/

Schneider Electric Canada Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Schneider Electric Canada Inc.)
Schneider Electric Canada Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Schneider Electric Canada Inc.)

SOURCE Schneider Electric Canada Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/21/c7763.html

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks That Could Make You Rich By Retirement

    In one year, GameStop stock has risen 2,280%. Biotech company Ocugen's stock has risen 2,140% in a year. In addition to broader trends, it is equally important to look at the company-specific factors that could keep the company ahead of its competition.

  • How Plug Power Goes to Positive $9 Billion in Revenue in 9 Years

    Hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (PLUG) is kind of a funny company. Owing to accounting quirks, the "gross billings" it highlights in its earnings reports don't always match up with actual revenues as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles. As a result, despite a big jump in revenues last quarter, Plug Power is a company still sporting $5.5 million in "negative revenues" on its income statement. But perhaps not for long. Evercore analyst James West made the case fo

  • Why Solar Energy Stocks Plunged on Monday

    Shares of solar stocks are down across the board as fear of a big Chinese default has spread around the world.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Uber raises guidance, Lennar dips amid supply shortage, Nvidia stock caught in Evergrande fears

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Emily McCormick break down Tuesday's stocks on the move, which include: Uber shares seeing a jump in the market as a result of a more optimistic outlook for the company, Lennar stock dipping as supply chain constraints continue to plague the company, and Nvidia getting caught up in the Evergrande crisis.

  • 10 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap semiconductor stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for semiconductor stocks and go directly to the 5 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Semiconductors form the […]

  • 10 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that just received a Sell rating from analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts. The spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the social media amplification of […]

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • 5 Reasons GameStop Could Prove the Doubters Wrong

    Video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) is one of them. One of the most straight-forward ways a company can go bust is to have too much debt. GameStop took care of that worry by raising capital as its stock skyrocketed earlier this year.

  • Aurora Cannabis Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Investor Conference Call and Related Year End Informational Filings to Monday, September 27, 2021

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has rescheduled its conference call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 to Monday, September 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time. The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021, and file its related annual disclosure documen

  • Is Alibaba Stock a Buy?

    Shares of Alibaba have fallen over the past year. Here are a few risks to consider before buying the stock.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Few can argue with Warren Buffett's long-term track record. This is especially true with some of Berkshire's tech stocks, including Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), which continue to prosper as technology plays an increasing role in the world economy. Buffett was long skeptical about tech companies -- a skepticism that has clearly softened, since Apple makes up more than 40% of Berkshire's stock portfolio.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Monday

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) closed down 2.8% on Monday. With the S&P 500 falling 1.7%, it probably felt like everything was down today, but Plug Power fell more than most. To wit, in a press release Monday, Plug announced that it is "expanding its green hydrogen ecosystem to the West Coast with the construction of a new state-of-the-art production facility in Fresno County, California," aiming to produce "30 metric tons" of hydrogen gas daily from "zero-carbon sources" through electrolysis and emit "only harmless oxygen" as a byproduct from the process.

  • Ladbrokes owner Entain's shares soar on $22bn DraftKings takeover bid

    Entain stock jumped 17.6% in afternoon trade in London, increasing the share price by 327.5p to trade at 2,245p.

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas

  • 11 Best Battery Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best battery stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the battery industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for battery stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Battery Stocks to Buy Now. The shift in […]

  • Are United States Steel Corporation's (NYSE:X) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at United States Steel's (NYSE:X) recent performance, when its stock has...

  • Chinese stocks dip as Evergrande fear persists

    The Yahoo Finance panel discusses the continued drag going on amongst Chinese stocks as concerns over Evergrande’s impact continue to influence the market.

  • How the potential Evergrande collapse could impact cryptocurrencies

    Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading, discusses why Cryptocurrnecies tumbled on Monday.&nbsp;

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil