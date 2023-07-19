Velvet Taco opens submissions for fan-created taco, here's how to submit

The Honey Chipotle Chicken taco at Velvet Taco

Taco lovers, now is your time to shine.

The Dallas-based Velvet Taco has reopened its WTF Recipe Contest, with admissions open through 11:59 p.m. July 24. People are encouraged to submit their taco idea for a chance to win a private prep session with Velvet Taco’s Director of Culinary Innovation, a $250 Velvet Taco gift card and a featured spot on their WTF (Weekly Taco Feature) menu to run during National Taco Day on Oct. 4, 2023.

Recipes can be submitted at velvettaco.com/wtf-contest/. Entries will be judged by Velvet Taco's chefs, and the winning recipe will be exclusively available to dine-in and mobile app guests and promoted on social media.

“Inviting our Guests to contribute to our innovative menu is a unique part of Velvet Taco’s dedication to give our Guests the most creative flavors we can," said Venecia Willis, Director of Culinary Innovation. "We hope to inspire our audience with our culinary vision to constantly transform the simplest of ingredients and offer it as something you can’t get anywhere else, and we hope the public has just as much fun as the culinary team has with our ideas.”

Last year's contest had more than 800 entries. The winner was Mark Jansen, from Dallas, for his entry - The Pho King WTF, which featured rotisserie chicken, bok choy, herb salad, pickled onions, pickled Fresno peppers, crispy garlic, rice noodles, hoisin, bean sprouts, and lime in a flour tortilla, served with a pho broth on the side.

