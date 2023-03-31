U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

VemoHerb Offers "Premium Quality for All"

PR Newswire
·3 min read

The Bulgarian Supplement Brand's Natural Products Are High Quality and Cost-Effective

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It can be difficult for end-users to trace how a supplement arrives on a store's shelves. Labels may list key ingredients and state claimed effects, but there is typically no insight into critical things, like where those ingredients were sourced, processed, or assembled. In most cases, a consumer can't really know if a product will do what it says it will do. That's why VemoHerb has adopted a unique closed production cycle for all of its herbal supplements.

"Most of the manufacturers are sourcing their raw materials from outside their organization," says Vasil Zlatev, co-owner of the popular Bulgarian supplement brand, "That means they do not see the complete picture of how this material is produced and what compromises are hidden. We are one of the very few companies in this business nowadays which have completely closed the production cycle from the raw materials to the end customer product."

Zlatev goes on to explain how this allows VemoHerb to create products that are transparent and honest with consumers, "We do this because we are sure it's the only way to maintain complete quality control at every single production stage. This guarantees the highest possible standards for our clients."

Zlatev adds that outside suppliers introduce a high risk of problems occurring somewhere along the supply chain. A closed-loop system eliminates this fear and enables VemoHerb to trace each ingredient from the fields of Bulgaria (the brand uses wild herbs as its raw materials for maximum potency) straight to store shelves.

"We have a limited selection of products compared to many similarly sized competitors," Zlatev explains, "because we aren't interested in pumping out as many SKUs as possible using any and every method for sourcing ingredients. We only place a new product on the market when we are sure that we can close the production process in our own facilities. That guarantees it's the best product for our customers."

This commitment to quality has allowed VemoHerb to faithfully fulfill its slogan of "quality for all" by creating elite products that are safe, trusted, and cost-effective. This is an inclusive "all" that continues to expand as the company's distribution network spreads across the globe — including a recent push into the United States.

About VemoHerb

VemoHerb is a health and wellness enterprise with over two decades of experience in the supplement industry. Founded in 1999, the family-owned label was established to develop and market innovative herbal extracts and food enzymes. The brand prides itself on its closed-loop production process, which starts with harvesting wild-grown herbs from the Balkan mountain region, includes cutting-edge active ingredient extraction via the company's in-house lab, and ends with elite supplements with transparent and informed labels. Learn more at vemoherb.com.

Deyana Zdravkova
International Marketing & Sales Services
Vemo 99 LTD
88 Rozhen Blvd, 1271 Sofia, Bulgaria;
Phone: +359 2 931 66 21
356476@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vemoherb-offers-premium-quality-for-all-301786723.html

SOURCE VemoHerb

