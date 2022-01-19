U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

vEmpire 2021 Performance Results Show Early Adoption of Metaverse Investing to be Incredibly Profitable

vEmpire
·3 min read

vEmpire’s 2021 performance results show tremendous gains in Metaverse property, and NFT market values

LONDON UK, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Blockchain Wire)

LONDON – January 19, 2022 – vEmpire DDAO (https://v-empire.io/), the world’s largest decentralized Metaverse, NFT and GameFi investment organization, today published their Q4 investor report and overall 2021 performance results to showcase their protocol’s growth and successes. In a year of immense Metaverse and NFT vertical growth, vEmpire became a frontrunner in early adoption of new Web3 technologies geared towards the Metaverse and Metaverse property investments, while exhibiting significant gains and accomplishments beyond the expected 2021 performance roadmap.


The year-end report, compiled by vEmpire, discloses it’s staking strategies carried out across Ethereum, Decentraland, Sandbox, Axie Infinity, and Starlink, leading to unrealized profits surpassing $4 million in the final quarter of 2021 alone. As early adopters of the Metaverse, vEmpire’s NFT sales amounted to an additional $500,000 and supplemented with newly acquired valuable investments, at roughly ninety percent below current market value, concluding vEmpire’s 2021 annualized profits at more than $18.5 million and a price-earnings ratio of 1.44, 20 times lower than the average company in the S&P 500 today. For 2022, vEmpire’s objective will remain spurring growth and decentralization of Metaverses.


“Our users have contributed to staking tens of millions of dollars worth of Metaverse tokens on our platform, which has enabled us to build a decentralized Metaverse investment portfolio that represents the largest in the industry.” said Dom Ryder, founder of vEmpire.


“Overall we are extremely pleased with the performance and the quality assets we have acquired over the past quarter. I am pleased to say we are very much on track for the remainder of our roadmap. We are still incredibly early to the Metaverse.”

vEmpire’s staking strategies have seen success through all of 2021. Their ETH pool allows access for more individuals to the expensive, but profitable, blue chip NFT protocols like Bored Ape Yacht Club. vEmpire’s ETH staking pool was incepted with 518.7 ETH and it’s value, as measured by lowest equivalent asset floor, is now 1,021.5 ETH, almost doubling in value.


Meanwhile, vEmpire’s Metaverse staking options in Metaverses like Decentraland, Sandbox, Starlink and others allow investors to partake in early allocation and investment of valuable plots within Metaverses. vEmpire’s Metaverse staking strategies provided opportunity for investors to earn passive income from their investment at high rates through in-Metaverse opportunities such as play-to-earn gaming, event planning, and hosting. They will soon be adding real estate resales as an additional feature of the Metaverse to be enjoyed by all users.


At vEmpire, 2021 was spent on portfolio creation through acquisition of properties and NFTs, their goals for Q1 of 2022 will focus on building liquidity for the protocols staking pools. Emerging from a successful 2021 and looking ahead to 2022, vEmpire is positioned to increase opportunities for long-term investment through newly added staking pools, blockchain-agnostic utility and more partnerships.


To learn more about vEmpire, please visit https://v-empire.io/. To read the full 2021 Performance Results Report and 2021 Q4 Reports please see here.


###

About vEmpire

vEmpire is focused on achieving true decentralization in the cryptocurrency industry. The official vEmpire platform incorporates different staking strategies to incentivize metaversal token staking to fund the battle against centralization. The protocol financially rewards stakers with the native VEMP token alongside rewards in the token originally staked. This enables vEmpire to financially reward those bold enough to stand up against centralized powers. vEmpire has also developed a blockchain-based trading card game, where users can battle each other, in engaging and exciting ways, to earn better rewards.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Transform Group, vempire (@) transformgroup.com vEmpire DDAO Ltd, romulus (@) v-empire.digital


