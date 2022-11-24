U.S. markets closed

Vena Joins List of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures for 2022

·3 min read

Award from Waterstone Human Capital recognizes culture's contribution to an organization's business success

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- Vena, the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced it has been named one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures for 2022 by Waterstone Human Capital. The award recognizes not only strong corporate culture but also looks at how culture has aided the organization to drive success.

Vena Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vena)
Vena Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vena)

"The 2022 award recipients demonstrate that putting culture at the center of strategy drives growth and accelerates performance. They actively craft high-performance cultures that drive extraordinary results and serve as an inspiration for others who want to do the same," says Marty Parker, president and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and chair of the Canada's Most Admired program. "At Waterstone, we believe corporate culture drives performance and that it's an organization's single greatest asset."

Vena's CORE Values—Customer Trust, One Team, Respect and Authenticity and Execution Excellence—guide every decision and action taken across the organization. "We are truly appreciative of the feedback our employees provide in both internal surveys and employer rating sites, and are grateful to be rated highly by our amazing team. Our collective commitment to building a culture focused on personal and professional growth in the service of our customers stands out most for me," said Tracey Mikita, Chief People Person at Vena. "From our formal learning and development programs, Vena employee resource group initiatives and our support of giving back to our communities, Vena is focused on cultivating, embracing and celebrating all aspects of our team."

In addition to being named one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Culture winners, Vena also has been recognized as one of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers in 2022 and has earned eight Comparably awards based on employee feedback—Best Company Outlook, Best Company Perks & Benefits, Best Company Work-Life Balance, Best Company Compensation, Best Company Happiness, Best CEOs for Diversity, Best CEOs for Women and Best Marketing Teams. The company also has received awards for its financial planning and analysis platform from organizations including Gartner, TrustRadius and others.

"From day one, we have continuously and consciously worked to build a positive workplace culture— and it's humbling to be recognized among a short list of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures," said Vena CEO Hunter Madeley. "We understand that a company built on collaboration, transparency and trust empowers everyone involved in the organization. We work to earn that trust every day—at every level of our organization—and it's an honor to see that work recognized with awards like this one."

About Vena

Vena is the only native Excel Complete Planning platform built for Microsoft 365 with Power BI Embedded. Vena transforms how business, finance and operations leaders Plan To Grow with the Vena Growth Engine, the SaaS platform and methodology that empowers and inspires your plans and guides your growth journey. Over 1,300 of the world's leading companies power their growth with Vena. For more information, visit venasolutions.com.

About Waterstone Human Capital:

At Waterstone Human Capital, we inspire organizations to build high performance cultures. We're a human capital management consulting firm specializing in retained executive search, cultural measurement and assessment, and leadership training and development. We have successfully helped hundreds of entrepreneurial-minded, high-growth organizations across North America recruit, measure, and train for fit. Waterstone is also the founder of the Canada's Most AdmiredCorporate Cultures and Canada's Most AdmiredCEO programs. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations and CEOs, for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage.

For more information, please visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.com.

Media Contact
Jonathan Paul
Senior Director, Content & Communications, Vena
jpaul@venacorp.com

SOURCE Vena

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/24/c7206.html

