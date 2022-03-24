U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,469.25
    +21.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,369.00
    +119.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,528.50
    +81.50 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,058.40
    +11.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.25
    -0.68 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.40
    +5.10 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.34
    +0.40 (+1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3184
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6600
    +0.5470 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,945.92
    +774.12 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.07
    +24.47 (+2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.99
    +9.36 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     

Venator Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

·1 min read
In this article:
  • VNTR

WYNYARD, UK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) ("Venator") today announced that it will hold its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. local time, at its global headquarters at Titanium House, Hanzard Drive, Wynyard Park, Stockton-on-Tees, TS22 5FD, United Kingdom. Holders of record as of the close of business on April 14, 2022 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

About Venator
Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments and timber treatment businesses. Based in Wynyard, U.K., Venator employs approximately 3,500 associates and sells its products in more than 110 countries.

Social Media:
Twitter: www.twitter.com/VenatorCorp
Facebook: www.facebook.com/venatorcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/venator-corp

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venator-announces-2022-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-301509786.html

SOURCE Venator Materials PLC

