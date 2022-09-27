U.S. markets open in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,712.25
    +42.25 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,616.00
    +273.00 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,460.25
    +144.00 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,686.00
    +23.50 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.18
    +1.47 (+1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,643.10
    +9.70 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    18.63
    +0.15 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9626
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.03
    +1.11 (+3.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0812
    +0.0129 (+1.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3850
    -0.2950 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,165.97
    +938.24 (+4.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.37
    +27.27 (+6.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,012.27
    -8.68 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

VENATOR BECOMES FIRST TITANIUM DIOXIDE PRODUCER WITH ECO PASSPORT BY OEKO-TEX® CERTIFIED GRADE FOR TEXTILE INDUSTRY

·4 min read

HOMBITAN® delustering pigment for synthetic fibers gains ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX®

WYNYARD, England, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent publication of its second sustainability report, Venator has become the first manufacturer and supplier of fiber anatase titanium dioxide (TiO2) to the textile industry to secure an ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX®. The accreditation relates to Venator's HOMBITAN® LW-S 100 pigment, a premium TiO2 grade for delustering synthetic fibers such as polyester, viscose, and acrylic.

ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX® is an independent, multi-stage testing and certification system for chemicals, colorants and auxiliaries used to manufacture textiles and leather. The rigorous ECO PASSPORT evaluation process provides independent proof that raw materials are produced in an environmentally friendly way and under socially responsible conditions.

HOMBITAN® LW-S 100 is an important TiO2 grade in the textile industry. Widely used to reduce gloss, and create an aesthetically pleasing matt appearance, this special pigment also makes yarns easier to spin and improves lightfastness and weather resistance compared to standard pigments.

With an ECO PASSPORT in place, HOMBITAN® LW-S 100 is now certified suitable for use in specialist textile applications where there is direct skin contact and where the highest quality standards are required. This includes personal hygiene products such as wet wipes, diapers, and feminine hygiene products. The certification of HOMBITAN® LW-S 100 will also interest sports apparel manufacturers producing sweat wicking garments.

Xandra Bläser, Global Business Director - Specialty Pigmentary TiO2 at Venator, said: "Textile producers are increasingly looking to source raw materials with an ECO PASSPORT in place. Purchasing ingredients with this quality mark makes it easier for them to achieve the STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® label. If a garment carries the STANDARD 100 label, consumers expect that every component, i.e., every thread, button, and zip, has been tested for harmful substances and will not have a detrimental effect to their health. With this accreditation for HOMBITAN® LW-S 100, our customers have confidence that they are specifying a product from a reliable, responsible partner that adheres to the strictest safety and product stewardship standards."

To secure ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX® status for HOMBITAN® LW-S 100, Venator worked with the testing provider Hohenstein. As part of the accreditation process, Venator's TiO2 experts had to pass three screening steps:

  • First, HOMBITAN® LW-S 100 was cross checked against lists of harmful chemicals including REACH's substances of very high concern (SVHC) candidate list

  • The product was tested in an independent laboratory to ensure its suitability for use in the sustainable production of textiles

  • The final step was a site visit to check that Venator had all the correct systems in place for environmental management, health and safety, quality management and social responsibility.

John Murphy, Technical Director of Hohenstein Europe said: "We're delighted to congratulate Venator on their successful ECO PASSPORT certification, the systematic testing promotes confidence, compliance and efficiency in the textile industry and means Venator's HOMBITAN® LW-S 100 meets the very highest standards for safer textiles."

The OEKO-TEX® ECO PASSPORT certification is recognized as a LEVEL 3 ZDHC* MRSL Conformance Indicator for the ZDHC Roadmap to Zero program – meaning Venator's HOMBITAN® LW-S 100 meets the highest ZDHC's guidelines for safer textile chemistries and is verified as being responsibly manufactured. The Roadmap to Zero Program, by ZDHC, is leading the fashion industry to eliminate harmful chemicals from its global supply chain by building the foundation for more sustainable manufacturing to protect workers, consumers and our planet's ecosystems.

Venator has an extensive portfolio of pigments and additive products for the fibers and textiles market. Examples included TiO2 for delustering all kind of fiber polymers such as polyester, polyamide, viscose and polyacrylonitrile; plus specialized BaSO4 (available under the brand of HOMBRIGHT® S-ID) for achieving bright yarns that have greater production stability and can be spun faster. Venator is now working to secure ECO PASSPORT status for a variety of other TiO2 grades that it produces for the textile industry.

For more information, please email: fibers_expert@venatorcorp.com

* The ZDHC is a multi-stakeholder organization made up of over 170 contributors from across the textile industry including brands, suppliers, chemical suppliers, and solution providers.

About Venator
Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments and timber treatment businesses. Based in Wynyard, U.K., Venator employs approximately 3,500 associates and sells its products in more than 110 countries.

Social Media:                                           
Twitter: www.twitter.com/VenatorCorp                   
Facebook: www.facebook.com/venatorcorp                 
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/venator-corp

(PRNewsfoto/Venator Materials PLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Venator Materials PLC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venator-becomes-first-titanium-dioxide-producer-with-eco-passport-by-oeko-tex-certified-grade-for-textile-industry-301633888.html

SOURCE Venator Materials PLC

Recommended Stories

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • Solar Panels Piling Up in Warehouses in Energy-Starved Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of solar panels are sitting unused in warehouses across Europe just as the continent struggles with an unprecedented energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanT

  • Oil rises from 9-month low on U.S. Gulf supply cuts, softer dollar

    Oil rose more than 1% on Tuesday from a nine-month low a day earlier, supported by supply curbs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Ian and a slight softening in the U.S. dollar. Analyst expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, may take action to stem the drop in prices by cutting supply also lent support. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $1.08, or 1.4%, at $77.79.

  • Here's What Drove Alternative Energy Stocks Like Plug Power Higher Early Monday

    Word on progress toward the launch of the U.S.'s first hydrogen train has rejuvenated renewable energy investors today.

  • 11 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best climate change stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our discussion on the recent climate change developments, go directly to the 5 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. In recent times, there has been a shift in focus […]

  • Mystery gas leaks hit major Russian undersea gas pipelines to Europe

    European countries on Tuesday scrambled to investigate unexplained leaks in two Russian gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea near Sweden and Denmark, infrastructure at the heart of an energy crisis since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Sweden's Maritime Authority issued a warning about two leaks in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, shortly after a leak on the nearby Nord Stream 2 pipeline was discovered that had prompted Denmark to restrict shipping in a five nautical mile radius. Both pipelines have been flashpoints in an escalating energy war between Europe and Moscow that has pummelled major Western economies and sent gas prices soaring.

  • Retiring During a Market Downturn? Only Withdraw This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil giant Shell is leading the way on this $4 trillion climate change solution some say won’t work

    Fossil fuel companies are dominating carbon capture and storage technology that, despite investments from the Biden administration, has been criticized as a faulty approach to addressing carbon emissions.

  • Ian Threatens to Be Worst Hurricane to Hit Tampa in Century

    (Bloomberg) -- Ian became a major Category 3 hurricane as it approached Cuba on a path toward Florida, threatening to become the worst storm to hit Tampa in over a century.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over

  • FedEx Pilots Hold a Protest at a Surprising Location

    FedEx pilots protest a lack of a new pilot contract with the peak shipping season is just weeks away.

  • Market Pessimism Returns, 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Are Fearful

    Stocks have taken a bumpy ride this year. The S&P 500 was in a free fall for the first six months of 2022, tumbling about 24% from peak to trough on fears that rising interest rates to combat inflation could cause a recession. With the market growing fearful again, our contributors think that some stocks are starting to look like great bargains.

  • Weaker Demand for Chinese Goods Spells End of Shipping Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of shipping goods from China has slumped to the lowest level in more than two years as the world economy stumbles, dimming prospects for container carriers that turned in record profits during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More Wee

  • Nio, BYD, China EV Makers Make Big Push Into Europe

    Key to their growth plans, China EV makers Nio, BYD and Xpeng are ramping up in Europe. Can they grab share from traditional giants and Tesla?

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Kraft Heinz

    His Kraft Heinz stock buy hasn't worked out as Buffett expected, but investors can still learn some important lessons.

  • Oil prices: Expect a 'few years of pain' after 2022, analyst says

    Energy in the next few years is biased “towards higher prices," says one oil analyst.

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Won't Make a Comeback

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • How Much Retirement Will $600K Get You?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russian Crude Is Slowly Being Squeezed Out of Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports to Europe are being compressed, with the bloc’s sanctions only about two months away. Shipments in recent weeks have been little more than half pre-invasion levels and will come under increasing pressure as the import ban nears.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanUS Stocks Fall, Yi

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.