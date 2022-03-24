U.S. markets close in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,500.08
    +43.84 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,612.82
    +254.32 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,097.24
    +174.63 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,066.00
    +13.79 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.38
    -1.55 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.20
    +26.90 (+1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    25.88
    +0.69 (+2.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0996
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3480
    +0.0270 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3171
    -0.0032 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.3030
    +1.1900 (+0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,891.81
    +1,742.73 (+4.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.99
    +27.04 (+2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.38
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Vendasta launches Local Impact Awards

Vendasta
·2 min read

Inaugural awards recognize innovators providing exceptional service to local business clients

Vendasta Local Impact Awards

Vendasta is proud to launch its Local Impact Awards, celebrating innovative local experts.
Vendasta is proud to launch its Local Impact Awards, celebrating innovative local experts.

Saskatoon, CANADA, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 24, 2022 (Saskatoon, CANADA) – Vendasta today unveiled the inaugural Local Impact Awards, which honor companies providing innovative digital technology solutions and services to small and medium businesses (SMBs).

“Vendasta is celebrating local experts who leverage technology, raise the bar on customer experiences, and reap the rewards of their client success,” said Vendasta CMO Jeff Tomlin. “We are thrilled to honor the exemplary companies and entrepreneurs who are committed to driving local economies and helping small and medium businesses transform digitally. “

The awards are open to any local expert offering digital solutions to SMBs, including independent software vendors and marketing agencies. They shine a spotlight on some of the greatest success stories of experts helping local businesses through six categories:

  • Client Success

  • Strategy Excellence Award

  • Innovation Award

  • Vendor of the Year Award

  • Partner of the Year Award

  • Conquer Local Ambassador Award

Winners will be announced during a virtual awards celebration at a Conquer Local Connect virtual event this summer.

Nomination entries for the 2022 Local Impact Awards open today and close on May 31.

About Vendasta
Vendasta’s core purpose is to drive local economies by democratizing technology for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). We accomplish this by providing a robust platform to local experts around the world—our channel partners. Partners use Vendasta’s technology to market, sell, bill, fulfill, and deliver digital solutions to their SMB clients. Our platform and marketplace are tightly integrated into an operating system delivered to SMBs, providing a single sign-on to digital products and analytics. Vendasta serves 60,000+ channel partners, who in turn work with more than 5.5 million SMBs worldwide. Sign up for free and explore Vendasta at www.vendasta.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Dani Wawryk Vendasta dwawryk@vendasta.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Okta Stock Was Tumbling Today

    Shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) were falling again as new details emerged about a data breach of the cloud-based identity-as-a-service software company. Yesterday, Lapsus$, a hacker group, published screenshots from a computer used by one of Okta's third-party engineers. In a follow-up post after hours last night, Chief Security Officer David Bradbury explained that after an investigation into the hacker's claims, it found that at most 366 of its customers, or approximately 2.5% of its customers, were potentially impacted by the hack.

  • Hackers Against Okta, Microsoft, NVIDIA Traced To England, Brazil: Bloomberg

    Four cybersecurity researchers investigating Lapsus$ group's hacks against tech companies, including Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA), have traced the attacks to a 16-year-old living with his mother near Oxford, England, Bloomberg reports. The researchers employed forensic evidence and publicly available information to tie the teen to Lapsus$. Another member of Lapsus$ is suspected to be a teenager residing in Brazil. Also Read: Okta's Latest Rev

  • Bitcoin and Ether Reach Key Support, Why ADA Could Surge To $1.2

    Bitcoin price is consolidating near the $41,850 support, Ethereum’s ether tested $2,925, ADA is rallying and might surge towards $1.20.

  • Why the Price of Cardano Is Rising Today

    The price of Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) had risen roughly 9% over the past 24 hours as of 10:55 a.m. ET today. The large crypto exchange Coinbase announced yesterday that it has added staking options for ADA, the cryptocurrency that runs on the Cardano blockchain. Cardano runs on a proof-of-stake concept, meaning that individuals stake their ADA holdings to validate transactions on the network and mint new tokens.

  • Cybersecurity researchers trace Lapsus$ attacks to a teenager from England

    Cybersecurity researchers investigating the Lapsus$ attacks have traced them to a 16-year-old living near Oxford, England.

  • 3 Meme Coins That Could Outperform Shiba Inu

    Meme coins started as a joke but have quickly evolved into serious investment products. If you invested $100 in Shiba Inu (SHIB) when it launched in August 2020, you would have close to $6 million today. Despite the rapid success of Shiba Inu, there are several other meme coins that could provide bigger gains for investors in 2022.

  • My Top Growth Cryptos to Buy Now

    It's time to take digital currencies seriously again. Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA), Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX), and Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) are promising digital currencies with strong growth prospects. Terra is starting to become a household name for crypto traders, and the recognition is long overdue.

  • Microsoft Confirms Hackers Gained ‘Limited Access’ to Its Systems

    Microsoft confirms that hacking group Lapsus$ managed to gain 'limited access' to its systems just hours after Okta confirmed it was a target of the same group.

  • Elon Musk's Starlink is raising prices

    The SpaceX subsidiary internet provider seems to be getting much more expensive.

  • Milpitas-based Tarana Wireless raises $170M, doubles valuation, as it heads toward possible 2023 IPO

    Tarana Wireless Inc.'s CEO on Wednesday said it may be ready to go public next year after raising $170 million in new funding and joining the list of the Bay Area's unicorns. The Milpitas-based startup offers wireless broadband technology to internet service providers at speeds it says are competitive with fiber connections. Its technology is designed to fill the gap between using fiber broadband in urban areas and satellites in remote locations.

  • How Cryptocurrency Is Helping Ukraine

    It’s a godsend in a country that needs money and lacks functioning banks.

  • Lapsus$: Oxford teen accused of being multi-millionaire cyber-criminal

    Police say they've arrested seven teenagers as part of their investigation into a hacking group.

  • Facebook Continues To Lose Out On User Time; Netherlands Data Center Plans Face Opposition

    BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ: BZFD) CEO Jonah Peretti disclosed during its earnings call that he continued to see audiences spending less time on Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) Facebook, CNBC reports. Peretti admitted that Facebook accounted for most of its audience traffic to its shopping content. However, the shift in audience time away from the app has disproportionately impacted its commerce revenues. Peretti saw the trend to continue. Meta recently reported a decline of 0.5 million Facebook dail

  • Tencent’s Revenue Grows at Slowest Pace in Nearly Two Decades

    The social-media and videogame giant said China’s regulatory actions last year hurt demand from advertisers across industries, particularly those in the after-school-tutoring and internet-services sectors.

  • Stablecoin Cashio Suffers 'Infinite Glitch' Exploit, TVL Drops by $28M

    Cashio's CASH token has lost almost all its value, as of the time of writing.

  • Can Ethereum Reach $5,000?

    After approaching a $3 trillion value in early November, the cryptocurrency market has fallen roughly 33% and is now worth just shy of $2 trillion. Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) chart follows a similar trajectory. You'd probably struggle to find a single asset that has outpaced Ethereum in recent years.

  • Chinese telecom giant ZTE snaps up metaverse-related trademarks

    Chinese telecommunications equipment maker ZTE has successfully registered a number of metaverse-related English trademarks. See related article: ‘Metaverse’ enters government radar at China’s Two Sessions Fast facts ZTE’s trademarks fall under the scientific equipment and communication services categories, setting the stage for the firm to provide related services in the metaverse. The partially state-owned Chinese […]

  • This Is the Percentage of Shiba Inu Holders Actually Making Money

    Shiba Inu's (CRYPTO: SHIB) massive gains may give investors the impression that anyone who bought it is winning big. Shiba Inu has slipped 31% so far this year. All of this may encourage you to consider taking a stake in Shiba Inu.

  • Walmart closing a store in Greater Cincinnati next month, company says

    Walmart, the Arkansas-based supercenter chain, will continue to operate 12 stores in Greater Cincinnati.

  • Mozilla launches paid subscriptions to its Developer Network

    Mozilla today launched MDN Plus, a paid subscription product on top of the existing (and recently re-designed) Mozilla Developer Network (MDN), one of the web's most popular destinations for finding documentation and code samples related to web technologies like CSS, HTML and JavaScript. The new subscription offering will introduce features like notifications, collections (think lists of articles you want to save) and MDN offline for when you want to access MDN when you're not online. There will be three subscription tiers: MDN core, a free limited version of the paid plans; MDN Plus 5, with access to notifications, collections and MDN offline for $5 per month or $50 per year; and MDN Supporter 10 for those who are willing to pay a bit more to support the platform in addition to getting a direct feedback channel to the MDN team (as well as "pride and joy," Mozila says).