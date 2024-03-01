A new vending machine at the Dartmouth Mall will help moms and dads. Here's what's inside.

DARTMOUTH — As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child, and Kelly and Kristy Walton aim to be a part of that village with their new Mama Mergency vending machine at the Dartmouth Mall.

"It was probably on TikTok or something, I think there was a girl and she was doing a restocking video of just a normal snack vending machine and I thought, I feel like I could do that, said Kelly Walton."

With her sister Kristy Walton being a huge "couponer" and both loving to shop, they realized they could put their skills to use and make something useful for families.

"We thought, why not find something different that we don't normally see in the stores," Kelly Walton said. "And I thought since we have a bunch of nieces and nephews, why not do something that could be helpful to families, or moms and dads?"

Kelly Walton and her sister Kristy Walton load their Mama Mergency vending machine with items that a mother with young child might need, at the Dartmouth Mall. In the background a woman pushes a baby carriage into the mall's main corridor.

What people can find inside the Mama Mergency vending machine

The Mama Mergency vending machine, located near the Old Navy entrance, is stocked with a variety of items including diapers, wipes, diaper rash cream, empty bottles, sippy cups, binkies and even disposable changing pads for the restrooms.

They also have some personal care items for moms, such as a pack containing Advil, Tylenol, and Excedrin.

To keep prices reasonable, the sisters are buying in bulk and only charging slightly higher than what one would find in a store. "We want it to be something where if a mom needs just one diaper she can just hit the button and not have to spend a ridiculous amount of money," Kelly Walton added.

So far, the vending machine world has been a learning curve for Walton. "Not gonna lie, it's my first time really doing anything like this," Kelly Walton said, adding that she works in the film industry.

Diapers are some of the various items available for mothers with young children inside the Moma Mergency vending machine at the Dartmouth Mall.

They acquired the machine when Kelly Walton reached out to a friend who owns a restaurant supply store and asked if he had any vending machines for sale.

"I've been looking up user manuals and watching YouTube videos to learn all about the machine we currently own. I've also reached out to local experts for their help and guidance, and so far, it's been a smooth learning process," she said.

The Walton Sisters hope to help moms and dads everywhere

After announcing it on social media, the response to Mama Mergency has been overwhelming. Kelly Walton said many moms have expressed their excitement and support for their business venture. However, they did not want to jump ahead and invest in more machines before testing the waters at the mall.

Kelly Walton loads sippy bottles into the Moma Mergency vending machine at the Dartmouth Mall.

"We're hoping that the machine will be helpful to anyone who needs it. And if it goes well, we're looking to expand to other locations as well," she said.

The sisters are also excited to work together and have been having a lot of fun during the process. Kelly Walton is in charge of getting the products from stores, while Kristy Walton is handling the configuration and placement of items in the machine.

"It's been a great experience so far, and we're thrilled to finally see it come to life," Kelly Walton said.

Standard-Times staff writer Seth Chitwood can be reached at schitwood@s-t.com. Follow him on twitter:@ChitwoodReports.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Mama Mergency vending machine opens at Dartmouth Mall for parent needs