Vending Machine Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2021-2025 | Increasing Adoption of Vending Machines to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vending Machine Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vending Machine Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The potential growth difference for the vending machines market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 9.33 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increasing adoption of vending machines to improve customer shopping experience is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high initial investments and maintenance costs will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The vending machine market report is segmented by product (low-end vending machines and intelligent vending machines) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for vending machine in North America.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • Azkoyen SA - The company offers vending machines under brand names Vitro S1 Espresso, Vitro S1 Instant, Vitro S2 Instant, Vitro S3 FBT, Vitro S3 btc, Vitro S4 Instant, and others.

  • Compass Group Plc - The company offers vending machines which provides access to nutritious snacks, fresh meals, and hot drinks.

  • Crane Co.

  • FAS International Srl

  • Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

  • To gain access about more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/vending-machine-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vending-machine-market-analysis-highlights-the-impact-of-covid-19-2021-2025--increasing-adoption-of-vending-machines-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301366296.html

SOURCE Technavio

