Vending Machine Market size - 11.19% YOY growth observed in 2021 | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vending machine market size is expected to increase by USD 9.33 billion between 2020 and 2025. According to the report, the market observed a YOY growth of 11.19% in 2021, and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the market to observe significant growth in North America. Consumers in the region are technologically aware and seek interactive kiosks and intelligent vending machines that provide an enhanced user experience. This is creating significant growth opportunities for market players operating in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vending Machine Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of well-established players that design and produce vending machines for customers. These players are continuously working on developing innovative products to meet changing consumer demands and increase their customer base. Prominent vendors are increasing their focus on the development of intelligent vending machines.

The growing demand for cashless vending machines has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high initial investments and maintenance costs for vending machines might hamper the market growth. Market vendors have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Azkoyen SA, Compass Group Plc, Crane Co., FAS International Srl, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., GLORY Ltd., Orasesta Spa, Royal Vendors Inc., Sanden Retail System Co. Ltd., and Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. are identified as some of the major market participants.

Vending Machine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

The low-end vending machines segment accounts for the largest market share. The rise in the number of retail outlets coupled with increasing overall household disposable incomes are driving the growth of the segment. Also, the affordability of low-end vending machines is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geographic

About 38% of the global market growth will originate in North America. The region is witnessing rapid growth in the demand for vending machines from retailers and part-time and home-based businesses. Also, the increasing popularity of vending machines among several new end-user groups such as apartments and recreation and amusement centers is contributing to the growth of the vending machine market in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The vending machine market report covers the following areas:

Vending Machine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist vending machine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vending machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vending machine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vending machine market vendors

Vending Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.19 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Azkoyen SA, Compass Group Plc, Crane Co., FAS International Srl, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., GLORY Ltd., Orasesta Spa, Royal Vendors Inc., Sanden Retail System Co. Ltd., and Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Low end vending machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Intelligent vending machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Azkoyen SA

10.4 Compass Group Plc

10.5 Crane Co.

10.6 FAS International Srl

10.7 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

10.8 GLORY Ltd.

10.9 Orasesta Spa

10.10 Royal Vendors Inc.

10.11 Sanden Retail System Co. Ltd.

10.12 Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

